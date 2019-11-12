Amazon's Next Growth Driver Will Be Bigger Than AWS

Investors should closely watch the trend in advertising as it will define Amazon’s stock sentiment in the next few quarters.

Slower operating income growth in AWS means that advertising will become the biggest contributor to Amazon’s profit in the near term.

While there has been some news about ad saturation on Amazon’s platform, the long term forecasts by eMarketer shows steady growth rate till 2021.

Amazon (AMZN) reported operating margin contraction in the latest quarter which led to new doubts about the ability of the company to grow its EPS. The shipping expense has been a major headwind for margins in the past two quarters. However, advertising was a silver lining in this quarterly report. It is very important to gauge the future growth potential and margins within the advertising segment to estimate the future EPS of Amazon. Th

Amazon reported 45% YoY growth in Others segment which consists mostly of advertising revenue. The quarterly revenue was $3.6 billion and the trailing twelve-month revenue is $12.5 billion. If Amazon continues to maintain this growth trend, the advertising segment should reach $30 billion on an annualized basis by the end of 2020.

A recent report by eMarketer reflects this by forecasting over 30% growth rate in Amazon’s ad revenue in 2020 and 2021. Amazon’s AWS segment is showing signs of margin decline. In the latest quarter, AWS had operating income growth of only 6%, despite YoY revenue growth of 35% in this segment. This means that advertising will overtake AWS as the main drivers for income growth in the future.

Increase in growth rate

Amazon reported a big jump in advertising revenue in 2018 when it changed its accounting standards. In the first two quarters of 2019, Amazon showed a YoY growth rate of 36% and 37%, excluding F/X, within Others segment. In the latest quarter, there was a jump in growth rate to 45%. One of the reasons behind this increase could be the improvement in overall revenue growth rate. Higher revenue growth means more customers are visiting and shopping on Amazon’s platform. This has a direct correlation with the number of ads that are displayed and the revenue from advertising services.

Source: Amazon filing

The overall revenue growth in the last three quarters was 16.96%, 19.9%, and 23.7%. Amazon is making a higher investment in shipping which is cited as the main reason behind the recent operating margin decline. However, higher shipping costs also help in improving the net sales which in turn helps in improving the growth trend in the profitable advertising segment.

We could see a higher resource allocation to shipping and item pricing in the next few quarters as Amazon tries to compete with Walmart (WMT) and other players. This should help in increasing the customer visits to Amazon’s platform and also increase the advertising revenue.

Future growth trend

Advertising is a high gross margin business as shown by the duopoly of Google (GOOG) and Facebook (FB). Amazon is becoming a strong alternative to these two giants because of the better quality of data regarding actual customer purchases and the non-controversial nature of Amazon’s platform.

If Amazon continues to show 30-40% growth rate in the Others segment for the next few quarters, this segment should reach an annualized run rate of $30 billion by the end of 2020. This would be a big milestone for the company. It wasn’t even a major player in the online advertising market just a few years back and at $30 billion it would grab a big chunk of digital ad spending.

This growth projection is reflected in eMarketer data which considers ad revenue as net of traffic acquisition cost required to gain customers.

Source: eMarketer

Importance of advertising

Advertising revenue would be the main contributor to operating margin in the next few quarters as AWS faces new challenges. In the recent quarter, AWS reported a YoY operating income growth of 6%, excluding F/X, while its revenue grew by 35%.

Source: Amazon filing

The operating margin of AWS declined from 31.1% in the year-ago quarter to 25.1% in the latest quarter. This 6 percentage point dip in the operating margin shows the growing competition in the cloud segment from Microsoft (MSFT), Google and other players. If the operating income growth of AWS turns negative, Amazon would need another strong segment to provide the profit which can be invested in shipping, content and other new services.

Amazon does not break down the operating income from Others segment but it should be quite healthy if we look at other comparable sources of Facebook and Google.

Impact on valuation

Amazon has reported a fall in operating margin and has seen forward EPS estimates being reduced in the last three quarters.

Amazon stock has shown rapid growth in the last five years due to the performance of AWS. It is likely that advertising will be the main driver for future stock growth as the company launches new services for advertisers and makes the platform more ad-centric.

According to current EPS estimates for 2 fiscal years ahead, Amazon stock is trading at a multiple of 40. This is quite pricey, especially due to recent margin contraction. However, faster growth in advertising with good margins should help the company in showing better overall margins and EPS in the next few quarters. I believe Amazon is still a good buy when we look at the future potential of the advertising segment.

Investor Takeaway

Amazon’s advertising revenue could hit $30 billion on an annualized basis by the end of 2020. The increase in shipping investment helps in increasing the net sales on Amazon’s platform which is a great tailwind for the advertising segment. The launch of free grocery delivery and other initiatives by Amazon should increase customer visits and total advertising revenue.

AWS is facing new challenges due to tougher competition which has led to a fall in margin. This makes advertising the most promising segment for Amazon. If the management is able to convince more advertisers to shift their ad-dollars to Amazon’s platform, we will see an increase in the market share of Amazon within online advertising. Hence, the growth rate of Others segment will be one of the most important metric for Amazon’s stock in the next few quarters.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAVE, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.