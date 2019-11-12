Herc Holdings, Inc. Is My Preferred Play In The Equipment Rental Industry - With Upside To $70-80 If Economic Growth Continues

Investors are assuming returns have peaked Today ↑↑↑

Economic recessions are bad news for the equipment rental industry. Industry leader United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) saw a cyclical peak in adjusted EBITDA in 2007 of just under $1.2 billion, and then it took five years for them to recover to that level following the recession of 2008-2009. Fast forward to today, and it appears investors are once again assuming that the equipment rental companies are nearing a cyclical peak and are discounting an expected slowdown in the business. URI continues to integrate a number of acquisitions at the moment, but they are currently forecasting adjusted EBITDA in 2019 of between $4.35 billion to $4.40 billion. With a current equity capitalization of $10 billion, and net debt of $11.7 billion as of September 30, 2019, URI is selling for roughly 5.3x enterprise value (net debt, plus the value of the equity) to adjusted EBITDA estimates for 2019. In contrast Herc Holdings, Inc. (HRI) has an enterprise value of just under $3.6 billion ($2.15 billion of net debt, plus $1.44 billion in current equity capitalization), which leaves HRI selling at just over 4.8x the midpoint of its $740-750 million estimate for 2019 adjusted EBITDA. These valuations are inexpensive by historical standards, reinforcing the belief that investors are positioned for a slowdown in the business as we move towards 2020. (Source: SEC filings, URI and HRI company presentations)

Third quarter results were not great, but the modest growth thesis remains intact

URI is continuing with the integration of its 2018 acquisitions of BakerCorp Inc. ($720 million) and BlueLine Rental ($2.1 billion). In the third quarter URI reported pro forma equipment rental revenue growth of 4.2%, a slight deceleration from the second quarter of 4.8%, and a more significant slowdown from the first quarter pro forma equipment rental growth of 7.2%. It's fair to assume that concerns over economic growth and the impact of the U.S./China tariff situation have contributed to a slower rate of organic growth for the equipment rental companies, but I would submit that organic equipment rental growth of 5.3% during the first three quarters of this year is a very respectable rate of growth for a company of URI's size. The company is forecasting free cash flow for 2019 of between $1.45-1.55 billion on total revenue of between $9.25-9.35 billion. $1.5 billion of free cash flow yields an attractive 6.9% vs. the company's current enterprise value of $21.7 billion. Source: URI presentations

In contrast, HRI reported somewhat more modest organic equipment rental revenue growth of 2.4% in the third quarter, which follows equipment rental revenue growth of 2.3% in the first quarter of 2019, and 3.8% in the second quarter. HRI continues to focus on a number of self-help initiatives, aimed at maximizing the utilization of its equipment fleet and improving margins. Some of these activities (reduced re-rent activities, disposing of under utilized equipment, and holding firm on rental rates) serve to reduce reported equipment rental revenue growth, but they have translated into incremental leverage on the profit side, where adjusted EBITDA growth advanced 3.9% in the third quarter and is up 8.3% year over year through the first nine months of the year. HRI is on pace to achieve its targeted adjusted EBTIDA forecast of between $740-750 million. By way of comparison, HRI began the fiscal year with an adjusted EBITDA forecast of between $730-760 million. In my opinion, the company has executed well and very much in line with its forecasts. The greater variance has occurred with what investors are willing to pay for the business. As HRI touched over $70 per share in early 2018, the stock sold for about 6.3x forward adjusted EBITDA forecasts (HRI was estimating 2018 adjusted EBITDA of between $630-660 million at that time; 6.3x=enterprise value of $4.1 billion, divided by $645, the midpoint of HRI's guidance). If one assumes HRI is able to achieve its fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA goals, and the company is able to grow adjusted EBITDA by 8% next year to at least $800 million, investors will soon be looking at a 2020 enterprise value to forward, adjusted EBITDA multiple of less than 4.5x. Source: HRI presentations

Valuation is supportive of higher prices, plus an exercise in forecasting private market value

While HRI holds an estimated 3% market share in the equipment rental industry, it is the industry's third largest player behind URI, and Sunbelt Rentals, a division of Ashtead Group (OTCPK:ASHTY). URI pointed out in its most recent quarterly investor presentation that the industry's top 10 rental companies have seen their share of the U.S. market grow from 20% in 2010 to an estimated 32% in 2018. Size is an advantage in the equipment rental market, and this benefits HRI, even with just a 3% market share. If the economy continues to grow modestly in 2020, supported by the Federal Reserve's recent moves to inject liquidity into the system, HRI is well positioned to continue participating in the growth of the industry, with added growth from a continued increase in margins.

I don't have any unique knowledge as to whether or not HRI might get acquired during the current business cycle, but it certainly could make sense at today's valuation if the acquiring company believes that the economy will continue to grow modestly. URI's last four significant acquisitions over the past two years have been done at between 4.9-9.0x trailing adjusted EBITDA multiples (source: URI presentations). 5x HRI's expected, 2019 adjusted EBITDA translates to just under $55 per HRI share, but I would expect HRI would command a higher multiple given its current size and scale.

Beyond the traditional equipment rental industry, it seems reasonable to think companies such as Home Depot (HD) might take a look at a company like HRI. HD bought a small equipment equipment rental company in 2017 and earlier this year spoke about investing to further develop its tool rental business, given the leverage the company sees in store spending from customers who also rent tools from them. HD has a significant advantage over HRI, both in terms of its cost of debt and equity. Now that HRI has been independent from Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) for the last 3+ years, I would think companies such as HD might take a look at HRI.

In summary, I am not yet convinced that the U.S. economy is necessarily headed into an imminent recession. In a continued moderate growth economy, I am optimistic that HRI will continue to execute on its plan to grow its market share with improved margins. Using an adjusted EBITDA forecast of $800 million in 2020, I would expect HRI could see its stock price back in the $70-80 range in the next twelve months, assuming investors are willing to pay a reasonable 5.2-5.5x multiple of enterprise value to adjusted EBITDA. HRI recorded a $53.6 million non-cash loss during the third quarter, related to the July refinancing of $1.2 billion of the company's debt. However, given that the company expects annual interest expense savings of around $21 million after the debt-refinancing, HRI is also now well-positioned to be viewed as an inexpensive stock on a P/E basis. According to Seeking Alpha, the consensus EPS view for HRI in 2020 in $4.23. I remain long HRI, on the expectation that the company will continue to deliver and that the valuation will expand as the economy and the company continue to grow modestly in the quarters ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.