CTS Eventim: More Bricks On The Moat But Share Price Remains Unreasonable

Introduction

CTS Eventim (OTCPK:CEVMF, OTC:CEVMY), one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment is a M&A machine. In July, CTS Eventim acquired a 48 percent stake in France Billet. France Billet is the ticketing subsidiary of France-based retailer Fnac Darty. But for now, the new joint venture entity will continue to do business as France Billet under the new ownership structure. However, CTS Eventim has an option for a majority purchase. Last month, the German company has announced that it acquired a majority stake in one of Russia’s leading tour and concert promoters Talent Concert International ("TCI").

After CTS Eventim has finalized its acquisition of its stake in France Billet, it became public that CTS Eventim is planning to acquire a majority stake in Austrian promoter Barracuda Music. The transaction would add two of Austria's biggest festivals, Nova Rock and FM4 Frequency, to CTS Eventim's portfolio of events, as well as smaller festivals, including

Two Days A Week,

Lovely Days,

Clam Rock,

The Nova Jazz & Blues Night,

Vienna Sunsplash.

Furthermore, CTS Eventim would add established concert series such as FM4 Indiekiste, Beat The Fish, Mind Over Matter or The Nova Jazz & Blues Nights Presents to its portfolio.

(Source: Webpages of CTS Eventim and Barracuda)

Analysis

With CTS Eventim being such a dominant company in its home market, there is limited potential for acquisitions of smaller companies. The acquisition of the concert agency Four Artists failed due to a decision of the FCO. So, future growth through acquisitions was limited. Given that, the acquisition outside the german market makes sense. CTS Eventim is already active in Austria. oeticket.com is a brand of CTS Eventim Austria GmbH and by far the strongest and best-known ticket sales brand in Austria.

Furthermore, CTS Eventim had put its promoter activities in a new Eventim Live segment. Eventim Live is structured as a network and now comprises 28 promoters. By this, CTS Eventim tries to respond to the needs of a growing number of artists who expect their tour operators to offer cross-border touring options and one-stop shop solutions. If Barracuda Holding were integrated into Eventim Live's promoter network, the German company would expand its already proud portfolio. 26 promoters of the network already organize 30 festivals and 5,000 live events each year, with ten million visitors in twelve countries.

CTS Eventim is definitely a European Champion. In my first analysis, I called it a formidable player in ticketing with a slightly too high share price. The problem is, the stock price's not coming back. In the long run, on average there is only one really good opportunity to get on board once a year. In most cases, however, this timing is simply a matter of luck.

(Source: Share price performance)

With the rise in the share price, the company has also reached a critical valuation. As regards EPS, CTS Eventim expects mid-single-digit growth in 2019. CTS Eventim has an actual P/E ratio of almost 40. Even with the optimistic outlook of an EPS of 1.49, the forward P/E ratio for 2019 is with nearly 35 still very high, especially for a business that only grows mind single digit. However, facing this high valuation, I would like to recall a quote from Warren Buffet.

"It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price."

Accordingly, two things must be taken into account. One is the business segment and the other is the position of CTS Eventim. First CTS Eventim operates in the business of live events, which includes ticketing and promoting. In my first analysis I showed what I think about this business:

Live events like the Olympic Games, the Football World Cup, festivals or operas are as old as modern man. One of the first music festivals was held in the Ancient Greece during the Pythian Games. As before, everyone likes a certain music artist, singer or sport athlete. Maybe styles and fashions changed but not the importance of the live interaction with the artists itself. So people will always pay to see their favorite artists live, regardless if it is a rock band, a singer in the opera or an athlete in the arena. Therefore, I would call the business model quite established and secure.

The second point is that CTS Eventim has an monopoly on the both markets (ticketing and promoting):

CTS Eventim has built both, the infrastructure for concerts, festivals and other events and the organization of ticketing. For the European market, this resulted in a quasi-monopoly because of the resulting natural entry barriers for potential competitors. These entry barriers are due to a bottleneck and indirect networks effects created by the dominant business position of CTS Eventim. To promote an event yourself, you must distribute the tickets via the CTS Eventim ticketing system to reach consumers. If you are a ticket seller and would like to distribute tickets yourself for an event, which is highly likely promoted by CTS Eventim, CTS Eventim forces you to use their own CTS Eventimsoftware. Hence, the more CTS Eventim grows, the safer the business becomes. This resulted in a big fat moat.

So it can be said that with every takeover the moat grows which could justify the increasing valuation. The company plans also to distribute each year 50 percent of its profits to shareholders. While a payout ratio in the middle range (50-60%) suggests that the company can adequately cover its dividend, it leaves enough financial space for investment in future growth. But here, too, the key figures indicate that there were better buy opportunities in the past:

(Source: Dividend yield 2015-2019e)

Conclusion

With the actual valuation mentioned above, I consider a buy at these levels to be unreasonable. Looking at the quote from Warren Buffet the price is in no way fair. The company has always been highly valued. But now it has become even more expensive. This is too high for a company with maximum low double-digit growth. Those who cannot resist a purchase at all should acquire staggered shares. The upside potential appears to be exhausted in the medium term. The new quarterly figures in a few weeks could therefore lead to profit-taking by individual investors. This may open up a rare time window for a purchase.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article, and check "Get email alerts".

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.