Progress Software: Vulnerable To Disruptions

Almost all of Progress' businesses are prone to disruptions from the more innovative and faster-growing cloud competitors in the PaaS, APM, and BI spaces.

Progress' TTM growth rates in the last few years have been volatile, negatives, and also unable to break at least the mid-single-digit zone.

Overview

The downside Q4 outlook despite the guidance-beating Q3 speaks volumes about the situation at Progress Software (PRGS). We have a bearish view of the company, primarily driven by the lack of innovation and overall weak execution on its growth strategy. In the last few years, the company has been relying on acquisitions of smaller technology companies to boost its growth. The inorganic growth strategy appears to come with a significant challenge.

TTM growth rates in the last few years have been volatile, negatives, and also unable to break at least the mid-single-digit zone. Based on the FY 2019 guidance, Progress will finish FY 2019 with $425 million - $428 million of revenue. If all goes according to the plan, that means Progress will achieve a ~7% YoY revenue growth in the near term. In the long term, however, we remain skeptical of Progress' capacity to maintain the outlook going forward.

Vulnerability across all of its businesses

Part of the issues we see in Progress is its weak executions in both M&A deal identification and integration. Ultimately, its accretive M&A growth strategy has not been producing shareholder values. Deal integration has been weak overall. Revenue has been unstable and even declined in recent years, while the company was forced to scale back one of its recently-acquired units, Kinvey:

However, we have not seen the steady acceleration of deals and new customer wins that would justify our level of investment and effort. And so we now see quite strongly that reducing our investment is the right move for our shareholders at this time. We're not abandoning it by any stretch of the imagination. So we continue to support our customers. We continue to have this effort still ongoing, but a significantly reduced level.

The bigger part of the issues in Progress, however, has a lot to do with its overall enterprise business. Competing in some of the fastest-growing technology sectors such as PaaS, Data Management, Serverless cloud, and Analytics, we expect Progress' lack of ongoing innovation to create a major long-term challenge. For instance, Progress' idea of innovation has been its approach to develop for its clients "cognitive applications". The idea is a weaker alternative to what a lot of fast-growing cloud BI (Business Intelligence) or APM (Application Performance Management) players have produced and sold out of the box.

Overall, we think that the aforementioned issues will put pressure on Progress' long-term revenue growth and margins. Last year alone, we saw how "Data Connectivity and Integration" and "Application Development and Deployment" segments were down by -5% and -1% YoY. Eventually, in the long term, these downward pressures will be felt across all of Progress' businesses due to the disruptions from the more modern and innovative competitors. We see threatening disruptive forces around Progress' businesses already.

Progress' DataRPM and Kinvey platforms, for instance, are hardly special next to PagerDuty (PD) or New Relic (NEWR) platforms. Progress' OpenEdge Ipswitch, meanwhile, is also prone to disruption from the likes of Box (BOX) or Atlassian (TEAM). In the end, Pivotal (PVTL) is also one of the more innovative and well-funded competitors that can easily put Progress' "cognitive services" application development business on the back foot.

Upside and Valuation

Having no definite answer while competing in an increasingly saturated and growing technology market, Progress still puts a lot of hope in its accretive M&A strategy. The company claimed that upon the successful execution of its ongoing strategy, we should expect a target 10% - 20% YoY inorganic growth to double the revenue over 5 years. As it stands, this would be the only potential upside in addition to the company's adjustment on its share repurchase plan:

In September 2017, we announced a new capital allocation strategy pursuant to which we are targeting to return approximately 75-80% of our annual cash flows from operations to stockholders in the form of share repurchases and through dividends. To that end, our Board of Directors increased our total share repurchase authorization to $250.0 million.

With a lackluster 3.93% YoY growth and weak business fundamentals, the opportunity cost to invest in Progress is relatively high despite its moderate TTM P/S of 4.45, further justifying our bearish thesis. Upland Software (UPLD), another competitor that uses the same M&A growth strategy, for instance, trades at the same TTM P/S despite having grown its top-line by over 51% YoY. In general, the market does not appear to award a sizable premium to inorganic growth stocks, which gives us another challenge when valuing Progress aside from its relatively volatile metrics. With $435.2 million of revenue in FY 2020, the stock trades at P/forward sales of 4.2.

