Assessing If Movado's Multi-Year Lows Are In

Movado Group, Inc. (MOV) is a fine watch distributor in the US as well as international markets. The firm has a present market cap of just under $600 million. The first thing that came to mind when researching this stock was the company's gross margins.

At present, Movado's gross margin comes in at an impressive 54.5% over the past four quarters. In fact, this key metric has rarely been below 50% over the past decade.

What does this tell us? Well, with sustained margins such as these, it tells us that Movado has a durable competitive advantage as they (margins that is) are passing the test of time. Sustained high gross profits mean that Movado has been providing products which its customers have been willing to pay for.

This is a good starting point. Although operating costs have outgrown gross profit over the past while, the divergence is definitely slowing. Although the company missed its earnings projections for its second quarter at the end of August, shares rebounded quickly after the miss and are now up on the pre-Q2 earnings share price. The market may be smelling out a long-term bottom here in the share price. Let's dig in more to see if this may be true.

If we go to the long-term chart first, we can see that shares have been making higher highs since the great recession. This is important in our eyes as we prefer to invest with the underlying trend and not against it. Furthermore, only three times since the great recession have shares been this oversold. This does not guarantee in any way that shares have printed a long-term bottom but multi-year lows are precisely what we look for with our long-term investments.

On the weekly chart, the MACD histogram has crossed over the zero line but shares still remain heavily undervalued as demonstrated by the distance of the actual MACD averages from the zero line. Both the 50 and 200-week moving averages look like they are about to cross over. This would also be a convincing signal that a new trend has begun.

We like to examine the long-term charts as we believe they carry more weight than the daily chart for example.

As our readers will know, we aim to stack the odds in our favor as much as possible with respect to our long-term investments. We do this through only buying stocks with:

A cheap valuation (which includes plenty of earnings, sales, assets and cash for the price we are paying)

A very strong balance sheet with minimal debt

Plenty of liquidity

Operations in stable markets

A growing dividend if possible.

Stable margins

Obviously, achieving all of the above can be very difficult at times. Movado, for example, at present pays a dividend of 3.03%. Many times though, we can see the potential trajectory of a firm's share price by monitoring how the key financials metrics which affect the dividend have been trending.

For example, Movado has been growing its dividend for 8 years straight now and the growth of the same has been spectacular. Dividend growth is actually re-accelerating once more as the annual payout increased by 54% or $0.28 per share just in the past 18 months.

To see if the firm can afford this sizeable increase, we go to the cash flow statement to see how the payout ratio has been trending. Free cash flow actually hit $75 million last year and is expected to be robust again this year. At present, the annual payout is in the region of $18 million. Considering how low the payout ratio is along with the fact the float continues to come down, we do not see the dividend under sustained pressure here.

Despite some long-term debt coming on to the balance sheet, Movado still owns (assets) well over twice as much as it owes (liabilities). Its interest coverage ratio of 82 is super attractive and earnings growth looks set to rebound next year.

To sum up, Movado is next scheduled to announce earnings later this month for the October quarter. Obviously, an earnings beat would help in confirming the fact that the firm's multi-year lows are in. Let's see what the third quarter numbers bring.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.