Square: Clear Slowdown, Stock Overvalued

Why this stock should be avoided.

Looking under the hood and searching for free cash flow.

Q3 2019 had a surprising EBITDA bump, but this not going to recur.

Investment Thesis

Square (NYSE:SQ) is an investment I have been bearish about for a considerable amount of time.

Looking back, I first charged that Square was overvalued more than a year ago, with an article titled Irrational Price. This is the stock's performance since then:

Source: author's coverage

Below is my unwavering stance over the past twelve months:

Yet, today, the fact that Square's EBITDA growth rates are slowing down is more evident than ever before. Meanwhile, its stock remains incredibly expensive.

On balance, this stock should be avoided.

Surprising Q3 2019 Results

I'll be the first to admit that Q3 2019 adjusted EBITDA growth rates of 85% left me flummoxed.

Source: author's calculations

We can see that, from 2017 onwards, there is a consistent decline in EBITDA growth rates. Furthermore, Q1 2019 and Q2 2019 also saw declines.

Nevertheless, somehow Q3 2019 posted an incredible reversal and posted 85% y/y growth.

Looking back to Square's Q2 2019 results, at the midpoint of its Q3 2019 guidance, Square was expecting around $108 million versus the $131 million it actually delivered.

Readers probably assume that Square was sandbagging its results, right? Partially yes, but also this bump in EBITDA growth rates was also due to the timing of operating expenses.

Specifically, when questioned further on the call, Square's CFO Amrita Ahuja acknowledges that

'we do expect most of those expenses to materialize in future quarters'.

In other words, this bump in growth rates is not only unsustainable but will reverse in the coming quarters.

Square's Future Growth Rate?

Putting aside the huge bump in Q3 2019, Square's full-year 2019 results are now only guided to increase its full-year EBITDA growth rates by 1% to 61% (shown in the graph above).

Thus, there is no question that Square's adjusted growth rates are going to continue to slow down going forward. The important question is just how fast?

Will 2020 be marked by EBITDA growth rates of 50%, or will be it be slower and closer to the growth rates we are expecting to see for Q4 2019 (approximately 41%)?

To be fair, CEO Jack Dorsey, who is also Twitter's (TWTR) CEO, is not one to shy away from innovation. For instance, Q3 2019 was marked by a brand-new product, Square's fractionalization of stocks with its Cash App platform.

Furthermore, Dorsey highlighted on the call that positive network effects are starting to come into play, as friends or employees invite others onto this platform for ease of payments.

Therefore, Square's Seller ecosystem and Cash App are benefiting from plenty of cross-selling, which should help to solidify Square's overall competitive advantage.

Cash Flows Do Ultimately Matter

On the other hand, Square's narrative aside, the graph below speaks louder than any words.

Source: author's calculations, SEC filings

We can see highlighted the discrepancy between Square's adjusted EBITDA and its free cash flow (once we factor out stock-based compensation and capex and intangibles).

For its year-to-date performance, Square's free cash flow is only just generating $139 million - which pushes the question, just how much of a bargain are investors really getting when they put up close to $30 billion for Square?

Valuation - No Margin of Safety

Many readers will be quick to retort that Square is not being valued on its potential cash flows, but rather on its potential growth rates.

To this, I would note that even though Square's growth rates are clearly slowing down, the multiple investors are happy to pay to participate in the stock is anything but slowing down.

Source: author's calculations, SEC filings

Everyone can look back and understand that, historically, Square was a wonderfully rewarding investment. But what matters right now is how will Square fair going forward?

Even if Square delivers results in line with guidance, given that investors have such high expectations of this stock which only just makes a GAAP profit, investors are priming themselves for disappointment.

Source

The Bottom Line

Square continues to plow ahead with its ethos of empowering sellers.

My sole contention is that new shareholders are going to struggle to find any positive upside potential while paying close to $30 billion market cap.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.