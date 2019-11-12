4 Quick CEF Rotation Opportunities

Our previous three swap suggestions were all in profit, with over 400 bps of alpha in under 2 months.

Author's Note: This article was originally released to members on October 2, 2019.

3 More Quick Rotation Opportunities

Rotating between overvalued closed-end funds into less overvalued ones is a cornerstone strategy at CEF/ETF Income Laboratory which we call "compounding income on steroids". See the following link for a step-by-step manual on how to execute this strategy!).

Here are three more quick rotation opportunities that you may consider if you own the overvalued fund.

1. First Trust MLP CEFs

Buy : First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)

: First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) Sell: First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (FEN)

FEN recently spiked up to a premium of +4.81%, creating a very wide divergence with FPL which last closed with a discount of -7.07%. Even though both funds have positive z-scores (FEN higher), I believe that swapping from FEN to FPL makes a lot of sense here. (Disclosure: We own FPL in our Tactical Income-100 portfolio.)

Over the past 1 year, FEN's total price return has been +10.26% which significantly outpaced FPL's +3.69%. However, on a NAV basis, it is actually FPL (+4.56%), which has outperformed FEN (+2.25%).

Data by YCharts

The two funds have nearly identical holdings, making this a low-risk swap in what is already a pair of conservative MLP funds.

Note that I would disregard the longer-term NAV performance data (3Y and 5Y) for this swap. FEN does perform better than FPL on the longer time frames, but that is mostly due to the fact that it is the older fund and thus had accrued more deferred tax liabilities, giving it a stronger NAV boost when the corporate tax rate was lowered in 2017.

November 8, 2019 update: FPL has outperformed FEN since the initial article, but only slightly. Moreover, FEN actually was the better performer for most of this stretch. FEN (+2.15%) still remains stubbornly more expensive than FPL (-9.00%). So the swap from FEN to FPL is still recommended.

2. Domestic utilities CEFs

Buy : Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG)

: Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) Sell: Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT)

For what seems like the "nth" time, we are recommending a swap from GUT to UTG, and the valuation difference has always reverted.

GUT's enticing ~8% yield has pushed this fund to a massive +45% premium, while the lower-yielding, but also better-performing UTG is available at a -0.81% discount. Yes, you saw that right: we have a ~45% valuation differential between the two funds.

Over the past 1 year, GUT (+36.89%) appears to greatly outperform UTG (+22.92%) by price, but on a NAV level, it is actually UTG (+19.61%) that is ahead of GUT (+15.24%).

Data by YCharts

Note: One risk of UTG right now is that it hasn't conducted a rights offering in a while now (since 2017). If one is announced, this could put a significant damper on the share price.

November 8, 2019 update: Since the article was first released, GUT has outperformed UTG by around 160 bps. GUT's premium has expanded to +55.51%, the highest since 2009 (!), while UTG's premium has increased slightly to +1.73%. Swapping from GUT to UTG makes even more sense now than before!

3. Tekla hybrid healthcare CEFs

Buy : Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ)

: Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ) Sell: Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW)

This swap goes outside of the risk spectrum a little bit because THW is a global fund while THQ is domestic, and moreover, THW has been the slightly better-performing fund at the NAV level over the past (-3.11% vs. -5.58%).

Data by YCharts

Still, the price chart shows a divergence between the two funds opening up recently which I believe could be an opportunity to capitalize on the ~7% valuation differential between the two funds. Specifically, THW's discount of -0.52% is the tightest since shortly after inception of the fund in 2015, and is much tighter than its 1- and 3-year averages of -6.79% and -6.93%. Meanwhile, THQ's discount of -7.30% is only mildly tighter than its 1- and 3-year average discounts of -9.39% and -9.17% respectively.

Furthermore, while THW does have a global mandate, only around one-third of its holdings are in international stocks, and moreover, there are many similarities between the top 10 holdings of the two funds.

November 8, 2019 update: Here the trade suggestion has worked, with THQ outperforming THW by +2.10% in 1 month. This occurred because the valuation difference between the two funds narrowed. While THQ's discount widened from -7.13% to -8.96%, THW's discount dropped more, from -0.52% to -4.59%. Even so, THQ still remains a better value than THW in my opinion.

4. Bonus! BlackRock healthcare CEFs

Buy : BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (BST)

: BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (BST) Sell: BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II (BSTZ)

A bonus recommendation as I saw BST being mentioned in the chat this evening. BST's sister, BSTZ, which Nick profiled along with BST here, has risen to a +8.64% premium which is the highest since inception a couple of months ago.

However, this premium has been caused by the price staying constant while the NAV fell.

In contrast, BST's price decline has more faithfully followed its NAV trajectory, and its premium is a much more palatable +1.44%.

Data by YCharts

Because of this, swapping from BSTZ to BST would be recommended to take advantage of this ~7% divergence of valuation.

Even though BSTZ is a new fund, it is already quite liquid with 170K shares traded daily on average. It is also a large fund with $1.3 billion in assets. So illiquidity isn't a reason why the premium has gotten so large relatively to BST. Perhaps the fund's price is still being supported by the underwriters in this post-offering period? I'm not sure, but I wouldn't expect the valuation divergence with BST to last.

November 8, 2019 update: This was the most successful of the swaps, with BST outperforming BSTZ by nearly 5% since the recommendation.

Summary

As the CEF marketplace starts to get overheated, members should be vigilant in spotting rotation opportunities that could easily add significant returns to their portfolios. Hopefully, this quick note will help members understand the main factors that I look at when recommending a high-probability swap.

Remember, closed-end fund valuation matters!

November 8, 2019 update: We can see that only 2 out of the 4 recommendations are in profit so far after 1 month, with another flat. This goes to show that mean reversion can take a while to play out, and one should be patient. Hopefully, this also puts to rest any claims that I selectively show only successful swaps to the public after release to our members, after all alpha has been exhausted. In fact, 3 of the 4 swap recommendations above still have ample room to play out. Good luck!

====================

How did our previous recommendations fare?

About two months ago (3 Quick Rotation Opportunities), we recommended 3 sets of swaps. How did each one fare?

Let's take stock of each recommendation now, two months later.

1. John Hancock preferreds CEFs

Sell : John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) -or- John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF)

: John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) -or- John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) Buy: John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS)

In just under two months, HPS has outperformed HPI by 451 bps and HPF by 491 bps (~28% annualized alpha), or equivalent to the gain of about 8 months of distributions from the funds! (This is even including today's price crash arising from their distribution cuts.)

2. Nuveen option-income CEFs

Sell : Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Common Stock (SPXX)

: Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Common Stock (SPXX) Buy: Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (DIAX)

In just under two months, SPXX has outperformed DIAX by 833 bps (~50% annualized alpha), or equivalent to the gain of over 1 year of distributions from the funds!

3. Real estate CEFs

Sell : Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (NRO)

: Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (NRO) Buy: Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (RNP)

In just under two months, RNP has outperformed NRO by 432 bps (~26% annualized alpha), or equivalent to the gain of over six months of distributions from the funds!

And there you have it! A perfect 3 out of 3 for our recommendations from two months ago with massive alphas for such a short holding period, which could have been harvested either in the form of increased shares, or cash (whilst keeping the original share count the same). Hopefully, members will be able to spot opportunities like these in their own portfolios and "compound income on steroids"!

Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas We are running to the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, ending November 15 or after the first 25 members have signed up, whichever comes first. Only 6 spots left! At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage market-beating closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios targeting safe and reliable ~8% yields to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service. To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial and lock in a double discount!





Disclosure: I am/we are long THE PREMIUM PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.