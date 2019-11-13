Not All Indexes Are Passive - And That's A Good Thing (Podcast)

The rapid growth in ETF assets has occurred in parallel with the widespread adoption of index-based approaches to investing - no mere coincidence.
As per the recently released Index Industry Association (IIA) survey, there are nearly 3 million indexes globally - with the biggest growth areas being fixed income and ESG strategies.
IIA CEO Rick Redding joins the latest episode of Let's Talk ETFs to offer listeners an update on the global state of indexing and clear up some common indexing misconceptions.
Fresh on the heels of the release of the latest Index Industry Association Global Indexing Survey, IIA CEO Rick Redding joins Let's Talk ETFs to discuss the state of the indexing space and the close relationship between indexing and exchange-traded funds.
For those wanting to learn more, further information on the IIA is available at www.indexindustry.org.
Topics covered:
- 2:15 - What drew Rick to go from an "active" shop like the CME to head up the Index Industry Association?
- 3:45 - How diverse is the index space?
- 7:00 - Volfefe and other fun/quirky indexes
- 9:30 - A brief look at the history of indexing
- 16:00 - Is the trend towards "self-indexing" by asset managers a positive development?
- 20:30 - Key takeaways from the recently released IIA survey
- 25:00 - Not all indexes are "passive"
- 28:00 - Concerns about "too much indexing"?
- 31:45 - Is the trend towards less publicly-listed securities a headwind for the indexing industry?
- 38:15 - IIA plans for 2020
