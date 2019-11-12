Corporacion America Airports: A Bargain Following The Political Fallout In Argentina

I think that such a company is Corporacion America and it looks cheap even if its EBITDA were to be cut in half.

Amid all the chaos, a good contrarian play in the country should have a good balance sheet and generate most of its revenues in US dollars, but not from exports.

The macro situation in Argentina is dire and the Peronistas are back in power, making the introduction of higher export and corporate taxes likely.

Introduction

It's been two weeks since the Peronistas won Argentina's presidential election and the shares of companies focused on the country are in the doldrums. The peso is in a free fall, having lost more than 25% of its value against the US dollar since August, while political observers are predicting the return of Kirchnerismo. Many economists see tax increases, including export duties as well as taxes for corporates and individuals.

The main idea of contrarian investing is to buy when there's blood on the streets and this appears to be very true in Argentina at the moment. If we assume hyperinflation and peso depreciation will continue to reign supreme (Argentina has had an average annual inflation of around 60% since 1935) and that higher export duties are coming, a good company to invest in Argentina should ideally be generating its revenues in US dollars but not from exports. It should also have a strong balance sheet to weather the storm. Besides some listed utilities, these criteria are met by airport operator Corporacion America Airports (CAAP), which generates around 80% of its revenues in US dollars. Also, air travel is a much less politically sensitive business compared to utilities, so the Peronistas are unlikely to intervene in some way.

The business of Corporacion America:

(Source: Corporacion America)

The company operates 52 airports, with 37 of them in Argentina. The country accounts for half of its passenger traffic as well as for almost two-thirds of its revenues.

Looking at the most recent financial figures, revenues ex-IFRIC12 fell 7.2% on the year and adjusted EBITDA declined by 6.6% in Q2 2019.

(Source: Corporacion America)

The company is currently having serious problems in Argentina and to a lesser extent in Brazil.

In Argentina, higher inflation on cost of services is more than offsetting the benefit from the currency depreciation on peso-based costs. Inflation is catching up with the peso depreciation. An interesting effect is that the macroeconomic situation in the country is shifting air travel to domestic routes. Domestic travel at Corporacion America's airports in Argentina rose 22%, while international travel fell by 6% in Q2. The company has been in the country for more than 20 years, so it has a lot of experience in operating under challenging conditions. In Q2, Corporacion America invested $108 million in its facilities, most of which went for the expansion and modernization of airports in Argentina.

(Source: Corporacion America)

In Brazil, the company is being negatively impacted this year due to Avianca Brasil. The company entered bankruptcy in December 2018 and stopped operations in May 2019. Also, a significant portion of the company's fixed costs are denominated in the local currency, so any appreciation of the real hurts the bottom line.

Looking at the financial position, the balance sheet looks healthy with a cash position of $222 million and net debt of $915 million. Also, in August, Corporacion America's Argentinean arm entered into a $120 million credit facility to fund its capex program. As of June, the net debt to the TTM adjusted EBITDA was 2.1 times. Looking at the debt composition, most of it is in US dollars but there's little that needs to be paid back over the next two years:

(Source: Corporacion America)

Regarding Q3 2019, the finances of Corporacion America should look worse compared to Q2 as inflation in Argentina is picking up following the defeat to market-friendly President Mauricio Macri. In September 2019 alone, consumer prices rose 5.9% on a monthly basis, the highest rate since September 2018. The rolling 12-month inflation was running at 53.5%.

Conclusion

Like all Argentina-focused companies, Corporacion America is being impacted by weak macro and currency depreciation. The company is also suffering from temporary headwinds in Brazil.

Still, Corporacion America generates the majority of its revenues in US dollars and its balance sheet is very healthy, which should help it brave though the fallout from the return to power of the Peronistas. I think that many other Argentinean companies won't be as fortunate.

Looking at the current financial metrics compared to a group of Latin America-focused sector players including Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR), Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB), and Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (PAC), Corporacion America looks severely undervalued. The company currently has an enterprise value of $1.58 billion against adjusted EBITDA of $113 million in Q2. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, for example, has an enterprise value of $2.8 billion against adjusted EBITDA of $73 million in Q3. Even if Corporacion America's EBITDA was slashed in half, the company would still look cheap.

