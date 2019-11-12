Dividend Kings Analysis: Water Utilities Can Reduce Portfolio Volatility

Overview

In this article I analyze the 28 Dividend Kings, an exclusive group of stocks that have increased their dividend for 50+ consecutive years. There is now one less Dividend King since San Jose Water (SJW) completed its merger with Connecticut Water Service (CTWS) on October 9th. The combined company is now the third largest water utility in the U.S. The top five stocks in the ranking model have remained the same. I continue to feel that 3M Company (MMM) is the top choice based on the current yield. Even though a recently rising stock price has brought the yield down to ~3.5% this is still higher than the trailing 5-year and 10-year averages. When a company of 3M’s quality has a yield between 3.5% and 4.0% it is probably a good time to buy. I already added to my position when the yield was near 4.0% last month and now, I consider my position full. The other point that I want to highlight this month is that water utilities on the list have negative or low betas, meaning they can reduce portfolio volatility. Unfortunately, water utility companies are generally overvalued at the moment and one needs to wait for a better entry point.

Background

In these analyses I use nine criteria that permit rapid quantitative screening based on the dividend, earnings growth, dividend growth, dividend safety, and valuation. The nine criteria used in quantitative screening are:

History of increasing dividends

Dividend yield

5 Years EPS growth rate

5 years dividend growth rate

10 years dividend growth rate

Payout ratio

Long-term debt-to-equity ratio (D/E)

5-year Beta

P/E Ratio for trailing twelve months

The goal here is to identify stocks for further research not make buy or sell decisions. There are often qualitative factors for each stock that must be researched before making an investment decision. For instance, I also evaluate P/E ratio relative to past 5 years or 10 years and dividend-to-free cash flow ratio. Other qualitative factors can also include management history, recent M&A activity, and effect of tariffs and trade wars on revenue.

Top 5 Dividend Kings In Each Criteria

The table below lists the 28 Dividend Kings in order of number of years of paying a growing dividend. These stocks come from a wide range of industries but there are quite a few industrial, consumer staples, and water utility stocks in the table. The green highlighted rectangles in each column list the five stocks that rank the best in that criteria. The red highlighted rectangles indicate negative growth rates. The yellow highlighted rectangles indicate that the data was not available or applicable. For example, Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) has negative equity, so the D/E ratio is undefined.

List of Dividend Kings

Source: Data from dripinvesting.org as of October 31, 2019, Seeking Alpha, and Morningstar

Similar, to last month, the Dividend King that is noticeable based on this analysis is Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL), the consumer staples company focused on proteins. The company ranks well in five of the of the nine criteria due to high earnings and dividend growth rates, low D/E ratio, and low beta. But on the other hand, the stock has a high valuation relative to the broader market and the dividend yield is low. But at the right price, Hormel is generally a sound investment. A second stock to note is Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH), the industrial conglomerate that focuses on aerospace systems, engineered materials, filtration, fluid connectors, instrumentation, motion systems, and electromechanical components. This company also ranks highly in five of the nine criteria due to high earnings and dividend growth rates, number of consecutive years increasing the dividend, and relatively low valuation. But with that said, the yield is still low for this stock and it is a volatile stock with a beta of over 1.5, which may limit interest from some investors.

Graphical Analysis of Yield Versus Other Criteria

In the following sets of graphs, I plot the dividend yield versus the other criteria. The individual data points are labeled according to their yields and can be cross-referenced with the table above. Stocks that I highlight in this discussion are labeled in the graphs. In the first graph I compare dividend yield versus 5-year EPS growth rate. The stock with the highest dividend yield combined with the highest EPS growth rate is Altria Group (MO). The company’s yield has declined since last month due to price appreciation. But the yield is still far greater than that of the other Dividend Kings and the stock may by appropriate for some seeking income. But with that said, I believe that the negatives of possible increased FDA regulation, competition from e-cigarettes, and poor capital allocation with the Juul purchase are risks that cannot be ignored. The cigarette market and regulatory environment is changing and may result in top line and bottom line headwinds. 3M is the stock with the second highest dividend yield at 3.49% combined with 5-year EPS growth rate. 3M has recently traded at a lower valuation and higher yield. But this is still a good yield relative to the broader market and historical averages.

Source: Dividend Power

In the second and third graphs I compare dividend yield versus 5-year dividend growth rate and also versus 10-year dividend growth rate. The two companies with the highest dividend growth rates over 5 years are Hormel and Lowe’s Companies (LOW), and over 10 years are Lowe’s and Target Corp. (TGT), but Hormel is a close third. Hormel has demonstrated the ability increase EPS and the dividend over time due to organic growth and bolt-on acquisitions. The company remains one of my favorites in the consumer staples sector. Hormel’s recently made several large acquisitions and divested Muscle Milk as it expands in the deli meat area. But with that said, Hormel has struggled with commodity prices in the Jennie-O Turkey Store segment over the past couple of years. This has put pressure on the top and bottom lines. 3M stands out due to its high yield and relatively high dividend growth rate over 5 years and 10 years. The company has been able to sustain growth rates of ~16% and ~10% over the past 5 years and 10 years, respectively. However, 3M may not be able to sustain this rate in the foreseeable future due to slowing top line growth resulting from slowing global manufacturing.

Source: Dividend Power

Source: Dividend Power

In the fourth graph I compare dividend yield versus D/E ratio as a measure of safety. Stocks with too much long-term debt may not raise the dividend significantly. In the worst case, the dividend may be frozen or cut due to high interest payments or principal payments. In general, D/E ratio of 2.0 or greater is considered to be too high. Several stocks including Hormel have little to no long-term debt. Other stocks on this list include Lancaster Colony (LANC), Tootise Roll Industries (TR), Commerce Bancshares (CBSH), and Cincinnati Financial (CINF). The three stocks with the highest debt-to-equity ratio are Lowe’s Company (LOW), Coca-Cola Company (KO), and Altria Group. Although the values are over 2.0, these three companies tend to have stable cash flow and earnings so there is likely less risk to the dividend in these cases.

Source: Dividend Power

In the fifth graph I compare dividend yield versus dividend payout ratio as another measure of dividend safety. A stock with a high yield with a low payout ratio is a reasonably safe dividend. There are currently no stocks on the Dividend King list with a yield over 3% and simultaneously a payout ratio under 65%. Notably, a few months ago during the market volatility there were several stocks that stood out on this graph. I view this graph as one my important screens since I am seeking a reasonably high yield that is covered by earnings. The graph points to the recent run up in value stocks with good dividends.

Source: Dividend Power

In the last graph I compare dividend yield versus trailing P/E ratio as a measure of valuation. In this graph a stock would ideally be located toward the top left corner. I would like to buy stocks with good yields but low valuations and hold forever. From this perspective, 3M, is really the only stock that performs well. Again, Altria stands out as an outlier with very high dividend yield combined with relatively low valuation. After screening, one could compare a stock’s current valuation relative to the historical P/E multiple. Regarding 3M, the recent rise in stock price from near 52-week lows has raised the forward P/E multiple to slightly over 19.0. The market is pricing in some optimism regarding the recent trade negotiations with China. China is a major market for 3M and sales dropped over (9%) in Q3 2019 from Q3 2018. Easing of tariffs would likely lead to rising sales for 3M. But with that said, there is no clear indication of when U.S.-China tariffs will be lifted despite the recent news headlines.

Source: Dividend Power

Dividend Power’s Ranking Model

In this section I present a scaled ranking model using the aforesaid nine criteria and weight each one according to their importance to me. The model tends to reward stocks with better dividend growth characteristics. But saying that, stocks with low dividend safety or high valuation multiples tend to rank low. Companies with good scores tend to have Dividend Power scores of 9.0 or greater indicating that they are performing well in all nine criteria.

The model also accounts for a stock’s criteria rising above or falling below a critical value. If a criterion is above or below the critical value, then that criterion would be zero. For example, I want stocks that have a payout ratio below 100% but sometimes the payout ratio goes above 100% due to a drop in EPS resulting from economic headwinds or company specific short-term issues. The model assigns a zero for that specific criteria for these stocks. It is not a sell signal, but the stock will rank low and thus it may not be suitable for adding to the position at that time. Similar logic applies to other criteria.

The top five stocks in the ranking model in order are Hormel [DP Score = 9.30], Target [DP Score = 9.17], Parker-Hannifin [DP Score = 9.14], 3M [DP Score = 9.09], and Commerce Bancshares [DP Score = 9.07]. Note that Nordson Corp. (NDSN) [DP Score = 8.96] dropped out of the top five to No. 10 this month and was replaced by 3M. Again, the lowest ranked stock using my ranking methodology is Coca-Cola [DP Score = 5.89] due to the negative 5-year EPS growth rate, relatively low dividend growth rates, high payout ratio, and high D/E ratio. I exclude Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX:FMCB) due to the low volumes and low market capitalization. Of interest is that Stepan Company (SCL) [DP Score = 8.99] has slowly moved up the rankings and is now No. 7 behind Lancaster Colony (LANC) [DP Score = 9.03]. Emerson Electric (EMR) [DP Score = 8.74] has trended down the rankings to No. 14 due to a rising stock price and lower yield. This month I discuss water utility stocks due to their low or negative betas.

Water Utility Stocks

There were four water utility stocks in the list of 29 Dividend Kings last month or roughly 14% of the total number. These were American States Water (AWR), California Water Service (CWT), SJW Corp (SJW), and Connecticut Water Service. This is a high number for an industry that takes up only a small part of the broader market. In fact, the four water utilities had a combined market capitalization of only ~$9B. But the presence of four stocks on the list last month and now three stock on the list this month points to the long-term stability of earnings and cash flow for these companies. Water is a basic necessity and used water must be processed. Both of these needs are filled by water utilities. In general, water utilities grow in response to growing local populations. These companies are also not really impacted by tariffs, trade friction, and currency fluctuations since essentially all revenue is from the U.S. They are not immune to recession, but they tend to be less impacted than companies in other sectors. People need water to live. This seemingly leads to a low beta for these stocks. In the case, of American States Water and SJW, their betas are negative. This means that these stocks are negatively correlated with the movements of the broader stock market. Hence, the stock prices of American States Water and SJW move in opposite direction of the broader market. So, owning these two stocks should provide some downside protection for a portfolio during a market downturn. But on the other hand, they will likely not provide high returns during a bull market. Currently, the main difficulty is that the both American States Water and SJW are trading at high valuations of ~46.2 and ~39.8 at the moment, which is much higher than the multiple of the broader market.

Final Thoughts On The Dividend Kings

My graphical and ranking model analysis indicates that only 3M is of interest to me at the moment. But my position is full and buying opportunities were better last month when the yield was closer to 4.0%. Some investors may like Altria. But I am generally bearish about Altria. The stock market has in general been rising the past several weeks due to optimism regarding removal of tariffs and thus valuations have gone up while yields have come down. Hence, I am currently in wait and see mode for the Dividend Kings. If there is no progress on removing tariffs and reducing trade friction or if manufacturing continues to slow then investors may have another buying opportunity for their favorite Dividend Kings.

