ICF: Buying The Pullback In Real Estate

The sector has been slipping due to a renewed risk appetite on the part of investors, as well as due to the Fed's neutral outlook on rates for 2020.

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF) as an investment option at its current market price. Over the past few months, real estate has taken a bit of a breather, after helping drive market gains over the last year and a half. While funds like ICF are nowhere near "cheap", the recent pullback in the sector looks to me like a buying opportunity. While the Fed has suggested a pause in further interest rate cuts, which has pressured the fund, I believe current rates are still quite attractive for the REITs in ICF's portfolio. The companies are taking advantage of the lower rates to reissue bonds and pay off existing debt, which should improve near and longer term profitability. Further, I expect trade headwinds to resurface, as there have been conflicting reports recently on to the extent of progress between the U.S. and China. If negative trade developments hit the headlines, I expect investors to rotate back in to real estate funds, given their domestic focus.

Background

First, a little about ICF. The fund's stated investment objective is "to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. real estate investment trusts." The fund attempts to hold the same proportions of its stocks as its benchmark index, Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index, and is managed by BlackRock (BLK). ICF is currently trading at $115.11/share and yields 2.44% annually. I covered ICF for the first time back in April, when I slapped a neutral rating on the fund. In hindsight, this was a reasonable call, as ICF has offered a return very similar to the S&P 500 since then, as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Given the market's action over the last few months, I wanted to reassess ICF to see if I should change my outlook going into 2020. After review, I believe ICF's next move is likely to be higher, and am giving the fund a "bullish" rating, and I will explain why in detail below.

Real Estate Feeling The Pain

To start the review, I want discuss why I feel now in particular was a good time to take another look at ICF, and why I think the real estate sector is poised for a rebound. As investors are aware, this is a sector that has been dramatically underperforming the broader market in the short term. In fact, there is almost a ten percentage point differential between the S&P 500 and ICF over the past month, as illustrated in the graph below:

Source: CNBC

As you can see, this divergence really started back in late October, and continued dramatically into November.

Clearly, ICF has been a big loser over the past few weeks, so it is important to understand the reasons behind this. One, investors have moved into a "risk-on" phase, buying up cyclicals on the backdrop of a strong corporate earnings season, as well as perceived positive progress with regard to the U.S.-China trade dispute. This has impacted real estate, and ICF, because the sector is seen as more defensive, offering domestic exposure with above-average yields. Specifically, there have been reports that the U.S. and China are going to rollback some tariffs, in hopes of getting a "Phase I" trade deal accomplished. Investors had flocked to real estate as a way to shield themselves from negative trade developments. Now, with some positive headlines, the opposite has occurred.

Two, despite the Fed cutting interest rates another .25 basis points at the end of October, yields have climbed on longer-term bonds, which is pressuring the attractiveness of the real estate sector. As we see from the performance chart above, ICF's underperformance became more notable after the October 30th decision from the Fed, which is counter-intuitive because lower rates are often expected to help the real estate sector. The difference here was Fed guidance. Fed Chairman Powell's statement suggested further rate cuts would not occur unless there was substantial chance in economic figures. Investors have taken that to mean the easing cycle might be over for now, and that reality gives them less incentive to lock in yields in funds like ICF.

Factors That Could Push ICF Higher - Part 1

As discussed above, there have been two broad developments that have pressured the real estate sector, and ICF by extension, over the past month in particular. Starting with interest rates, I believe the market's reaction to the forward-looking Fed policy has been a bit overeactive. The Fed's target rate has still gone lower, and that should help higher-yielding sectors going forward. While the outlook may be more hawkish than it was a few months ago regarding 2020, there is no indication we will be seeing rate increases any time soon. Therefore, I see a continued macro environment where income investments perform reasonably well.

Looking further into this point, there are signs that REITs as a whole are indeed taking advantage of lower rates already. As we have seen three Fed cuts in 2019, interest rates have declined, and REITs have been issuing bonds quite aggressively in order to capitalize on this cheaper money. In fact, bond issuance is up more than double what it was in 2018, when interest rates increased, and has already surpassed 2017 levels, as shown below:

Source: S&P Global

As you can see, REITs have been aggressively borrowing, and have seen their average borrowing rate drop accordingly.

Of course, investors may be see this increase in bond issuance and determine that leverage in the sector is rising, and therefore adding to the debt levels of the underlying companies within ICF. While this could be true, it appears, for now, REITs are using these proceeds to lower their borrowing costs. In fact, according to the data compiled by S&P Global, REITs have self-declared the primary reasons for issuing the new bonds is to use to proceeds to repay existing debt, which currently have higher rates, as shown below:

Source: S&P Global

My takeaway here is this is quite positive, both for overall debt structure of REITs as a whole, and for the future profitability of the sector. REITs are borrowing cheaper money to pay off more expensive loans, which should improve margins and free up cash that would have gone to paying higher levels of interest. Furthermore, the underlying holdings within ICF are some of the largest players utilizing this strategy. For example, almost one-quarter of ICF's weighting is in three REITs: Prologis REIT Inc (PLD), Simon Property Group REIT Inc (SPG), and American Tower REIT Corp (AMT). As it happens, these REITs were all located in the top five of bond issuers so far this year, as shown below:

Source: S&P Global

In summary, I view this positively, and see the major players in ICF's portfolio aggressively working to lower their borrowing costs, which is a big win for the fund. While investors may be taking the view that a pause in lower interest rates may hurt the sector, I see the current level of rates already paying off for ICF. While it is true these REITs may not be able to issue bonds in the future at even lower rates, they are improving their interest expense liability for more than just the short term, given these newly issued bonds have an average maturity between five and 10 years. So I see a long-term benefit here for ICF.

Part 2 - Sector Seeing Earnings Growth

My second point has to do with overall earnings within the real estate sector. While many investors have been using this sector as a play on defensive, domestic-oriented stocks, there are merits to buying in to this area without those considerations. The primary reason has been earnings growth, which has been robust for the sector over the past 12 months. Overall, real estate has benefited from lower rates, helping improve profitability, as well as climbing asset values among both commercial and residential properties. In fact, real estate has seen some of the highest earnings growth in the market, according to data compiled by Fidelity, as shown below: Source: Fidelity

I point this out to show there is some bullish momentum in the sector. While this has been reflected in share prices rising throughout the year, the recent correction can offer investors a chance to buy into a sector that has underlying strength, but now is sitting markedly off its high for the year.

Part 3 - Investors May Be Too Complacent On Trade

My final point on why I like ICF has to do with the macro outlook for the trade dispute. Clearly, with indices touching new all-time highs, the "risk-on" trade is on, and investors are feeling much more confident that the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute is nearing a positive resolution. This has lifted equity prices broadly, and helped spark a rotation out of defensive sectors like utilities and real estate. This has been evident in ICF's one-month performance, which I discussed at the beginning of the article.

My view on this is investors have simply gotten too complacent. While the positive trade announcements are great, and I do hope this trade dispute gets resolved productively, my "hope" does not impact my outlook. I still expect this dispute to drag on into election season in 2020, as President Trump wants to make his stance on China an election asset. And this complacency was illustrated again last week. While there were rumors the U.S. and China had agreed to rollback tariffs as part of a trade agreement, President Trump cast uncertainty on this announcement. Going into this past weekend, President Trump did not confirm the tariffs would be rolled back. In fact, Reuters reported the President as saying:

There was a lot of incorrect reporting, but you will see what I’m going to be doing.

My takeaway here is simply to be cautious. I do see some positive progress on trade, and am encouraged by the ongoing dialogue. Therefore, I don't expect things to re-set back to square one. However, I also see uncertainty, and some confusion between statements made by the president and by administration trade officials. The market's push to higher highs, with this ongoing headwind, has taken me a bit by surprise. I see the recent selloff in ICF as a chance to buy in anticipation of trade volatility, which I expect.

Lack of Dividend Growth Remains A Concern

While I laid out a rationale for buying ICF, I do want to point out one of my main concerns with the fund right now, which is something I pointed out in my prior review as well. Specifically this has to do with dividend growth, or lack thereof. As an income-oriented investor, I prefer to see high, growing yields in the funds I invest. While ICF's real estate objective often gives the fund an above-average yield, this spread over other dividend funds has narrowed considerably throughout 2019, as the distribution has dropped on a year-over-year comparison. With a current yield under 2.5%, I want to see growth turn around dramatically before I commit a large allocation in the fund.

To illustrate this point, consider the previous distributions made in Q1-Q3 in 2018, compared to the year-to-date distributions paid in 2019, shown below:

Time Period Q1 - Q3 Distributions 2018 Q1 - Q3 Distributions 2019 YOY Growth Distribution $2.39/share $2.13/share (11%)

Source: iShares

As you can see, the distribution has seen a marked decline this year. Couple this with the rising share price, and it is clear why ICF's yield is sitting in the mid-2% range.

My takeaway here is this is a metric investors need to watch closely going forward. Given the earnings growth within the real estate sector, coupled with the debt restructuring I mentioned earlier, I would expect to see dividends grow next year. Given where the yield currently sits, this is absolutely essential if I am going to recommend holding this for the long-term. Therefore, while I see value in ICF, the "bullish" rating will only last if I see this dividend growth metric turnaround within the next few quarters.

Bottom line

I believe the recent weakness in ICF presents investors with an opportune time to buy. The fund's holdings are capitalizing on lower interest rates, the market has gotten a bit too complacent regarding trade headwinds (in my opinion), and earnings have been rising across the real estate sector. While ICF's yield and lack of dividend growth do concern me, I expect this metric to improve heading into 2020. Therefore, I would recommend investors take a serious look at ICF at this time.

