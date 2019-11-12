Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDOFF) CEO Duncan Middlemiss on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCPK:WDOFF) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Good morning, and welcome to Wesdome Gold Mines Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call.

Before we begin, we'd like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that during this call, we will discuss our business outlook and make forward-looking statements. These comments are based on our predictions and expectations as of today. Actual events or results could cause outcomes to differ materially due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those mentioned in the detailed cautionary note contained in yesterday's press release and in the company's management discussion and analysis dated November 6, 2019. Both documents are available on our website and on SEDAR.

Please note that all figures discussed on this call are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Marc-Andre Pelletier

Q3 was a very strong quarter operationally, with almost 29,000 ounces of gold produced at 29% increase over Q2. Head grade continued to be high at 23.4 grams per tonne, due to the continued excellent performance of the 303 Lens. While cash cost per ounce remained consistent over Q2. The AISC increased because we have taken this opportunity of high production and favorable gold prices to accelerate work at Eagle River to better position us for the future.

These projects in Q3, commissioning of the Falcon concentrator, which will increase gravity recovery, additional exploration platform development and a $4 million stand on the tailing management area capital project during the quarter. PMA work included installation and damp construction in preparation of vertical rates at the tailings management facility. This investment into the tailings will provide an additional 4 years capacity of current mill feed rate. Have we not accelerated some of these projects to better position us for the future, AISC cost would have been CAD 1,176 an ounce or USD 890, well below the low-end of our guidance range.

I will now give the call to Duncan for an overview of the 2019 guidance.

Duncan Middlemiss

Great, thanks Marc. As a result of 303 Lens, reconciling higher-on grade and with the total of 70,356 ounces produced at the end of the third quarter, we have raised our full-year production guidance from 72,000 ounces to 80,000 ounces up to 88,000 ounces to 93,000 ounces. We have kept cost guidance unchanged due to the tailings facility management project, but we expect to finish the year on the low-end of these ranges. I'll turn the call over to Scott now for a more detailed review of financials.

ScottGilbert

Thanks, Duncan. Q3 benefited from both strong production and a high gold price with realized price averaged at CAD 1,957 per ounce. We generated free cash flow of $9.2 million or $0.07 per share after meeting sustaining capital, all operational costs, advancement of the TMA project and investment $5.9 million at Kiena. Cash position increased from $27.4 million at the end of Q2 to $38.6 million at the end of Q3. Year-to-date net earnings of $0.21 per share have steadily [ph] increased over 2018 full-year net earnings of $0.09 per share.

Q3 also saw us closing the $45 million revolving line of credit facility of which $5 million have been drawn to replace equipment lease obligations. This facility has further strengthened our balance sheet, liquidity and access to capital.

I will now turn the call over to Mike to review the exploration highlights.

Michael Michaud

Thanks, Scott. Wow, what an exciting quarter! Great exploration results at both Eagle River and Kiena. And of course, the release of the updated Resource Estimate at Kiena. And as confirmed, the high-grade nature of this deposit.

First, at Eagle River, we have made some really good progress at the 303 Lens that was initially defined from the 750 metre to 1,000 metre level, has now been extended another 300 metres down plunge to the 1,300 metre level. High-grade results included hole 104 that returned 92.8 grams per tonne gold over 11.1 metres core length for 37 grams per tonne over 6.4 metres to width. Really fantastic hole.

Our continued development of the 303 Lens has demonstrated the good continuity of the gold mineralization up and down and has provided above-average mine grades over 2019 and planned well into 2020. This recent expansion of the 303 Lens has provided an opportunity to mine these high grades well into the future with additional mine development. We expect to include the results into the existing resource and reserve based at year-end.

Additionally the 303 Lens has provided a new exploration target model for elsewhere in the mine diorite and the surrounding volcanic rocks for higher grade, wider, full holes areas. Elsewhere we have continued to aggressively explore the Eagle River deposit with six grills with one on surface to extend the known 7 east and 311 west zones as well as testing for parallel zones of mineralization in the eastern portion of the mine diorite. And on surface, we continue to face -- test the recently discovered Falcon zones, where there exists great potential to define higher rate and wider zones of gold mineralization near mine infrastructure.

Well at Kiena, we're pleased with the updated mineral resource aspect. Compared to the December 2018 Resource Estimate, we increased the Kiena Deep A Zone indicated resource by three times. We're increasing further resources by 38% and then importantly, we increased the indicated resource grade from just under 10 grams per tonne over 18 grams per tonne. As well we increased the portion of the indicated resources to over 50% in the A Zone, which was 30% previously in the A Zone.

Our work has continued to grow and better define the high-grade Kiena Deep A Zone, that we're confident that the mineral resource will increase as a result of the ongoing drilling of this high-grade area that remains open, both up and down plunge. These updated results provide us the opportunity to commence our technical studies supporting a potential restart as we continue to drillings, spending current resources, a string remainder of 2019 and beyond.

Meanwhile, five drills remained in operation on the A Zone and focus on the up and down plunge potential on the Kiena Deep A Zone that is not currently in the mineral resource estimate. As well we continue in the infill drilling to convert inferred to indicated resources. The development of the 790 metre level exploration drift is underway and will provide an improved drill platform to test the down-plunge extensions of the VC1 and VC6 zones and the transition to the A Zone further down along the same structure. Additional drills are expected to arrive once the development is completed before end of the year. Work is ongoing on the PEA expected in the first half of 202o and this will determine the next steps and timing of potentially restarting mine operations.

Over to you, Duncan.

Duncan Middlemiss

Great, thanks Mike.

In summary, we're building for the future; we're on our top way to our goal of becoming Canada's mid-Tier producer. At the Eagle River mine, we've all seen the near term potential of becoming 100,000 ounce per year producer. With the new 303 down plunge exploration results, we have added 300 metres of high-grade mineralization, which boast well for the future grade profile. Our surface exploration program of the Falcon zone has also been very successful, demonstrating mineralization on the surrounding Mishi. The potential is huge here, kilometers. Additionally the infrastructure improvements at Eagle are setting us up for the long-term with the installation of the Falcon gravity concentrated the mill plus the work done at the tailings management area, which allow over 4 years of capacity when completed in 2020. However the majority of this work will be completed in 2019, weather permitting.

At Kiena, the recent Mineral Resource Estimate has certainly demonstrated high grades in the A Zone and likely more to come with five drills turning. The 790 metre exploration platform will help us better assess the up plunge potential, which we all feel is a very advantageous area in the restart scenario. Work is ongoing in support of the Kiena preliminary economic assessment, which will be completed in the first half of 2020. This PEA will define next steps for Kiena. Our progress so far in 2019 has been positive. Production, exploration, infrastructure improvement, all coming together. Also an increasing bank balance, which I think is fantastic in terms of what we've been able to accomplish and get going there. I'd like to thank all of our employees for the contributions.

I will now hand over the call to the operator, who will open up the lines for the question-and-answer session. Thanks.

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Phil Ker with PI Financial.

PhilKer

Duncan, just a question on unit cost. Just correct me if I'm wrong, but it slightly appears that the unit cost -- mining cost per tonne has been going up, maybe ever since driving into 303 Lens. Can you maybe just touch on what's causing that?

DuncanMiddlemiss

Yes, so what you see there, Phil, is really the reduction of Mishi, really. It is what it is. So if you're looking at the cost per tonne mill, that's certainly part of it, obviously the volume is done from that. Really I have been saying for a year now really the emphasis we are on right now is quality over quantity for sure. And we foresee Eagle River being able to generate 750 tons to 800 tons per day to fill the mill as we say it. In the not-so-distance future, I think that the exploration results that we see in mine and just outside of the mine are very positive. And I'm sure that we'll be able to bring it down. Cost per ounce for about as the metric, which we certainly have to be cognitive about.

PhilKer

So that said, what percentage of the ore from underground is actually coming from the 303 Lens at present time or last quarter?

Marc-AndrePelletier

Actually, this is Marc. About 50%: 55%.

PhilKer

And is that ratio expected moving forward?

Marc-AndrePelletier

We are in the budget process. So it's a bit premature to talk about that but it's going to be lower for sure, even in 20%:25% range.

PhilKer

And just touching on development. Obviously the 300-metre extension down plunge is clearly positive moving forward. Can you just elaborate on what development has been done? And maybe what you foresee needing to be completed in the next 6 to 18 months.

Marc-AndrePelletier

So the development on 790 metres is halfway done as we speak. So we're talking about 550 metres. So that will be done this year. Our team is actually looking at the design to develop a drift to allow us to better drill the down-plunge of the Kiena deep -- at depth. So that's something that we're working on and I mean, once the design is completed, that's something we plan to push to early next year.

PhilKer

And so could you just clarify, what level you've got ramp development down to a present and where that exploration drift is being planned?

Marc-AndrePelletier

Yes, it's at 1,000-metre level. But what we're looking for, is to provide access to the north-east of the Kiena Deep.

PhilKer

Okay. So the exploration drift at the 1,000-metre level, where is the ramp at present?

Marc-AndrePelletier

The ramp is at the 1,050.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Ryan Walker with Echelon Wealth Partners.

RyanWalker

Just wondering, if you can provide a little coverage -- sorry, color rather on the decision to run through the Mishi stockpile material. Is that to give more time to develop in 303 or just to capture higher gold price for that?

Marc-AndrePelletier

We actually plan to process Mishi ore in Q4. We -- in Q3, what we've done and I'm sure you understand, is we prioritized higher-grade ore to the mill due to lower mill availability. So, that's what we've done in Q3. In Q4, with a higher mill availability expectant, so we will be processing some Mishi.

Duncan Middlemiss

We will always start plan, Ryan, through the annual budget for 2019 that would be getting 3,000 ounces to 4,000 ounces of Mishi. So essentially, we are acting that plan and setting ourselves up. Also the winner time is upon us and just we have the Mishi stockpile sitting there so much better in the later December period.

RyanWalker

Okay, great. And congratulations and it's been fantastic to follow. Cheers!

