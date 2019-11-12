Garmin: Quarterly Numbers Drive The Valuation Higher And Higher

In recent years, things have been going extremely well for Garmin shareholders. Since the third quarter of 2015, the company has been meeting analysts' expectations.

The last time Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) disappointed the expectations of analysts was in the third quarter of 2015. Since then, the company has beaten analysts' expectations for both revenue and earnings per share quarter after quarter. Not surprisingly, Garmin continued to grow sales and profits more strongly than expected in the third quarter of 2019. This development has given shareholders a great deal of pleasure. The share price performance is really impressive.

Data by YCharts

So the company has had a great development. Nevertheless, I think the shares have gone a little overheated. For investors who want to buy shares, I recommend to enter the company with several smaller positions. In the article I will explain why I think so.

Analysis

Like I said above, the company surprised positively again with the new quarterly figures.

(Source: EPS and Revenue beats)

Here are the highlights, short and sweet:

Revenue of USD 934 million, a 15 percent increase a quarter / quarter basis

Gross margin of 60.7 percent compared to 59.4 percent in the prior year quarter

Operating margin of 28.0 percent compared to 24.2 percent on a quarter / quarter basis

Operating income of USD261 million, increasing 33% over the prior year quarter

New and innovative product launches.

However, there is also some salt in the soup here. This concerns the car segment. The auto segment declined 17 percent in the quarter driven primarily by declines in our OEM business and the ongoing PND market contraction. This applies to both sales and operating income. For the full year 2019 as well, the company expects revenues in the automotive segment to decline by 15 percent. Accordingly, the car segment seems to be becoming less and less important.

(Source: Revenue by segment)

(Source: Operative income by segment)

Although it is good that Garmin was able to more than compensate for the decline in the Auto segment through the growth of the other segments, the declines are a not great. Nevertheless, it seems that Garmin is affected here by an overall market weakness because the global market share position in the PND category remains very strong. Gross and operating margins improved year-over-year to 48 percent and 15 percent respectively resulting in operating income growth of 39 percent.

Another negative aspect is that Garmin generated USD 158 million of free cash flow in the third quarter. This is a decrease of more than thirty percent on a quarter to quarter basis. However, this was negatively influenced mainly by working capital. If you look at the balance sheet, net income was up more than 17 percent:

(Source: 3Q results)

Otherwise, the quarter numbers were very convincing. The latest jump in the share price can be explained above all by the raised forecast:

(Source: 3Q results)

The balance sheet is in excellent condition. Garmin ended the last quarter with cash and marketable securities of approximately USD 2.5 billion. Furthermore, Garmin's equity to total asset ratio of 76 percent is really impressive.

All in all, the management is doing an outstanding job. However, the price could still be too high for a fundamental view at the moment. To evaluate this, I have looked at key operating figures since 2009. There, I took a look at revenues, gross profit, operating income, net income and EBITDA. These are the results:

Then I looked at how much the company has grown here:

So from a historical view, the ten year growth does not look spectacular. In contrast, the share price has more than tripled since December 2009. Share price growth was therefore more than 300 percent. There was also no dilution as it regards the operative numbers, as the number of shares remained virtually unchanged. Hence, the share price growth was much higher than the growth of the operating business. Also the P/E ratio of 23.5 and the P/B ratio over 5 indicate an overvaluation.

I also believe that it will not be easier for the company in the future. Especially in the fitness and outdoor segments I see even more competition in the future. Big players like Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet (GOOG) are getting more and more involved. Apple in particular has shown how the company is able to dominate the wearable market with the Apple watch. I also expect Alphabet to become more involved with the acquisition of FitBit in the future. It is therefore questionable whether the high margin can be maintained here for Garmin. In any case, I do not consider a possible upward potential to be given from a fundamental technical perspective. Rather, I see the danger that the company will be doomed to exceed expectations in the future as well. Here I see the danger of a slump in the share price if the company does not succeed in doing so.

Conclusion

In recent years, things have been going extremely well for Garmin shareholders. Since the third quarter of 2015, the company has been meeting analysts' expectations. Nevertheless, I think the shares have gone a little overheated because historically the valuation is too high. Investors must also take into account medium-term downside potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.