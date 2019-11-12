Leveraged Shipping Firms Like Costamare Could Soon Get Smashed

While oil prices look to be under control in an absolute sense, the price differential between high sulfur and low sulfur fuel is what could seriously damage weak shippers.

The shipping industry is in trouble, and new fuel regulations set to take effect on January 1st are set to make the situation worse. While it no longer looks like oil prices will spiral out of control once the IMO 2020 low sulfur regulations for maritime shipping take effect, struggling companies in the shipping industry are still likely to suffer heavily. In this article I will be discussing Costamare (CMRE)specifically, but the same applies to other firms in a similar financial situation.

Let’s begin with the issue of the fuel costs themselves.

Fuel Price Differentials

The main problem with fuel is not necessarily the absolute price of oil after IMO 2020 takes hold, but rather the price differential that it creates between cheaper high sulfur fuel and more expensive low sulfur fuel. We do not know what this differential will be, but the gap will almost certainly widen, and the wider the gap, the worse off weaker firms will be. This is because the wider the gap, the more profitable it will be for companies to install scrubbers on their ships so as to undercut shipping rates of competitors that have to use the more expensive low sulfur fuel oil. In this way, the companies that can afford installing scrubbers on their fleet will do so, and those that cannot afford the costs will be priced out of the market over time, exacerbating their situations. These weaker companies may try to go deeper into debt in order to install the needed equipment so they can stay competitive, but the added costs will plunge the weaker firms more deeply underwater than otherwise.

Costamare (CMRE) addresses this specific problem in its filings, noting that it is not the cost of the fuel itself that matters, because the price is not borne by Costamare itself, but rather by the charter of the vessel. Still, money that could be going to Costamare that is instead going into paying for fuel:

Even where the cost of fuel is borne by the charterer, which is the case with all of our existing time charters, that cost may affect the level of charter rates that charterers are prepared to pay. Rising costs of fuel will make our older and less fuel efficient vessels less competitive compared to the more fuel efficient newer vessels or compared with vessels which can utilize less expensive fuel and may reduce their charter hire, limit their employment opportunities and force us to employ them at a discount compared to the charter rates commanded by more fuel efficient vessels or not at all.

This differential will tend to balance itself somewhat over time due to market forces, but this won’t solve the problem entirely. As the price differential increases, more ship owners will have the financial incentive to install scrubbers, which in turn will increase the demand for high sulfur fuel oil (HSFO), lower demand for LSFO, and decrease the spread. The premium on LSFO though will always remain, so ships without scrubbers will remain less competitive.

High Debt Levels, New Accounting Requirements

By itself, the price differential and the need to invest in scrubbers in order to remain competitive is probably not enough on its own to seriously damage the weaker players in the industry (though it might be). There are other factors though. Costamare has high debt levels with over half a billion dollars in principle due (page 18) by the end of 2021, so it is already in a bit of a dire situation with the need to refinance that sum before then before interest rates rise. Costamare better hope that interest rates remain as low as they are, because the balance sheet is already highly leveraged at over 180%.

As bad luck would have it, accounting standards changed this year for the shipping industry, requiring shippers to categorize container leases on the balance sheet instead of categorizing them as operating costs. This doesn’t change anything materially because obviously the same amount of money is being spent regardless of what the accounting standards are, but what it does do is increase the official leverage ratios that rating agencies take into account when assigning credit ratings. Whether Costamare can refinance the nearly half a billion it must refinance before the end of 2020 could depend on what ratings agencies do.

Greece

Greece hasn’t popped up in the news lately, but its debt situation has not improved in the slightest. In fact, the figures are worse now than they were in 2012 when Greece was under imminent collapse before its last bailout. Greece’s leverage is now over 180%, the same as Costamare itself incidentally. I see a banking crisis throughout the Eurozone as imminent especially with negative interest rates going even lower (just look Deutsche Bank’s latest losses for reference) and when this happens I expect the Greek debt situation to once again take center stage. Since Greece is a major port country, it is closely involved with many shipping firms, including Costamare. The Greece situation is also listed as a major risk factor in its filings, linked above.

Global Trade Contracting

One more factor endangering Costamare is the ongoing trade war and its impact on global trade.

According to the DHL Global Trade Barometer, global trade is in contraction for the first time since 2015. Obviously, if global trade contracts, so do revenues for shipping companies. Whether this continues to be a serious problem depends on whether the United States and China are able to resolve their trade differences. The headlines seem to change every day, with the latest reports about scaling back tariffs then being denied once again by President Trump. Additionally, if Trump is reelected in November, he could easily put pressure back on China and increase tariffs again, just because he can.

Depending on how things play out, the current trade dynamics could be a bullish signal for Costamare in a contrarian sense especially if the trade war resolves, but considering the other risks above and the risk that the trade war might not resolve, holding Costamare or other financially weak shipping firms at this time is very risky.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.