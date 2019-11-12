Fairfax Africa: A Discounted Back Door To A Massive Growth Opportunity

Fairfax Africa trades at ~64% of book value. A look at its portfolio reveals additional layers of discounts. Even modest growth in Africa offers substantial upside.

Africa presents a generational growth opportunity for investors with the right time horizon and tolerance for volatility. There are certainly geopolitical risks, but they are well reflected in discounted valuations for African companies. Further, risks in Africa are non correlated with risks in the increasingly expensive US market.

Africa's favorable demographics are a key component of the long-term growth thesis. According to UN projections, more than half of the people added to the World population between now and 2050 will be in Africa. While the Western world worries about dealing with a shrinking young population supporting a growing elderly population, Sub Saharan Africa has the world's youngest average population. Furthermore, Africa's population is rapidly urbanizing, leading to higher consumer spending.

While most American investors worry about the trade war with China, Africa has quietly moved forward with the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area. This agreement will eliminate 90% of tariffs within Africa, and is expected to increase annual trade volume by over 50% and lead to improved knowledge transfer and more sophisticated export products. Some analysts have noted that the scope of this agreement exceeds that of a traditional free trade agreement. This improved integration will create a new set of business opportunities in the African market.

Fairfax Africa Holdings (OTCPK:FFXXF) is an investment holding company managed by Prem Watsa, known as the Canadian Warren Buffett. Watsa's Fairfax Financial (OTCPK:FRFHF) has compounded book value by 18% per year since 1985. Fairfax Financial is also one of the largest shareholders in Fairfax Africa, so management incentives are well aligned. Fairfax Africa's targeted investments are in Africa's key growth areas: financial services, education, infrastructure, and agriculture.

Africa exposure requires a multi decade time horizon. An ETF or mutual fund would be limited to large widely traded public companies, and will inevitably be forced into a shorter time horizon decisions. Even a private equity fund will usually be pressured to sell investments within a decade. A permanent capital vehicle such as an investment holding company managed by a proven allocator is the ideal structure for investing in Africa.

Fairfax Africa trades at approximately 64% of book value, implying the market places a low probability of future success in Africa. The price/book also likely understates the magnitude of undervaluation, since several major portfolio holdings are extremely cheap.

Portfolio

Fairfax Africa's portfolio is concentrated in a few key investments, although it still has a large cash position. The following chart summarizes the portfolio by investment category:

Source: Author's calculations based on latest public disclosure.

I'll highlight three of their largest investments: Atlas Mara, AGH, and Nova Pioneer.

Atlas Mara

Fairfax Africa owns ~43% of the common equity along with various debt instruments and warrants in Atlas Mara (ATMA on London Exchange). Exposure to Atlas Mara securities accounts for approximately 24% of FAH's net assets (16% in equity, 8% in debt). Atlas Mara has banking assets in seven sub Saharan African countries, but is most focused on Nigeria, Botswana and Zimbabwe. Massive writedown of non core assets it sold in a share exchange decimated their share price this year, but its core operations remain profitable. It has an Equity/Assets of 21% and a credit loss ratio below 1%. Currently, it trades at 41% of book value or 44% of tangible book value. Although some discount to book value might be warranted due to the high level of uncertainty, the current share price is likely unreasonably cheap.

Atlas Mara owns 49.9% of the Union Bank of Nigeria (UBN), and pending regulatory approval, will take a majority stake. This Atlas Mara investment adds another layer of discount for Fairfax Africa shareholders. In the past year, UBN grew its mobile banking user base by ~40%, and nearly doubled the number of active online users of its online banking services. UBN currently trades at about 88% of book value, but Atlas Mara originally took its stake in a rights offering at a much lower price in 2017. UBN had ~10% ROE in the first half of 2019, and has improved its capital adequacy ratio enough to begin paying a dividend in the near future.

Here is an excerpt from Atlas Mara's earnings presentation that highlights performance at UBN:

Source

Also notable a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlas Mara completed an IPO of BancABC Botswana on the Botswana exchange, selling 20.5% of their equity at a price/book of 1.5x in December 2018.

Atlas Mara's diversified financial services operations will provide substantial upside if Africa continues to grow.

AFGRI Group Holdings (AGH)

AFGRI Group Holdings, or AGH, is a private holding company focused on the agriculture and food sectors. Its grain silos handle about a third of South Africa's grain commodities. It was recently awarded a 15 year concession from the South African port and rail authority to operate import/export facilities in two major South African Ports. Additionally, AGH is one of the largest John Deere distributors outside the US, with presence across Africa, and in Western Australia. AGH also operates a bank holding company providing financial services to the agriculture sector in Africa. Improvement in the agriculture and food sectors is a key growth area for Africa, and Fairfax Africa is well positioned to benefit through its stake in AGH.

Fairfax Africa indirectly owns 46.8% of AGH. Its fair value estimate for the company is based on a discounted cash flow analysis that assumes a long-term growth rate of 2.5%, and discount rates of 10.7%-26.8%. Using this conservative valuation method, the AGH position accounts for approximately 21% of Fairfax Africa's book value as of the most recent quarter.

Nova Pioneer

Nova Pioneer provides private education for children between ages 3 and 19. It offers a mass market compromise between problematic public schools, and affordable traditional private schools. On a recent Invest Like the Best Podcast, George Rzepecki mentioned the education sector as a key growth area, and a place where many of the most talented entrepreneurs in Africa are focusing. The McKinsey Alum founder of Nova Pioneer appears to be a prime example of this phenomenon. Nova Pioneer was recently featured in The Economist as an example of education innovation in Africa.

Fairfax Africa Management noted in their 2018 letter that schools in Africa are non cyclical with reliable long-term cash flows from students typically enrolled for up to 15 years. In 2018, Nova Pioneer reported 70% year over year revenue growth, with enrollment growth of 47% in South Africa, and 135% in Kenya. Throughout 2019 Nova Pioneer has been expanding in Kenya and South Africa. They expect to double the number of schools and expand to West Africa in the next three years.

Fairfax Africa's debt and warrant positions in Nova Pioneer account for about 8% of net assets.

There aren't many options for US based investors to get exposure to the long run growth of Africa. Fairfax Africa is well positioned to benefit from the most compelling market opportunities Africa has to offer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FFXXF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.