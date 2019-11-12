The European Court Of Justice Is Dragging MSCI Poland Down

Jerónimo Martins will be a big winner of redistributive policies in the country as it is the most popular supermarket, but it is not part of MSCI Poland.

Poland is one of the most dynamic economies in the European Union, with an expected GDP growth of 4.3% for 2019 (forecast from October 2019), much above Germany's 0.5%, France's 1.3% or Spain's 2.3%. The only other countries in the EU which have a comparable growth forecast for the period of 2017-2020 are Hungary, Romania and Ireland. Lower wages, a well-educated population, low crime rates and tax deals have attracted a multitude of companies to Eastern Europe, from electric vehicle battery factories by LG Chem (OTCPK:LGCLF) in Wroclaw (Poland) to offices of Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS), HP (NYSE:HPE), IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Nokia (NYSE:NOK) employing tens of thousands.

Table 1. Economic Growth in the European Union. Data for 2019 and 2020 are forecasts from Summer 2019.

2017 2018 2019 (forecast) 2020 (forecast) Poland 4.8 5.1 4.4 3.6 Hungary 4.1 4.9 4.4 2.8 Romania 7 4.1 4 3.7 Ireland 7.2 6.7 4 3.4 Bulgaria 3.8 3.1 3.3 3.4 Czechia 4.4 3 2.6 2.5 Spain 3 2.6 2.3 1.9 Portugal 2.8 2.1 1.7 1.7 Denmark 2.3 1.5 1.7 1.6 Sweden 2.1 2.4 1.7 1.5 Netherlands 2.9 2.6 1.6 1.5 Austria 2.6 2.7 1.5 1.5 Finland 3 1.7 1.5 1.2 France 2.3 1.7 1.3 1.4 United Kingdom 1.8 1.4 1.3 1.3 Germany 2.2 1.4 0.5 1.4 Italy 1.7 0.9 0.1 0.7

Source: European Economic Forecast - Summer 2019 - Institutional Paper 108

This over-performance of Eastern Europe is incredibly well illustrated by the map below, which shows in green the best-performing EU regions and in red the worse ones between 2003 and 2015. Of course Italy, France and the UK started at a very high per capita income, which means that further growth was harder to come by. But other countries with similarly very high income such as Germany and the United States performed and keep performing much better.

Image 1. EU map showing above average GDP growth (green) or below average (red) between 2003 and 2015. Source: A European atlas of economic success and failure

So, if Eastern Europe is such a vibrant place economically, then surely investing in an ETF which holds Polish stocks will bring great returns? No, this excellent growth hasn't been reflected in the iShares MSCI Poland Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) because of its poor choice of stocks and it will most likely continue to underperform in relation to what one would expect from the country's economic success. Part of the problem is that most of the growth is captured by companies not listed in the Warsaw Stock Exchange, while MSCI Poland owns shares exclusively of companies listed there. It is also over-exposed to banking, with 30% of the index invested in banks, a sector which is facing severe headwinds all over the European Union and Poland is no exception. Below I will detail the main sectors of the MSCI Poland ETF and what are my expectations for them.

Banking And The European Court Of Justice

Banks are by far the largest holding of MSCI Poland with a total of almost 30% divided in PKO BP 14%, Pekao Bank 7.7%, Santander Bank Polska 4.3%, mBank (OTCPK:BREJY) 2.5% and Alior Bank (OTCPK:ALORY) 1%. While banking is traditionally seen as a very profitable and safe business, this is no longer a reality in the European Union. The Greek debt crisis has forced the ECB (European Central Bank) to use negative rates to prevent even more countries from entering recessions and defaulting, and the rest of Europe followed a similar policy.

While the Polish rate WIBOR3W was at 5% as recently as 2012, it now sits firmly at 1.7% with no possibility of going up significantly. While this rate is not negative, it is significantly below the inflation of 2.1% for 2019 and 2.7% for 2020 forecast by the European Economic Forecast - Summer 2019. The low rates reduce net interest margins and this is reflected in the results of banks such as PKO, Pekao and Alior Bank, which had stable profits in the last 5 years, without any significant growth. Less successful banks such as Getin Bank, Idea Bank and Millenium Bank could even go bankrupt any time now, due to their extensive losses in franc-denominated loans.

To ice the cake of headwinds, the European Court Of Justice (CJEU) took two key decisions this year: First the so-called "small CJEU," a decision which mandates that banks should give back proportionally every fee they charged mortgage clients if they repay the debt early. The proportion would be the time the mortgage actually lasted in comparison with the originally expected duration. Because the spread banks charge above WIBOR is smaller for very long loans (such as 30 years), most people took those in Poland. And a significant amount of people were able to repay their full debt after, for example, 15 years.

Now, the CJEU determined that if your loan only lasted half as much as originally expected, then the bank should give back half of the extra fees (all fees excluding the interest rate being paid). This might not seem like much, but just Pekao Bank calculated the losses at 100 million zł per year from this, or almost 5% of its yearly profits. And every single bank in Poland will be affected by this, even the best ones. Even worse than that, a government organization called "Rzecznik Finansowy," something like financial ombudsman, said that people should "go to the bank get their money," meaning that the decision should be applied retroactively to loans in the past. If the tribunals confirm this, then the losses will be even much greater.

Table 2. Earnings of the major polish banks and their expected losses with the CJEU verdicts

Net Income in 2015 Net Income in 2018 Losses due to CHF Mortgages Losses yearly with „small CJEU” Share of MSCI Poland (billion PLN) (billion PLN) (billion PLN) (billion PLN) (%) PKO BP 2.6 3.7 7.3 0.2 14 Pekao 2.3 2.3 1 0.1 7.7 Santander 0.7 0.6 2.3 0.05 4.3 mBank 1.3 1.3 4.7 0.1 2.5 Alior Bank 0.3 0.7 0 0.1 1 GetIn Bank 0 -0.4 3.3 0.05 0

Besides the "small CJEU," there is also the "big CJEU." On the 3rd of October, the CJEU decided that CHF-based (Swiss franc-based) mortgages which included "abusive clauses," even if very minor ones, should cause the whole mortgage to become an interest-free loan. And the vast majority of banks signed mortgages with clauses considered abusive, the most notorious one being the use of the bank's own internal exchange rate instead of the government-sanctioned exchange rate. Banks claim that the difference between both exchange rates was very small (a few %) and that everyone using credit cards abroad uses those "abusive clauses" when exchanging money. CJEU didn't buy that and gave those lucky ones which went to court against the banks a huge Christmas gift.

Think about that: You take money, use it to buy a house now (for a price lower then what it will be in the future due to inflation) and after 30 years you will have given back the same amount in small payments, without even accounting inflation. Sounds great, doesn't it? Not for PKO BP which has 22 billion PLN in franc-denominated debt, Millenium with 15 billion, mBank with 14 billion, GetIn Bank with 10 billion, Santander with 8 billion PLN nor Pekao with 3 billion PLN. As much as one third of those amounts could be wiped out from those banks involved. And hearing the success of those that went to court, everyone with a CHF-denominated mortgage (hundreds of thousands of people) will be going to court as well.

So summing up, banking is a terrible business in Europe and a terrible business in Poland. I don't recommend anyone getting into it, which is partly what you are doing when buying MSCI Poland.

Mining, Energy And Petrochemicals

A further almost 30% of the MSCI Poland ETF is invested in companies such as the petrochemical Orlen (13%), the copper mining company KGHM (OTC:KGHPF) (4.5%), energy firm PGE (3%), Grupa Lotos (OTC:GPOLY) (3.8%), the gas company PGNiG (3.5%) and the energy company Tauron (OTCPK:TNPGY) (0.8%). The copper mine lost most of its profits when the previous government, of neoliberal Tusk, decided to put a huge tax on it. The energy sector is unprofitable as a whole due to the need to pay billions every year to buy Co2 emission rights. Tauron for example had almost zero profits in the last four years.

Table 3. Simulation of the future cost of Co2 emission rights in Polish power generators, assuming 25 EUR/ton and no free allowances. [Source]

Net Income in 2016 Net Income in 2018 Share of MSCI Poland CO2 emissions in 2018 Cost of CO2 emission rights (billion PLN) (billion PLN) (%) (million tons) (billion PLN) PGE 2.5 1.5 3 70 7.5 Tauron 0.4 0.2 0.8 15 1.6 Enea 0.8 0.7 0.9 23 2.5

The only profitable companies in this list are the petrochemicals Orlen and Lotos, but they too could see their gains disappear if the European Commission decides to extend the Co2 emission rules for fuels. The final company in the list is PGNiG, which is responsible for the distribution of gas in the country. While this company was historically very profitable, since Russia's annexation of Crimea, this government-controlled company started to buy liquified gas from Qatar and the United States.

Of course that gas transported by ship and with huge costs to liquify it will be much more expansive than gas arriving via a pipeline. To prevent voters from being angry at their rising gas costs, the government decided that the company would subsidise the gas cost. Hopefully, the losses created by buying more expensive gas will end when the pipeline to obtain gas from the North Sea will be ready, but it could easily take a decade to finish the necessary infrastructure for that.

The Polish Supermarket Boom

While banks and energy & chemistry are not great investments in Poland, there is one sector which is doing excellently, and will continue growing: supermarkets. MSCI Poland has only one retailer, the small "Dino" network. The most popular supermarket chain in the country is Biedronka, owned by Jerónimo Martins (OTCPK:JRONF). A growing set of measures from the government to distribute wealth towards voters will assure that the Polish people have each time more money to expend on food, clothes and household items that supermarkets sell. Just in the last few years, the conservative government started giving 500 zł ($130) for parents per child per month. It also increased pensions for the retired, and introduced a plan to increase the minimal wage from 2250 zł ($580) in 2019 to 4000 zł ($1000) in 2024. Sales in discount supermarkets are already booming today, and with the minimal wage increases they should further skyrocket. Image 2. A new Biedronka opened in 2018. [Source]

Conclusion

Poland is a vibrant and growing economy, but most of the profits from this growth is absorbed by multinational companies not traded there. Some examples are LG Chem Ltd., LG Display (LPL), Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU), 3M (NYSE:MMM), HP, Nokia, etc. Another big winner will be Jerónimo Martins, the most popular supermarket chain in the country. A growing set of measures from the government to distribute wealth towards parents with children and the elderly will surely increase the revenue of this retail giant. So there are profitable enterprises in Poland, but I don't see how a portfolio consisting of most banks, which are forced by EU tribunals to give free loans, and energy companies, which have to buy Co2 emission rights could be a great investment. And this probably explains why MSCI Poland is essentially flat over the last five years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.