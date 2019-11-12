Weekly Cannabis Report: KushCo And CV Sciences Disappointed

Welcome to our Weekly Cannabis Report, a reliable source for investors to receive the latest developments and analysis in the cannabis sector.

Trading Summary

Cannabis stocks ended last week in positive territory after a rally on Friday. The Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF) rose 2.8%, the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) gained 0.2%, and the Horizons U.S. Marijuana Index ETF fell 2.2%.

Canada: Canopy Growth (CGC) rose 10% after announcing a partnership with Drake. Supreme (OTCQX:SPRWF) rebounded 24% after previous losses when founder John Fowler announced his departure. Aphria (APHA) dropped 2% despite receiving the license for its Aphria Diamond facility. MediPharm (OTCQX:MEDIF) jumped 14% after announcing its application to list on the Nasdaq. We also published our earnings preview for Aurora (ACB) in which we highlighted the risk of oversupply and price compression.

The U.S. and International: Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) gained 5% after opening its first adult-use store in Massachusetts. CV Sciences (OTCQB:CVSI) plunged 16% after reporting disappointing Q3 results. Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) suffered collateral damage and fell 7%. TerrAscend (OTCQX:TRSSF) fell 21% after withdrawing 2019 revenue guidance of C$141 million citing weakness in Canada. Sunniva (OTCQB:SNNVF) dropped 16% after its CFO resigned. TILT (OTCQB:TLLTF) jumped 15% after securing $35 million of senior debt to repay its outstanding bridge loan.

Industry News

Looking Ahead

KushCo and CV Sciences kicked off the Q3 earnings season when they both reported results last week. KushCo reported mixed results as revenue grew at a slower pace while margin improved significantly. In the last quarter, KushCo grew revenue by 13%, the slowest pace during the last two years. However, the adjusted margin expanded to 22% which is a welcome development for the unprofitable company. KushCo management provided revenue guidance for the next fiscal year ranging from $230 to $250 million, including $25 million from the recent hemp trading acquisition. Given that revenue was already at $47 million last quarter, this forecast implies that growth will significantly deaccelerate in the coming quarters and the business will essentially see no growth in the next 12 months. A more likely scenario is that next quarter will likely show a contraction before growth returns in the following periods. In summary, the forecast was a big disappointment for KushCo and implies meaningful near-term headwind facing the company.

Turning to CV Sciences which reported a bad quarter where revenue fell 25% from the previous quarter. Even compared to the same quarter in 2018, sales fell 7%. Management cited FDA regulatory uncertainty and increasing competition in the CBD category as reasons for the contraction. Our initial reaction is that these are very bad numbers and the factors that caused the slowdown will likely persist for the foreseeable future. FDA is unlikely to publish clear regulation in the near-term and competition will only intensify given ample hemp supply and the non-existent barrier to entry. We think the upcoming Q3 reporting by Charlotte's Web will be critical for the CBD industry. If CWEB also reports a slowdown last quarter, we would expect the market to materially re-rate CBD stocks downwards.

We think the results of KushCo and CV Sciences have set a cautionary tone for cannabis investors heading into the Q3 earnings season. Specifically, investors will be watching for any slowdown in top-line growth for MSOs as regulatory delays for pending acquisitions and the vaping crisis are likely to hurt near-term growth. More importantly, any signs of financial vulnerability will be amplified in today's environment where financing has dried up for most cannabis companies. We will start covering earnings next week.

