DaVita Finally Rallies On Stagnating Results

Last week, DaVita (DVA) released its Q3/19 results (call transcript) and enjoyed a rare rally, presumably mostly because of short covering. It has been a battleground stock for some time and expectations were low.

With its Q3 results DaVita managed to outperform market expectations, as it managed to squeeze more gains out of the calcimimetics issue, so that revenue/treatment increased by $1, while costs/treatment were down $10 YoY. Close to $10 of the net benefit was from calcimimetics, which generated a stunning $74m of operating profits in Q3 and for the full year DVA expects the profit contribution to be $220m, which is 13% of its overall annual EBIT.

The calcimimetics issue was explained on the Q1/18 call:

"On January 1, 2018, both oral and IV forms of calcimimetics, a drug class taken by many patients with end stage renal disease to treat mineral bone disorder, became the financial responsibility of our U.S. dialysis and related lab services business for Medicare patients and are included in our payment under Medicare Part B. During the pass-through period, Medicare payment for calcimimetics is based on a pass through rate of the average sales price plus approximately 4%. Previously, calcimimetics were reimbursed under Medicare Part D through traditional pharmacies, including our pharmacy business, DaVita Rx. For the three months ended March 31, 2018, calcimimetics increased revenues and patient care costs at our U.S. dialysis and related lab services business, offset in part by a decrease in revenues and costs in our other ancillary services and strategic initiatives business due to calcimimetics."

Since DaVita appears to buy these drugs at very low prices, it can make a one-off gain as long as the discrepancy between cost and reimbursement persists. Unfortunately, in 2020 it is already certain to fade away.

In addition, DaVita telegraphed a slight worsening of the commercial mix, thus underperformed its largest competitor which indicated improvements of this all-important metric. (Dialysis services company effectively makes money only on commercially insured patients.)

Moreover, non-acquired growth was still far below the previously usual prevalence growth rate and came in at just 2.2%. Other foreseeable headwinds relate to the recently approved A.B. 290 in California.

Over one year ago, I had provided an analysis of this bill's potential impact to Stability & Opportunity subscribers and found that it was unlikely to reduce EBIT by more than $40m, while short sellers were touting a much larger and in fact crippling impact of this bill.

But more regulatory headwinds remain, as another ballot initiative was just introduced:

"Also in California, we recently learned that the SEIU-UHW has introduced another ballot initiative which could be voted on in November 2020 election. You may recall that in 2018 they sponsored Proposition 8 which was rejected by the majority of California voters. The Union has until April to gather enough signatures to put the proposition on the ballot. We will oppose this new ballot initiative which is simply another attempt to inflict harm on providers, physicians and patients and we believe would add significant unnecessary cost to the system and the taxpayers."

In addition, International required yet another heavy impairment charge of $84m for DVA's operations in Germany. Excluding this charge, International overall contributed $1m of operating income, but $3m of this were due to forex gains.

As planned and based on lower prevalence growth rates, DVA reduced de novo investments significantly and thus increased FCF. The newly defined FCF was $437m YTD and was therefore below adjusted net income of $588m and non-adjusted net income of $566m.

At the recent Investor Day, the new definition of FCF included development capex as well (previously only maintenance capex):

This new definition was presumably necessary because in recent years the company hasn't really produced any significant growth. While I applaud management's honesty (usually goalposts are moved to make results appear in a more favorable way, but not in this case), the company's own 2022 guidance shows how little growth DaVita sees in its near future. Since 2019 FCF is expected to reach $800-900m, there is little to be excited about:

Most of the FCF growth actually comes from lower capex:

As already noted, DaVita is apparently betting on lower prevalence growth to be the new normal and risks to lose some market share, if growth rates unexpectedly perk up again.

At first sight, per share results obviously looked great, as they enjoyed a rare boost from the enormous repurchases in recent months: In addition to the 22m shares repurchased through the tender offer, DaVita repurchased close to 9m in Q3 alone and continued in October with another 4m shares. Overall, shares outstanding shrank by 22% to below 130m as of today. A new repurchase authorization of $2B was approved on 11/4/19.

Hence, adjusted EPS for the quarter was $1.53 (up 273%) and $3.64 YTD (up 36%).

However, due to the robust buyback activity, leverage increased to 3.21x and is already in the middle of the target range (3-3.5x), so buybacks are certain to proceed at a much slower pace going forward.

Given the projected overall stagnating FCF for the next three years, all growth will originate in share repurchases, which is not exactly a reason for a sharp rally.

That said, short sellers were probably surprised to see DaVita compensating many of the current headwinds through operational excellence: In fact, a flat result in 2020 would mean that the company manages to entirely compensate the reduced profit contribution from calcimimetics (a headwind in the high single-digits). Moreover, importantly, the indicated guidance range now already includes all expected expenses to fight the announced ballot initiative and also includes the impact from A.B. 290, which together probably represents another high-single digit headwind. This surprising resiliency was probably the reason for the rally.

Over time, however, I expect the market to focus on the overall stagnation. The calcimimetics contribution will fade away soon and buybacks will continue at a much slower pace, while earnings will struggle to come in flat. This means that the current low FCF multiple of 11-12x is justified to a certain extent. For a better multiple DaVita will need a path to sustainable growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.