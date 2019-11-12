SIVR Weekly: Sell-Off Represents A Buying Opportunity For 2020

Fundamentally, we expect a pick-up in silver demand from electronics in 2020 due to the global rollout of the 5G technology.

We view the sell-off in SIVR as short-lived, mainly because we expect the macro economic backdrop to remain fragile and therefore, conducive to safe-haven demand.

The catalyst was macroeconomic in nature, namely - a hawkish repricing of the Fed’s monetary policy on improving trade dynamics.

SIVR experienced its largest sell-off since 2016 last week, breaking below the lower end of our November trading range ($16.50 per share), defying our bullish view.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Silver weekly report, in which we wish to deliver my regular thoughts on the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR).

SIVR came under hefty downward pressure last week, breaking below the lower end of our November trading range ($16.50 per share), defying our bullish view.

The catalyst was macroeconomic in nature, namely - a hawkish repricing of the Fed's monetary policy on improving trade dynamics. The resulting increase in the dollar and US real rates prompted the speculative community to slash markedly their net long exposure to Comex silver. The re-emergence of ETF inflows into silver, albeit meaningful, was insufficient to fully offset SIVR' downward pressure last week.

We view the sell-off in SIVR as short-lived, mainly because we expect the macro economic backdrop to remain fragile and therefore, conducive to safe-haven demand. Further, silver demand from electronics could rebound notably in 2020 due to the global rollout of the 5G technology.

We have revised lower our November trading range. Weakness in SIVR cannot be ruled out in the immediate term. But we view it as a buying opportunity for 2020.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About SIVR

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make profit over the long term.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators cut notably their net long position in Comex silver over the latest reporting period of October 29-November 5, to the tune of 883 tonnes. This represents 2% of open interest and 3% of annual global physical consumption.

The net spec length has increased only marginally on the year, up 472 tonnes, the equivalent of 1% of OI.

At 21% of OI, the net spec length is markedly below its historical high of 61% of OI, reflecting a very light spec positioning in silver. This means that there is plenty of room for spec buying pressure in favor of silver.

Implications for SIVR: Because there is plenty of room for additional net long speculative positions to be added in the silver futures market, silver spot price could move much higher from here, which in turn will lift SIVR.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors bought the dips at a rather aggressive pace last week, adding around 79 tonnes of silver to their holdings, while the silver spot price tumbled by 7%, its largest weekly decline since October 2016.

We expect ETF inflows to continue should spot silver prices move still lower, mainly because silver investors are long-term oriented and fully acknowledge the value proposition offered by this precious metal.

ETF investors have accumulated nearly 2,700 tonnes of silver so far this year, the equivalent of 20% of annual physical consumption.

Implications for SIVR: ETF demand for silver should pick up in case of a further sell-off in silver spot prices, which should therefore contain downward pressure in SIVR.

Likely rebound in silver demand from the electronics sector in 2020

Silver demand from electronics represents around 24% of global silver consumption.

Source: Silver Institute, Orchid Research

Silver use in the electronics sector has been severely undermined by the increase in technology tensions (in addition to the US-China trade dispute) so far this year. The contraction in global semiconductor sales is consistent with this view.

According to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), worldwide semiconductor sales contracted by 13.0% YoY in September and by 11.4% YoY in the first nine months of 2019. This comes after an increase of 15.6% YoY in 2018.

Source: SIA, Orchid Research

On the bright side, global semiconductor sales rebounded by 8.2% on a quarterly basis in Q3. This was partly owing to the rollout of the world's largest 5G network in China, after Chinese mobile operators unveiled their 5G services to customers.

Semiconductor sales could continue to rebound in the coming months as China is due to accelerate the rollout of its 5G technology. Meanwhile, South Korea, the US and the UK all rolled out their 5G networks earlier this year.

Silver demand from electronics, which contributed negatively this year, could therefore contribute positively next year.

Implications for SIVR: We expect an increase in silver demand from electronics next year as a result of the 5G. This should tighten the supply/demand balance of the refined silver market, which in turn should lift upward pressure on spot prices and SIVR.

Our closing thoughts

SIVR has come under marked downward pressure of late, belying our bullish view. While the hawkish repricing of the Fed's monetary policy is bearish for SIVR over the very near term (~1 month), we believe that the deterioration of US economic conditions (despite a partial trade agreement between the US and China likely to be reached before the end of the year) will force the Fed to release the "easing pause" button and deliver more rate cuts to the market. From a fundamentally viewpoint, we argue that silver demand could pick up next year thanks to the global rollout of the 5G technology, which will tighten the refined market balance and therefore, propel SIVR higher.

Bottom line: Is selling pressure in SIVR possible in the very near term? Yes. Does it constitute a buying opportunity for 2020? We believe so.

Did you like this? Click the "Follow" button at the top of the article to receive notifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.