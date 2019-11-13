Not All Indexes Are Passive - And That's A Good Thing (Podcast)

Summary

The rapid growth in ETF assets has occurred in parallel with the widespread adoption of index-based approaches to investing - no mere coincidence.

As per the recently released Index Industry Association (IIA) survey, there are nearly 3 million indexes globally - with the biggest growth areas being fixed income and ESG strategies.

IIA CEO Rick Redding joins the latest episode of Let's Talk ETFs to offer listeners an update on the global state of indexing and clear up some common indexing misconceptions.