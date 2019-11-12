Douglas Dynamics, Inc.: A Best Buy Work-Vehicle Augmenter

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. scores better than a half-dozen similar subject investments, with prior gain experiences at a rate far exceeding that of market-index tracker SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF.

Rankings consider odds for profitable buys, accomplishment credibility of reaching target prices, typical size of captured gains and interim price drawdowns encountered, and holding periods required. These all contribute.

We rank them all based on past price performance subsequent to prior forecasts with balances between upside-to-downside price change proportions like those seen this day.

Buyer-seller negotiations over large-volume blocks of thousands of stocks each US market day produce market-maker forecasts of their likely coming price ranges, including these stocks.

Preface: This article compares coming stock price expectations of well informed market professionals. No technological or industry competitive insights will be discussed, only insights on securities’ market price influences.

Why Read This Report?

The investment thesis of this article is that a most important reason for investing in any stock is its potential for portfolio wealth-building and that requires informed forecasts of its likely future price.

This is an analysis of how the prices of specific securities are likely to change in the next 3-4 months, based on the way major investment organizations ("institutional investors"or "big-$") have perceived those prospects and made multi-million-dollar trade changes of holdings in their multi-billion-dollar portfolios. That rationale is explained further in my SA blog’s article “Why Read This Report?”

This article is not a study of years-plus effects of economics, technology, politics, or competitive use of resources on earnings per share of securities. Such studies by others are embedded in the big-$ investment organizations' forecasts, prompting their volume-trade transaction orders.

This article is a comparison of present-day opportunities for capital gain among many related alternative choices for wealth accumulation as seen by investors with the capital and human resources sufficient to cause such price changes.

Best Stock Selection Requires Clear Comparisons

Here is how Yahoo Finance reports on Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) :

Description

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories. It also provides customized turnkey solutions to governmental agencies, such as Departments of Transportation and municipalities. This segment offers snow and ice management attachments under the BLIZZARD, FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX, and WESTERN brand names; turf care equipment under the TURFEX brand; and industrial maintenance equipment under the SWEEPEX brand name. It sells its products through a distributor network primarily to professional snowplowers who are contracted to remove snow and ice from commercial, municipal, and residential areas. The Work Truck Solutions segment provides truck and vehicle upfits where it attaches component pieces of equipment, truck bodies, racking, and storage solutions to a vehicle chassis for use by end users for work related purposes; and manufactures storage solutions for trucks and vans, and cable pulling equipment for trucks. This segment offers up-fit and storage solutions under the DEJANA brand and its related sub-brands. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

We Selected other investment attention-getting stocks for comparisons

“People Also Watch” five other stocks, according to the internet actions of visitors to Yahoo Finance. They may be related industry competitor stocks or simply ones known for other reasons. We also cherry-picked a few stocks highly-ranked in our daily review of over 2600 market-maker forecasts of likely coming price ranges.

Figure 1 provides a quick visual trade-off between expected coming upside price-change prospect rewards and price drawdown risks actually experienced in the next few months subsequent to prior forecasts like those being seen today. The stock price forecast data used in Figure 1 comes from the hedging actions of Market-Makers [MMs].

The diversity of business interests in these comparison stocks is not an accident. It is intended to make the point that capital commitments to an investment portfolio need to be evaluated in terms of their prospective impact on the coming overall portfolio value, not just on segments of it. These issues may be substantially smaller capitalization stocks, but Institutional Investment organizations’ researchers and portfolio managers are watching, as well as individual investors. Please note columns [U] and [V] of Figure 4.

Most individual investors in their personal transactions will not impact the market to the same extent as the institutions. But we do share in the benefits (and risks) of the institutions’ presence in securities’ market quotes.

Figure 1 compares how the MMs translate their big-money clients’ appetites into upside-to-downside price change prospects, and what that has meant in the past regarding price drawdown exposure on the way to the upside target.

Figure 1

This map locates securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on forecasts from market-maker hedging behavior to protect their necessary endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades. Desirable holdings conditions are located down and to the right.

Our particular interest is in PLOW at location [4], but also MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) at [3] and Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) at [2]. The map includes SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) as a “market index average” at [7].

The severe limits of the Figure 1 tradeoff proposition deny much of any reasoning to answer the question of WHY we see what we do. To further enrich the understanding of recent trends in MM forecasts for PLOW, consider Figure 2:

Figure 2

The vertical lines in this picture are not actual past market prices like those seen in “technical analysis charts”. Instead they are forecasts of likely future ranges of market stock prices implied as probable in coming weeks and near months. The heavy dot in each vertical is the market close price on the day of the forecast. It splits the forecast range into upside and downside price change prospects.

The imbalances between up and down potentials are what are useful in estimating both coming price direction and extent of change. Their proportions are measured by the Range Index [RI]. Its value is the percentage of the whole forecast range which lies below the current market quote. A 20 RI has 4 times as much upside prospect as down. A 33 RI has only 2 times as much upside potential as downside.

Segregating past MM implied forecasts by their RIs produces clues to how market prices have reacted to the conditions seen by the MM community at various points in time. We use a 5-year sliding window to count how many prior forecasts (the sample size) have been like the current Range Index.

The small “thumbnail” picture in Figure 2 shows how these RIs have been distributed daily over the past 5 years. The current level of a 11 RI is obviously well below average, strongly suggesting higher market prices in coming weeks and months.

A bit more historical perspective is offered by Figure 3, which extracts once-a week forecasts form records like Figure 2 to extend its 6 month picture to one back in time by 2 years, overall. Please note the repeated low-RI instances in November-December 2018.

Figure 3

Comparing Details

The essence of valuation is in comparison, which requires that the compared measures be as close to identical as possible. To that end we place all of our valuations in a carefully defined set of measures, and describe them in as parallel set of comparisons as is possible.

To do so often presents what many readers recognize as text and ideas they have encountered before, as they have in our just-published comparison between Microsoft (MSFT) and Boeing (BA). The use of the heading for this section of the article as an accelerant to reading provides for experienced readers an economy of time and effort, while leaving for the newly-initiated the opportunity for an important introduction.

Figure 4

What is important to us in this analysis is how big a price gain is in prospect, column [E], and how likely is today’s RI forecast to produce a profit [H] as a proportion of the [L] sample of such forecasts. That combination result appears in the [ I ] %payoff which includes loser forecasts as well as PLOW’s 89% winners. The size of [ I ] relative to [E] is a measure of [E]’s credibility in [N].

Time required [J] to accomplish the payoff is another important dimension for any investment mission. The retirement, tuition, or health emergency clock won’t patiently wait for “long-term-trend” investments to be “sure” (like Eastman Kodak Company (KODK), General Motors Company (GM), General Electric Company (GE), or others) of their “passive investment” buy&hold strategy results. Compound Annual Gain Rates [CAGR] are the essential measures [K]. Figure 3’s rows are ranked by the historical results of today’s RI statistic.

One additional complication of being time-efficient in an investment strategy is that the score-keeping can’t be easily sliced up into uniform time periods. That is not what happens to holdings in an active investment strategy. Gains (and losses) occur in irregular lumps of time, and we need to evaluate likely prospects in the way they may be accumulated.

What is done in proper financial analysis of any capital commitment is to anticipate the RATE of gain or cost in units of change per time of involvement. The most commonly used measure is basis points per day, where a basis point is 1/100th of a percent.

That’s a tiny unit, but is what works best. Put together and maintained each day for a year, 19 of them would double your investment. They can be powerful.

In Figure 4 we use the Odds of gain [H] as a weight for the average prior payoffs [ I ], and take the complement of [H] ( 100 – H ) as a weight for the risk prospect [F]. Put together as [O] + [P] in [Q] we have an odds-weighted net outcome of each row’s prior MM RI forecast sample [L]. Then by converting those [Q] nets into bp/day in [R] we have a guide to making investment selection decisions across a broader array of alternatives.

Using [R] as an integrated measure of wealth-building desirability places PLOW in first place by a wide margin among most other “People also watch” stocks. Its 18+ bp/day score is above what the most widely of interest issue in the group, SPY ETF, a -0.9 bp/d prospect.

Part of PLOW’s appeal comes from its high Realized Payoffs from prior forecasts at the Range Index of 11. Winning 8 out of every 9 prior forecasts places its Realized Payoff average at +9.0%, better than most others. When that Win Odds ratio of 89 is applied to the realizations, and the Loss odds complement of 11 is applied to the drawdown maximum average of -5.3%, the odds-weighted net of +9.0% is well above that of SPY, at -0.5%. Their differences in CAGRs of +71% vs. +8% are significant.

PLOW competes effectively in the broad population of MM forecasts for 2691 stocks, ETFs and market indexes. It falls short of the average best-20 average of that large set of securities which scores 38 bp/day.

Nothing requires market experiences of the past to be repeated, but they form an auditable prices record to be referenced. Referenced in the same way, regardless of the varied underlying specifics of the corporate competitions going on. What matters on the portfolio scorecard is told by the ongoing aggregate prices of what is, and has been, held.

A comparison of what is likely to most impact those holdings prices are the items in Figure 3's columns [H] and [ I ], Odds and Payoffs. In a map like Figure 1, Figure 5 provides visual comparisons. Also like Figure 1, down and to the right are good directions.

Figure 5

Our principal interests here are in PLOW at location [6] and the market index ETF SPY at [5]. PLOW is the favored holding contestant, while SPY is least favored.

Conclusion

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) is an attractive near-term capital-gain buy with a realistic +11% upside target attainable in as little time as nine to ten weeks. It may prove to be a better interim speculative holding vehicle than the market index ETF (SPY) in the next 2-3 months.

There are a number of better-ranked prospects in our MM forecast population than any in this group at present.

Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PLOW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.