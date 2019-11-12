Blueprint Medicines: GIST Setback Unlikely To Deter Future

I figure that these temporary setbacks do little to deter the future of Blueprint Medicines.

Two, the FDA recently announced they will assess Blueprint's NDAs separately, pushing back marketization a few months.

Blueprint suffers GIST setbacks

PT Relevant Events $115 FDA-approval in 4 th -line & PDGFRA GISTs (2020); successful market launch (2H 2020)

-line & PDGFRA GISTs (2020); successful market launch (2H 2020) 3L GIST data (1H 2020)

ASM FDA-approval (2H 2020), SM data (2020-2021)

NSCLC data

MTC data and FDA-approval (2020-2021)

NDA changes

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) recently announced the FDA will split Avapritinib New Drug Application into separate submissions for PDGFRA Exon 18 Mutant GIST and Fourth-Line GIST, setting the company back a quarter. In order to prioritize these submissions, Blueprint is also delaying their COMPASS-2L trial in second-line GIST.

The delays punished shares of BPMC to the degree of 15%:

As a result, main competitor, Deciphera (DCPH), jumped:

My take

Recall: Blueprint's data in both 4th-line GIST and PDGFRA Exon 18 Mutant GIST is extremely strong and I doubt Deciphera will serve as major competition for these populations, even if they get a "head start". The subsequent delay of the 2nd-line GIST trial may have merited the market response, but it is what it simply is: a delay.

Deciphera data becoming increasingly competitive

Earlier this year, Deciphera also reported what appears to be increasingly competitive data in 4-L GIST, but it's difficult to fairly compare data for this indication because the baseline characteristic for the patient populations differ too much. For example, if one population is older than the other, data will, naturally, favor the younger population.

Here is an insight from a popular Twitter biotech analyst:

Source: Twitter

In reality, it appears there will be room for both Blueprint and Decipher, who will both find niches in the GIST market.

Analysts are also inspired by Blueprint's potential in another large oncological market, systemic mastocytosis, as JMP Securities analyst Benjamin points out:

Blueprint opportunity in systemic mastocytosis

The company, additionally, is presenting SM as the largest opportunity for avapritinib:

Source: Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint has reported excellent data to date for advanced form of SM:

Avapritinib/BLU‐285: is a small molecule kinase inhibitor that selectively inhibits activation‐loop mutants of KIT, including KITD816V, at subnanomolar concentrations. Avapritinib also inhibits the analogous mutation in PDGFRA, namely D842V, seen in imatinib‐refractory GISTs. The drug appears highly selective with limited inhibitory activity outside of KIT and PDGFRA kinases, and has shown therapeutic activity in murine models of mastocytosis. Interim results from a Phase 1 study (Explorer; NCT02561988) in adult patients with advanced SM enrolled a total 52 patients (dose escalation 32 patients and dose expansion 20 patients). The recommended Phase 2 dose was 300 mg/day. After a median treatment duration of 14 months (dose escalation) and 5 months (dose expansion), 80% remained on treatment. Only 23 of 52 (44%) patients were evaluable for response by study specified criteria. The ORR and complete response (CR/CRh) rates were 83%/17%; responses were seen across all SM subtypes and median time to resolution of at least one “C” finding was 35 days. There was evidence of broad anti‐neoplastic MC activity; 81% of evaluable patients had ≥50% reduction in both BM MC and serum tryptase level; 58% had complete clearance of neoplastic BM MC, 66% had reduction of serum tryptase level to <20 ng/mL, 47% had normalization of spleen size and 88% had ≥50% decrease in KITD816V mutation level in BM. Adverse events ≥3 were reported in 54% of patients and 56% required dose reductions for AE's. Ten patients discontinued from the study, 4 due to treatment‐related AE's. A follow up Phase 2 study (Pathfinder; NCT03580655) is currently recruiting patients with advanced SM and a Phase 2 study (Pioneer; NCT03731260) is planned for patients with ISM/SSM. Source: Annual Clinical Updates In Hematological Malignancies

It is estimated that 95% of patients with advanced systemic mastocytosis [ASM] have KIT D816V mutation, making Avapritinib an appropriate therapeutic candidate.

Midostaurin (NVS) is FDA-approved for ASM after procuring overall response rates between 69%-75%. However, Avapritinib appears to have superior efficacy (83% ORR) and tolerability (22% discontinuation rate due to adverse events for midostaurin vs. 4%).

Improvements in both efficacy & safety can be attributed to Avapritinib's target-specific profile for KIT D816V:

Avapritinib was awarded with Breakthrough Therapy Designation for this indication, suggesting the FDA believes avapritinib provides "substantial improvement over existing therapies”. Furthermore, the current treatment algorithm encourages ASM patients to pursue clinical trials over midostaurin:

Source: Annual Clinical Updates In Hematological Malignancies

Valuation

There are ~2,500 advanced systemic mastocytosis patients. Priced at $150k/treatment with 75% penetration = ~$280M in peak annual sales.

Systemic mastocytosis - the whole

ASM, however, is just the tip of the iceberg. Blueprint estimates that there may be near 100,000 patients with some form of systemic mastocytosis that could benefit from a Blueprint medicine:

Source: Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint should see a lot of developments in 2020 for SM, possibly driving significant upside in its market valuation.

Financials

As of September 30, Blueprint reported ~$600M in cash and investments. Their net loss last quarter was $93M. With no significant revenue incoming, multiple clinical programs ongoing, and commercialization nearing, there is relevant concern for cash runway that may limit Blueprint's upside until resolved.

Blueprint's current market capitalization is at $3.6B.

Summary

Although Deciphera appears to be increasingly competitive in GIST, Blueprint's opportunities in SM and other indications offset any competitive concerns in my eyes in light of Blueprint's modest valuation. My price target of $115 is summed up within my exclusive marketplace - and includes modest projections of all of Blueprint's potential marketing indications.

Blueprint remains a solid biotech bet as it transitions into a commercial oncological powerhouse.

Disclaimer: The intention of this article is to provide insight, not investment advice. While the information provided in this article is intended to be factual, there is no guarantee and prospect investors are encouraged to do their own fact-checking and research before investing in a company. One must also consider one's own financial standings, risk tolerance, portfolio diversification, etc. before making a decision to buy shares in a company. Many of my articles detail biotechnology companies with little or no revenue. These stocks are, therefore, speculative and volatile. Even when prospects seem promising, there is no predicting the future. Losses incurred may be significant.

I present and update my best ideas & biotech research only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Formula. I also maintain a model portfolio of my top biotech ideas. Try a free, no-risk 2-week trial today by clicking the flask below!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BPMC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.