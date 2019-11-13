Great Lakes Dredge & Dock: Underfollowed Civil Construction Firm With Multiple Long-Term Tailwinds

Outside of regulated utilities and energy infrastructure, there are few industries with the degree of support and competitive protection as the US dredging industry.

With the passage of HR 2440, funding for US waterway and harbor projects could increase from $2 billion to $3 billion a year over the next decade.

While the concept of marine dredging pre-dates the diversion of the Nile to build the Pyramids, it is not usually an industry that gets much publicity or investor attention. Like me, investors would be forgiven if they had not thought of marine dredging as a potential equity investment industry. However, after further research, I decided to take a speculative initial position in the largest US marine dredging company - Great Lakes Dredge and Dock (GLDD).

The marine dredging industry uses highly specialized ships, such as the hopper pictured above.

Introduction

Marine dredging is the process of enhancing or preserving the navigability of ocean and river waterways, through the removal or replenishment of soil, sand or rock, including the protection of coastal shorelines. Projects are usually separated into the marine port expansion and maintenance, coastal restoration and protection, and inland river restoration and protection. According to Verified Market Research, global expenditures for various dredging projects are estimated to be around $10.4 billion in 2018, with the US estimates of $2 to $3 billion.

There are several marine dredging organizations and magazines for research, along with multiple market research firms offering their wares, for example, dredging.org and dredgemag.com. A few interesting market comments from these sites include:

Most of the 250 firms and 850 dredges operate in inland waterways and do not service coastal areas. Port and harbor operators represent the largest downstream market because dredging services are essential to maintaining safe and efficient navigation channels in ports and harbors. There is currently pent-up demand for dredging services in most of the nation's ports; the US Army Corps of Engineers has reported that nearly one-third of commercial vessels at US ports are constrained due to inadequate channel depths. Demand from port and harbor operations is expected to grow… The global dredging market will in our opinion continue to grow structurally thanks to (1) growing world population, (2) higher energy demand, (3) increasing seaborne trade, (4) rising size of container vessels, and (5) rising sea level.

According to a report from Verified Market Research outlining 2018 global customer breakdown, ~35% of dredging services are paid by the government, either the national agencies, such as the US Corps of Engineers or state/local harbor and river authorities, and ~45% of dredging revenues comes from private customers, such as offshore oil and gas development, private energy-related infrastructure harbor projects, and offshore wind farms. Based on the specifics of the project, there are several configurations of ship design to accomplish the seemingly simple task of moving the sea bottom from point A to point B.

However, it is not a simple process and the industry can be categorized as more capital intensive than labor intensive. Industry companies operate fleets of various dredging vessels, including suction dredges, hopper dredges, bucket dredges, drill boats, and hydraulic loaders. The US industry is in the process of an industry-wide ship upgrade and replacement cycle due to an aging fleet. It has been reported global ship orders for marine dredging use exceeds $1.5 billion.

Five Tailwinds for Great Lakes and the industry

There are five intriguing structural aspects of the industry which are to the benefit of US companies.

The first is quite important for investors - like China, the United States is considered "closed". The terms of the 1906 Dredge Act and the Jones Act effectively create substantial barriers to entry, virtually prohibiting large European dredging firms from participating in the US market.

The second is the recent House passage of a regulation that releases billions in US government expenditures for additional funding. In the 1980s, Congress passed a specific seaborne tax on all marine ports with the proceeds to fund marine port improvements. Over the years, this tax has been changed but is still collecting fees to be used in part to fund harbor dredging. The concept is a mirror of the Federal Highway Trust Fund, which collects gasoline taxes and disburses the funds for road construction. Over the years, the Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund HMTF has collected more in ad valorem tax than it spent on port improvements, creating a Fund surplus. Just last month, the House pass legislation (HR 2440) that mandates the current Fund balance of over $9 billion be released during the next ten years to fund additional port improvements, such as dredging. According to an article on Dredgewire.com, the Congressional Budget Office estimates the HMTF will collect $24.5 billion in new revenues over the next decade. Congress, however, is on pace to invest only $20 billion in harbor maintenance, resulting in a HMTF balance of over $13 billion by fiscal year 2029. HR 2440 would mandate HMTF to spend the annual tax revenue on harbor maintenance and to work off the surplus in the Fund over the next 10 years, raising the annual budget for US harbor maintenance from a current $2 billion to almost $3 billion annually.

The third interesting aspect of marine dredging is the need for offshore energy development to include dredging services for wind farms and oil rigs. Both projects require electric cables and transport pipelines to be trenched in the seabed, requiring the services of marine dredging firms. There are multiple US offshore wind farms in the planning and funding stage.

Another driving force is the expansion of international waterways to accommodate larger, deeper marine traffic. An example is the recent Chinese-financed expansion of the Panama Canal. In response, seaports along the Gulf and Southeast coasts are expanding their harbors and channels to accommodate larger ships, known as Panamax, which can now pass through the larger Panama Canal. In addition, the recent upswing in construction of export facilities for oil and LNG export shipments is also driving the need to dredge and to maintain wider, deeper harbors and channels.

The last long-term market driver is the increased need for beach and shoreline repair and restoration caused by growing ocean storms and flooding. As hurricanes and weather-related events speed up the natural erosion process that moves sand and debris from one place to another along the coast, shoreline and inland waterways are needing increasingly expensive and frequent attention. An example is the recently enacted 2019 $19 billion Disaster Relief Act which will provide additional funding for coastal restoration.

In summary, the US market is closed to foreign competition; the Feds are goosing up spending for waterway and harbor improvements; offshore energy development needs dredging services; international shipping is adapting to larger vessels and the US needs to update its harbor facilities to accommodate this change; and regardless if you are a believer in rising sea levels and climate change, US shoreline and inland waterways are increasingly vulnerable to storm damage.

With that long-winded industry background, I went looking for public firms in the marine dredging industry and found one of the only pure plays in the largest US dredging firm, Great Lakes.

Company Description

Great Lakes has been operating since 1890 and specializes in coastal and harbor projects, where larger, more expensive marine assets are usually required. Great Lakes owns and operates the largest and most diverse fleet in the U.S. dredging industry, comprised of over 200 specialized vessels. Its major assets are its 24 large dredging ships and accompanying transport barges. With anticipated 2019 revenue of $728 million, GLDD is separated into the following market segments, from their latest investors' presentation dated Aug 2019. Market share estimates are based on the value of domestic projects on which the Company bid or could have bid, over a 3-yr period 2016 - 2018.

Capital Improvements: 54% of revenue ($393 million) and 34% market share. Port deepening, coastal restoration, underwater trenching;

Coastal Protection: 28% of revenue ($204 million) and 24% market share. Creating and rebuilding beaches;

Waterway Maintenance: 9% of revenue ($65 million) and 34% market share. Maintaining adequate width and depth of coastal waterways and harbors;

Rivers and Lakes: 7% of revenues ($51 million) and 8% market share. Inland maintenance and lake dredging, environmental and habitat restoration;

International Dredging: 2% of revenue ($15 million). International land reclamation, channel deepening, and port infrastructure.

55% of GLDD revenue is from recurring maintenance and coastal protection projects and 45% of revenue is generated from one-time projects of capital improvements and coastal restoration.

As an example of their work in progress, the large-scale beach nourishment project pictured below involved placing approximately 4.6 million cubic yards of sand on a 10-mile stretch of Nags Head beach on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Sand was dredged from two offshore borrow areas located between two and seven miles from the beach fill area. At completion, the Nags Head beachfront was widened by approximately 50 feet to 150 feet with a berm elevation of +6 feet at peak height. The project was bid at $35 million and completed in June 2018.

In 2018, approximately 75% of the Company's dredging revenues were generated from 30 different contracts with federal agencies or third parties operating under contracts with federal agencies. There is limited competition for the specific type of dredging the company focuses on. Over the previous three years, Great Lakes and four other companies comprised approximately 85% of the Company's defined bid market.

Righting the Ship: 2015 to 2019

In reviewing Great Lakes recent past, the company seems to be in recovery and turn around mode since a disastrous and money losing 2015 and 2016. Dredgewire.com recapped these years quite succinctly in early 2017:

Terrible integration of the Terra and Magnus acquisitions. The E&I division has been a money-loser ever since the acquisition of Terra. Losses peaked in 2015 at $41.1 million and were $19.4 million in 2016. International business took a big hit in 2016. The international segment of the dredging business is lumpy, subject to large, single customer contracts, and is concentrated in the Middle East. When business is slow, the company's five overseas-dedicated dredges are underutilized, and the top line suffers. Revenue from foreign capital projects plummeted 57.5% from $139 million in 2015 to $59 million in 2016 due to the absence of the Suez Canal project, which generated significant revenues and margins. The black hole that is the articulated-tug-and-barge design hopper dredge construction. The company entered into a contract to build a massive (433 feet long and 92 feet wide) ATB Hopper Dredge in early 2014. The cost was estimated at $96.6 million and the initial construction time was 32 months. It now appears as if the final cost will be ~$159 million, not to mention that it is behind schedule. Cost overruns on the Ellis Island are equal to 23% of the current market cap of Great Lakes [at a then share price of $4]. A recent leadership shakeup has left the company temporarily without a CEO. On December 27, 2016, Great Lakes announced the retirement of its CEO and the hiring of new CEO Lasse Patterson. However, Mr. Patterson is a Norwegian citizen, and must attain U.S. citizenship to head-up Great Lakes as per the Jones Act [Mr. Pattersen subsequently obtained the necessary documents to satisfy the Jones Act]. The Domestic Dredging Bid Market Dried Up in 2016. The market for Great Lakes' core domestic dredging business experienced a ~25% drop in 2016, largely a result of only two projects exceeding $75 million - neither of which was won by Great Lakes - versus 2015 when five such projects went out for bid. As a result, total project backlog at the company is down nearly 33% (2016 vs. 2015) to $505.3 million.

Since the write-up, Great Lakes seems to have righted their ship. The E&I division has been sold. The international market continues to be challenging and management on their latest conference call stated they were contemplating moving Middle East assets back into US territorial waters. The trailing suction hopper Ellis Island and its accompanying barge have been delivered and are fully at work in shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The productivity improvements of GLDD's newest vessel is improving overall profit margins and will continue to do so over time. The dredging markets are much stronger with GLDD recently awarded two substantial contracts of $210 million for work in the Port of Jacksonville, FL and $278 million for work in the Port of Charleston SC. Current backlog as of Sept 20, 2019, stood at $653 million.

Company earnings

Earnings estimates for Great Lakes is for $0.62 to $0.72 a share this year and $0.77 to $0.80 to $0.85 in 2020, with $1.00 not out of the realm in 2021. Some investors could rightfully consider GLDD as a "show me the money" stock, waiting for further confirmation of the viability and longevity of its turnaround. With the stock currently trading at a 2019 PE range in the 13x to 15x range, and a 2020 estimated forward PE range of 11x to 12x, the current discount to the market valuation provides a bit of a safety cushion in my view. It should be noted the reliance on the federal government for industry support.

However, Great Lakes is not without risks. Investors need to embrace the connected-at-the-hip relationship with government spending, as the majority of its business is funded by the Corp of Engineers. While the current cash position of $180 million provides a nice offset to its $320 million in debt, management is looking at purchasing a new mid-size hopper vessel, which could cost ~$50 million, for delivery in 2022. The dredging industry is capital intensive and, while its assets are long lived, the need to upgrade and replace dredging equipment is ongoing.

With only 2 brokers following the company, the stock is more underfollowed than many small-cap stocks, and some may say it's esoteric - even for me.

Conclusion

Overall, investors usually consider construction and civil engineering firms to include those providing construction services, such as industrial buildings and factories, utility work, or infrastructure such as pipelines, road, and bridges. Suppliers of heavy construction material are also on most investors' radar for exposure to the sector, such as ready-mix concrete, gravel, and asphalt. The dredging industry, however, operates under very different parameters, which offer a risk profile very different than others in the sector.

Outside regulated utilities and regulated energy infrastructure, there are few industries with the level of governmental support and competitive protection as the dredging industry. I like the tailwinds of the US dredging market-led not only by improving demand but by increasing levels of project funding, the company restructuring that has taken place, and the higher margin potential from GLDD's latest capital investment. Exposure to the heavy construction segment through the leading US dredging company seems like an interesting proposition.

Great Lakes offers an intriguing combination of government support through restricting international competition and funding of its main purpose - improving and protecting navigable waters and coastal areas. The undercurrents of harbor expansion to satisfy increasing marine trade, coupled with new energy projects for export and offshore power generation, will create strong capital market demand for several years to come. Add to this is the real potential for more devastating storms, flooding, and negative weather-related events, in my opinion, creates an unparalleled and unique investor opportunity.

I recently took a small initial position and plan on adding more on share price weakness over time. GLDD fits in my investment bucket titled "equities bought mainly for capital appreciation" and falls within my speculative grouping.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLDD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.