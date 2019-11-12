Etsy: A Story That Struggles To Deliver

It is difficult to compete with the rival as powerful as Amazon, even with a carefully crafted value proposition.

Company Description:

Founded in 2005, Etsy is the Amazon-like marketplace for creative products that connects small entrepreneurs with consumers that are looking for special, stylish items that are typically not found on other websites or in stores. Similar to Amazon, the company has a seller-aligned business model that offers a marketplace with millions of buyers and various services that facilitate these purchases.

Valuation:

It is difficult to justify a P/E multiple above 30x for an Internet company of Etsy's size, particularly given the headwinds we discuss below. In our view, 30x is actually generous and incorporates a fairly optimistic revenue outlook, despite the recent Etsy Ads launch. When we apply this multiple to our 2020 EPS estimate of $1.12, we reach a target price of $33.

Why We Are Bearish:

EBITDA margins are a struggle: We will start with the bottom line. With Etsy achieving 22% margin in the third quarter, it is hard for us to envision meaningful expansion in 2020, particularly given incremental investments and marketing expenses the company needs to undertake. Some may claim that TMT companies need not show profitability during the first years of its existence; yet, this is the premise that defined Etsy over time and at this stage the company needs to show consistent margin acceleration.

Revenue growth below expectations: Despite GMS and Reverb traction, we do not see Etsy delivering 35-40% Y/Y revenue growth, as one would expect from the company at this stage; furthermore, we are not seeing enough traction in either new customer or new merchant acquisition, to make 30% growth rate sustainable. In fairness, we do note that Etsy Ads just launched in 3Q and it may very well translate into a major revenue opportunity; however, we do need to give this initiative at least 2-3 quarters of traction before becoming more constructive on Etsy's top line.

Amazon's competition is fierce: there is no way to sugarcoat it! As soon as Etsy began to make meaningful traction in the online marketplace, Amazon began to offer myriad of Etsy-like products through its website, diluting the latter company's value proposition and also undercutting its pricing. While it is difficult to assess specific impact, we believe that on an annual basis Amazon grabs at least 1-3% of Etsy's market share. Furthermore, going forward, Etsy will have to do a better job defining its brand versus Amazon's, not the other way around.

Organic traffic base is on decline: While historically the company relied on at least 85% of website visits from organic sources, we see this statistic declining to 70-72% in 2019 and then falling 300-500 bps further in 2019. This in itself translates into higher marketing costs and impacts the EBITDA, as discussed in the first bullet.

Undiversified demographics: Over the years, Etsy failed to diversify the profile of its average seller and to make it more appealing internationally. As a result, this prevalence of undiversified demographics is a major harbinger to selling on Etsy's platform, in our view.

Risks to Bearish Thesis:

We see the following factors as potentially derailing our Bearish thesis:

1. Etsy is a brand that may continue to develop its own niche in the online space, independent of Amazon’s or other large retailers.

2. US consumer growth remains strong enough to make upcoming 2019 holiday sales spend growth above expectations, in addition to generating solid sales in 2020.

3. Etsy may get acquired by Amazon or some other relevant party.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.