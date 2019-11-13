Gold Retreats - DUST Rises

2019 has been an eventful year in the gold market. The price of the yellow metal has traded in a range from $1266 on the lows in April to $1559.80 per ounce in early September. In June, the precious metal broke out to the upside when it rose above the July 2016 high, and level of critical technical resistance, at $1377.50 per ounce. On November 13, the price of gold was at the $1450 level, above the midpoint of the 2019 trading range.

Gold mining shares typically provide leveraged exposure to the price of gold. They tend to outperform on the upside and underperform on the downside.

The recent correction in the price of gold caused a correction in many of the leading senior and junior gold mining companies. The advent of ETF and ETN products that are leveraged and unleveraged provides market participants many choices when it comes to turning their opinions about price into risk positions. The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3X Shares (DUST) is a short-term trading instrument for those who believe the prices of gold mining shares are heading lower. Over recent sessions, gold turned to dust and DUST to gold as the price fell below the $1500 per ounce level.

Gold falls to the bottom of its trading range

The price of gold fell to a new short-term low when the price traded to $1446.20 per ounce on the nearby December futures contract on the COMEX on November 12.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, the price of gold futures fell to the lowest level since August 5. Gold had been consolidating in a range between $1465 and $1566.20 since August, but it fell below the low end on the nearby futures contract.

Meanwhile, the appetite for gold continues to take the open interest metric to new heights. The total number of open long and short positions in the COMEX futures market rose to a record high at 708,244 contracts on November 7 and was just below that level at 704,741 contracts on November 11. Price momentum on the short-term chart is declining and is in an oversold condition. The relative strength index is also falling towards oversold territory. The downward trajectory of the price last week lifted daily historical volatility from under 7.50% in late October to 14.36% on November 12. Gold fell through the bottom end of its trading range and was trading at around the $1455 per ounce on December futures on Tuesday, November 12.

Room to the level of critical technical support

The weekly chart picture for the gold market indicates that the yellow metal could have more room on the downside over the coming days and weeks.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that both price momentum and relative strength indicators are falling below neutral territory as gold works its way lower. However, the price was still significantly above the level of technical support as of November 12.

In June, gold broke out to the upside when the price rose above the July 2016 post-Brexit referendum high at $1377.50 per ounce. The price kept on going reaching just under $1560 on the continuous futures contract, the highest price since 2013. The level of resistance before June has become the critical level of technical support now that gold is correcting. After consolidating around the $1500 per ounce level, the price action at the end of last week is a sign that a deeper correction could be in store for the yellow metal. I continue to favor the upside in gold from a medium to long-term perspective. However, that does not rule out the potential for a move to the $1400 per ounce level or lower on the December futures contract. I continue to think that gold will stop short of violating technical support at $1377.50 per ounce.

DUST is a leveraged bearish bet on gold mining stocks

Gold mining stocks tend to outperform the price action in gold on a percentage basis on the upside and underperform when the price of the precious metal drops on the futures market. Therefore, gold mining stocks can be a leveraged tool when it comes to long or short risk positions in gold.

The GDX is an ETF product that holds shares in many of the world's leading gold producing companies. The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3X Shares is a short-term product that magnifies the price action in gold mining shares on the downside. The fund summary for DUST states:

The investment seeks daily investment results before fees and expenses of 300% of the inverse of the daily performance of the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index. The fund invests in swap agreements, futures contracts, short positions or other financial instruments that, in combination, provide inverse or short leveraged exposure to the index equal to at least 80% of the fund's net assets. The index is a modified market capitalization weighted index comprised of publicly traded companies that operate globally in both developed and emerging markets, and are involved primarily in mining for gold and, to a lesser extent, in mining for silver. It is non-diversified. Source: Yahoo Finance

DUST is a triple-leveraged and highly liquid product with $362.74 million in net assets and over 18 million shares changing hands each day. DUST charges an expense ratio of 1.05%. The price of gold declined from $1566.20 on September 3 to a low at $1446.20 on November 12 on the December futures contract or 7.66%. Over the same period, the GDX gold mining ETF product dropped from $30.96 to $25.97 per share. The decline of 16.12% is an example of how the mining shares underperform the price of gold on the downside. Over the same period, the price action in DUST has captured a leveraged return for those market participants looking for a correction in the price of the precious metal.

Source: CQG

The bearish DUST product moved from $5.67 to $8.56 per share or 50.97% higher from early September through November 12.

Leverage comes at a price

ETF and ETN tools like DUST are not appropriate for long term investment purchases on the up and the downside if markets across all asset classes. These triple leveraged instruments can provide explosive short-term results, but the price tag is time decay. DUST and other leveraged instruments lose value over time and are always susceptible to reverse splits.

Source: CQG

The chart illustrates the value destruction in DUST as the price reached a split-adjusted high at $4162.24 in June 2013 and was at only $8.28 per share on November 12. Over the same period, the GDX ETF moved from a high at $30.58 to $26.27 as Tuesday. The price of gold moved from a high of $1422.70 in June 2013 to the $1455 level as of November 12. The price destruction in the DUST product over the past years tells us a lot about the product. Holding DUST as a long-term investment can turn a portfolio into DUST.

A short-term leveraged trading tool

An over 50% return since early September in the DUST product is a healthy profit for those with the foresight to position against the yellow metal over the past two months. However, if the price of gold does not continue to fall, the value of DUST will evaporate, and the profits since September will turn into dust and losses.

Short-term instruments like DUST and other triple-leveraged tools require both price and time stops because of their decay. The global landscape continues to favor a higher low for gold, but that does not mean it will not move lower. The price on Tuesday at $1455, was still $77.50 above the critical level of technical support in the gold futures market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long gold