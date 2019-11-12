Free Cash Flow Is King: The TrimTabs ETF Approach (Podcast Transcript)

While we're on the topic of free cash flow, we get into an extended discussion about Netflix, which has never produced FCF, and whether the shoe is about to drop.

Jonathan Liss [JL]: My guest today is Janet Flanders Johnston. Janet is a portfolio manager at TrimTabs Asset Management responsible for the day-to-day management of the firm’s two exchange traded funds; US All-Cap Free Cash Flow ETF, ticker symbol TTAC; and the International All-Cap Free Cash Flow, ticker symbol TTAI. Prior to joining TrimTabs, Janet managed her family’s premier timber and hunting business. Before that, she was an ETF advisor at Madrona Partners. Janet holds a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics from the University of Georgia and is a CFA charter holder. She has been featured on Bloomberg TV and radio in the Wall Street Journal, CNBC, and as of now, seekingalpha.com.

Welcome to the show, Janet. It’s a thrill to have you here.

Janet Flanders Johnston [JFJ]: Thank you so much Jonathan. It’s a pleasure to be here.

JL: Okay, great. So, before we get into the TrimTabs philosophy and how that plays out practically speaking in the ETFs that you manage, I’m curious to as to how you got to where you are today. So, you studied agricultural economics in college, you went on to get a CFA. Were you always interested in investing? Or did that kind of come later?

JFJ: No, my family had a large farming operation in South George, and I always thought that I would graduate from college and go back and work for our family farm. But I had a couple of professors in the agricultural economics department that literally changed my life. Dr. Williams introduced me to commodity market and I just – I had this idea that if I can learn about trading and investing, one day, I can work from anywhere with a personal computer, and when I was in college, I really wanted to live in Chicago and trade commodities, but I couldn’t get a job there. I ended up working on a bond training desk in Birmingham, Alabama. And in 1988, I answered every one ad in the newspaper and got a job at Solomon Brothers in New York. And shortly after that, I went to work for a firm called Avatar Associates, and that is where I really started learning about how to analyze a company, what variables really impact markets and companies. That firm was owned by Marty Zweig, and my boss, at the time, and my mentor is our current CIO today, this is the third time I've worked for him.

JL: And who is that?

JFJ: His name is Ted Theodore. And so, I started at Avatar as a technology analyst, and then, in the early 90s, I married someone from Seattle and ended up in Seattle, and I worked in institutional sales, and then I worked for a, you know, private partnership that was mostly family, money, and I pick stocks and managed portfolios. And then, in 2010, I moved back to be an equity strategist with Ted Theodore, once again.

JL: First, I’ll move over to the TrimTabs approach to your investing because I think it's pretty unique. And so, the name of the firm, I actually, you know, heard of TrimTabs many years ago, of course, but had no idea that it was taken from the work of someone named Buckminster Fuller. So, who was Buckminster Fuller? And how does his work inform the guiding philosophy and principles behind TrimTabs’ approach to stock selection?

JFJ: So, I believe he was a scientist and his work had to do with flaps on [indiscernible] and those are the flaps on a plane. And for us, that means small changes lead to big rebuilds, and with that implementation, we think that means using free cash flow instead of corporate earnings.

JL: Sure. And why is it that TrimTabs is so focused on the use of free cash flow as kind of the primary identifier of underlying value in a particular stock?

JFJ: Well, what we know is there is quite a bit of discretion that goes into corporate earnings report whether it’s the timing, revenue, expenses or to capitalize our expense, valuing of intangible assets. And so, we believe that free cash flow is harder to manipulate and that it gives us the reality check of the corporate earnings report.

JL: Sure, yes. So, kind of cutting out some of the potential accounting shenanigans that can happen when you look at earnings as opposed to free cash flow. I know that a part of the TrimTabs approach also involves looking at balance sheet health, as well as reduce share count. So, just curious where these two parts of the equation come from also.

JFJ: So, look, one of the main things we’re trying to do at TrimTabs Asset Management is that we believe high-quality company outperform over the long term. So, we start with free cash flow, which is an indication of organic growth, and then, we look at balance sheet, how leveraged is a company relative to other companies, and is their leverage in improving or is it getting worse with the trends. And then, we also look at actual share reduction. You know, buyback announcements can generate a lot of press, but the reality is corporation. They have corporate actions. They issue stock to employees.

So, we look at actual share reduction because we won a better piece of the investment pie, and at TrimTabs, we’ve done a lot of research and what we've learned is that there are good buybacks versus bad buybacks. So, if companies have free cash flow and they’re buying back stock, they tend to outperform those that don't have free cash flow. If companies – there are many reasons a company could leverage off its balance sheet. But if we look at a company and they’re reducing their share count and their balance sheet is improving or staying the same, that’s an indication that that company has organic growth and that they’re buying back stock for the right reasons. They’re not just buying back stock to leverage up to generate earnings per share growth, to engineer earnings. So, we’re looking for companies with strong organic growth.

JL: Yes, sure. No, that makes sense. And so, I think I kind of see where you're going with this, but in terms of your multi-factor model, where you’re filtering through thousands of stocks and determining what to put into your funds, how does the active management overlay that you are applying, how does that lead to better results?

JFJ: What we do is, we combined season disciplined active management in a modern and efficient manner with our multi-factor model. So, we start with our model. Free cash flow is the strongest factor in our model, and we like to say that computers do the heavy lifting. And once they have ranked the stocks and all of these different variables, and then, they’ve created composite scores, we also generate lots of supplemental data, and at that point, we usually have clusters of stocks with similar scores. And so, as active manager, we choose, you know, which stocks are going in the portfolio and which stocks are being sold there. The highest rank stocks, they’re candidates to buy and the worst rank stocks are candidates to sell.

Our model does not have a sector filter. We find that correlation is more important for sectors and this type of the factor model. We’re also able to look at things that our model cannot anticipate. This year, we've been looking at trade war issues. We’re also able to look at are there a high-quality mode. We like companies with disruptive technology; we like companies with global brands; we like companies with recurring revenues. Those types of things can decide – can be a tiebreaker in terms of deciding which company we’re going to buy or sell.

JL: Yes, sure. And I guess the weightings within their portfolios, are you making those decisions also? Or is that being largely informed by the heavy lifting being done by the computers?

JFJ: Our research indicates that over the long term, equally weighted portfolios outperform cap-weighted portfolios. So, at the time of implementation, for instance, [indiscernible] we have around 100 stocks, right now, I think we have about 96. At the time of the implementation where you will buy a 1% position and we don’t trade every stock every month because we’re not rebalancing back to an index. We have a benchmark we’re trying to beat, and I really think that’s a necessary trading, but all companies started out at the same way. And then, as they become relatively expensive or extended, we might trim a company back compared with [indiscernible] when we step in to buy a new name.

JL: Okay, got you. So, the fact that let’s say something like Apple (AAPL) is, you know, close to 1.5% of the US All-Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (TTAC) at this point, would be a result of the fact that it's run up 50% or whatever relative to the other components in the portfolio, that's not an active decision. To weight it higher, it’s a result of performance after it’s already entered the portfolio, correct?

JFJ: Absolutely. And then, another thing I wanted to mention in terms of – you know, there’s been all this hype about smart beta, which hasn’t been all that and…

JL: Yes.

JFJ: …what we’re finding is this – you know the economy is changing, companies are complex. They’re getting harder to compare to each other. They have more services; they have more recurring revenues; they have global business. And we think it’s hard to evaluate a company, a single factor or a calcified accounting measures such as book value. We just believe that there is value to our active process and there’s value to the multi-factor process.

JL: Yes, sure. I was going to value in particular, which, you know, is at this point, famously, you know, is in one of its worst periods of underperformance relative to growth since these things have started being measured. You know, so, yes, the over-reliance on all of that data was produced that went into those initial three factor models what are now generally five factor models, you know, was based on things like price-to-book and, you know, we’re not really in a very capital intensive kind of economy at this point and it's very difficult to know how you value things like intellectual property, like that cutting edge technology, like you're saying relative to those physical assets.

So, yes, it's possible that, you know, things will swing back and traditional value will become a leader again, but it's possible that those traditional metrics for at least factors like value have just kind of – you know their time has passed to some extent, at least theoretically. So, yes, definitely understand the case for getting a set of humanize and human thinking around how to weigh things and select them also.

JFJ: A great example, if you look at the Russell 3,000, our research indicates that only 5% of the companies fall within 5% of their fair book value, which tells you there's a lot of discretion and accounting practices, and to some extent, with value, I think, [indiscernible]. You really can't rely on calcified accounting measures.

JL: Yes, no that’s good. I think that’s a good pull quote right there.

Okay, so I’d love to move over to the funds that you manage specifically. The first is TrimTabs’ All-Cap US Free Cash Flow ETF, ticker symbol TTAC, its gathered assets at a fairly nice clip. I think it's over $120 million in AUM at this part, and it has definitely exhibited strong long-term performance. So, basically, the only kinds of All-Cap category ETFs that have outperformed, or let’s say over the last three years, where a few things in the kind of momentum in both all categories, but broadly speaking, it's been a very strong performer, Zoetis (ZTS). So, just to give listeners a window into your process here, I’d love to do a bit of a deep dive into what is currently the fund's top stock holding, and again, we’ve clarified that that's run up on its own. Could you give us like a 90 second version of why this stock made it into the portfolio? And why you haven’t trimmed the holding size at this point?

JFJ: Well, we have trimmed it many times…

JL: Okay.

JFJ: …and it’s probably due to the trend again has been a strong performer for a long time. What is the thing we like about [indiscernible] is that it’s been Number 1 market share leader and animal pharmaceuticals. Now, that’s companion animal, but it’s also livestock and poultry production and also for horses, and this healthcare has been a mine field this year. with all of the – it’s hard to tell what the healthcare model in the U.S. is going to be in the future. There is a lot of pricing pressure that pharmaceutical companies have in the U.S. today, but in the animal healthcare space, you know, obviously, they are regulated by the FDA, but they are not regulated and termed pricing, and they are also a play on emerging markets as China and India, and some of the raising emerging economies add more meat to their diet.

JL: Yes, sure.

JFJ: So, it’s just been a real steady Eddy it’s got a strong market position. There are not that many companies in the animal healthcare pharmaceutical space.

JL: That makes sense. And I was actually – when I was looking at it because I, you know, have not encountered this stock all that much, which is probably why I somewhat butchered the name there. It's got a $60 billion market cap, which was really kind of surprising to me because it's not kind of one of these names that you hear, you know, bandied about regularly. You've got much smaller companies like Tesla (TSLA) that basically, you know, fill tons of noise and space in the financial media, so pretty interesting story there.

JFJ: Yes. They were spun out from Pfizer (PFE) a few years ago, and, you know, they have also benefited from the rising expenditure for companion animals. We love our cat, and many people are willing to do whatever it takes for their pets to live longer. So, we like all the tailwinds that this company has.

JL: Yes, sure. And so, one reason that ETFs have been counted so much and there's been so many assets that have moved into them is because of how tax efficient they generally are, and I'm just curious how much turnover you normally see in TTAC, and also in your other fund, the International All-Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (TTAI)? Is this generally as tax efficient as kind of a comparable index fund? How are you tax managing? Are you making decisions about whether the buyer or seller or turn positions based on potential tax implications? Just curious how you guys go about that?

JFJ: We are not a high turnover strategy. Our turnover is about 70%. If you think of our products as mutual fund and an ETF wrapper, we have redistributed a capital gain when that is passed, but one of the benefits of being active is that we're very active here. We have not distributed a capital gain in five years and we are not distributing this year, and recently, there's a new SEC rule where there's a trading process that we will be able to do, but it's going to make it easier for us to not deliver capital gains, and there is going to be an advantage to active funds and an ETF wrapper versus the traditional mutual fund wrapper. So, our products will be more like how the index funds are taxed, you’re not taxed until you sell it.

JL: Sure. And are you not worried about people front running your stock picks at all?

JFJ: You know we actually believe that full disclosure is in the best interest of the client, and we also like the fact that our fund trades all day, and that there’s liquidity. What we think is that someone might try to front run the fund, but invariably, of the 100 names, someone is going to have a specific opinion about a stock or two and that they’ll drift away from what we do at some point. So, we just aren't that concerned. We think a fully transparent model is the best one for the investor.

JL: Yes, sure. No, agreed. I mean that's definitely one of the big disadvantages of the mutual fund wrapper that, you know, the investor essentially has no idea in real time what’s in the fund. So, by the time they find out, you know, months have passed and while that generally is probably not that big a deal, during periods of really large price swings or disconnects like in 2008, 2009 probably would've been nice for people to know, for example, that their fund was voted upon financials, or, you know, a different kinds of real estate exposure in that period and, you know, people may not have been aware just how exposed they were in many of those, kind of, high-flying value funds in 2007 and 2008.

So, yes, point taken there. okay, so I’d love to take us beyond just kind of the academic discussion here, look at a company that's one of the best performing stocks of the last decade, more than 3,300%, which is Netflix (NFLX). First of all, you know, I noticed it's not in TTAC. It has never produced free cash flow in its history and is expected to actually produce negative free cash flow of roughly $3.5 billion in 2019 as the streaming wars heat up and, you know, there's a lot of pressure on them to spend a ton of money on really new and original content to be able to compete against Disney (DIS), Hulu and all the other players in the game, new and old.

So, is this just kind of [herd] mentality, an investor is piling into an overbought name, the momentum plays so to speak? Or is there another explanation here that dovetails with what you do at TrimTabs? Or I guess to put it differently, are there other reasons to like Netflix or for those with free capital and patience is this kind of the perfect short opportunity right now?

JFJ: So, I think with Netflix, I give them credit. They created this streaming market; they’ve had award-winning content and they’ve had strong subscriber growth. If you look at where they are today, they’re sitting in the middle of Amazon (AMZN) and Disney, and both companies have very diversified sources of revenue. They’re well capitalized and they’re in a tough position, they have to spend more money to compete and to some extent they’re a one trick pony. And if you look at Netflix, this year, they’re going to have 46% earnings growth, yet negative $3.4 billion in free cash flow.

And in the past, when companies have been at this type of juncture, it hasn't been sustainable, and I’m really dating myself in going down this road. But if you look way back to the days of say WorldCom or Enron where they had earnings growth, a negative free cash flow growth, eventually, that came back true, right. You know they ended up being two of the most famous bankruptcies in the history of the U.S. stock market. So, I just – I think that Netflix is in a very tough position. I would not want to be an owner here. It’s hard to call the top, but I think we're seeing more and more cracks to the story.

JL: Yes. I think that's well put and I guess, you know, there's always the possibility that they could end up with some kind of an Amazon style pivot, and you know, I don't think anybody saw Amazon's dominance in the cloud space coming when they were just losing money hand over fist in the retail space, but, you know, short of something like that, it does seem hard to understand how they can maintain their current valuations going forward with just how competitive that landscape is becoming.

JFJ: And I heard something yesterday that really struck out to me. For instance, Disney has a lot of licensing revenue, and Netflix – all of these millennials, which have made Netflix are now getting married and having kids, and Netflix doesn’t have the content for the families. It’s mostly for adults. So, it’ll be really interesting to see how loyal when Disney+ comes out or we think Disney+ is going to be a fantastic product.

JL: Yes, sure. And I guess you don’t have to wait that long at this point, right. It’s coming out in November if I’m not mistaken. I mean, of course, there is the possibility that particularly for millennials and younger generations, people that have basically just been cord cutting at unprecedented levels that, you know, if the monthly price of a full cable packages is $80 or $100 a month, they may end up subscribing to five or six streaming services that cost around $10 a month. They’re still saving a significant amount there, but I still think the point is well taken, and you know, it's hard to see how there won't be margin compression there in at least some fall off in subscribers, as you say, as people have families and they look to diversify the kinds of content that they have in their home.

So, that's – I think it's a well put argument there. So, I’d love to move over to TTAI here, which is your international All-Cap Free Cash Flow ETF. This fund is newer, and so, it’s got less of the good track record, and of course, less assets as a result of that. First of all, this is – it's the same exact methodology just applied to ex-US companies? Is it developed specifically? Or is it the entire globe?

JFJ: It’s developed – basically our benchmark is the S&P ex-US developed markets index and that is basically EAFE plus Canada. The portfolio is managed the same way as our domestic portfolio, TTAC.

JL: Sure. So, you've got that overlay the factor model with the computers heavy lifting, and then, you’re putting that human touch on top of that making this final buy and sell and trim position or add to position type decisions there?

JFJ: That’s correct.

JL: Okay, great. And so, I am curious about the top holding, which is actually an exchange traded fund, the iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (EWY). Just curious why holding ETF with its accompanying expense ratio as opposed to just, you know, some of the top holdings within that fund in the portfolio, is this something to do with South Korea as a country being some sort of free cash flow powerhouse? Or is there something else at play here such as the cost of ownership of stocks listed domestically and so?

JFJ: Well, Korea is a developed country that we want to be invested in. They’re leader in technology; they’re very innovative country; they do have companies with strong free cash flow, but operational, it’s really expensive to buy local companies in Korea. We do on Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), which we buy in London as a GDR and its trades in U.S. dollars, but other than that, it's very hard to get exposure. And so, active managers, we’re able to make the decision that it’s in the best interest of our investors that we buy EWY as a proxy for our Korean exposure.

JL: Yes, that’s interesting. It's an interesting approach and – you know because you guys have crunched the numbers and see that it actually saves investors money while getting them the exposure you want by holding that as opposed to having to go out and buy 10 or 15 those names that are in that portfolio.

JFJ: Absolutely.

JL: Okay. So, without are going down that Brexit rabbit-hole too far here, I think it bears at least a brief mention when discussing in international fund that has European exposure. How are you approaching UK domicile equities in light of the continued uncertainty swirling around Brexit?

JFJ: Well, one of ways we have approached Brexit that also some of these countries generally speaking because last fall and the fourth quarter, the global economy was slowing ahead of the US economy, and because many of these country moved trade as a bigger percentage of GDP than it is in the U.S., and these developed markets were clearly in a bear market in the fourth quarter. And one of the things that we leaned into was our high-quality philosophy looking at the free cash flow and looking at the balance sheet, but also looking at global brands, like we think that companies with strong global brand, it's a way to escape their borders. And so, while we own UK companies and companies listed in the UK, many of them have these global brands so they're not tied so much to the UK economy.

JL: Yes, sure. No, that makes sense. So, you – but you are again, as you I think pointed out earlier, you're looking at things like the uncertainty around Brexit, like the U.S.-China trade war and things of that nature when evaluating each of the companies in the portfolio.

JFJ: And that’s correct. And one thing that we have learnt because we look at management discussions and earnings and free cash flow from companies in the U.S., companies in Europe, companies in Asia, few companies in China, and what we’ve noticed across the globe is that the consumer has been really strong. There is record low unemployment in developed countries, as well as in the U.S. The U.S. consumer has been a lot solid. The Chinese consumers, the emerging middle-class Chinese consumers continues to buy global brands at a record pace. And so, one of the things that we've noticed is we companies in those portfolios that have strong growth in U.S. and double-digit consumer exposure in China.

JL: Now, that’s – that is very interesting, and probably I think leads into the next question nicely, which is that TTAI is having a great year relative to its benchmark, which you mentioned was the S&P developed ex-US total return market. What in your opinion is driving its outperformance this year?

JFJ: I think we have actively looked for companies many notes and cushions. So, free cash flow, global brand, innovative technology, we have some companies that just have North America revenues. We have – for instance, we are the largest convenient store operator in North America. It’s a Canadian company. We are little remnant in those funds, it’s a Canadian company, and I think those high-quality companies that have done well despite their local economy have really helped this portfolio rise above its peers.

JL: Sure, that’s – will be interesting to see if that continues onward. Just out of curiosity, for those that are less familiar, what’s the difference between the benchmark of TTAI, the S&P developed ex-U.S. total return index and the more popular followed MSCI EAFE Index? Is it just the exclusion of Canada? Or is there some other difference there also?

JFJ: It has to do with the exclusion of Canada.

JL: Okay. Yes, that makes sense, and Canada is often left out of the global benchmarks and global exposures. So, it's – I think it just kind of shows the level of attention to detail you have that you’ve chosen to track an index that includes Canada as opposed to – or not attract, but to benchmark against as opposed to, you know, many of these international funds. You’re your U.S., you have your ex-U.S., and then, where's Canada, no exposure whatsoever. So, that's I think, you know, a good indicator there.

JFJ: Thank you. And there are – you know there are some fabulous Canadian companies that we want to be able to buy.

JL: Yes, sure. Definitely. As you mentioned, the Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) is one of them. I'm sure there's a few others in there also. Okay, so I’d love to move over to you the TrimTabs’ approach as a broad macro indicator, and I think it will bring us to our final segment here, I think it's a nice way to start, winding things down. So, I’m curious if free cash flow and their overall approach that you take at TrimTabs can be used as a predictor on a macro-economic scale, and if so, what does what you're seeing say about the state of U.S. and global economies and the outlook for markets probably speaking right now?

JFJ: We don’t see a correlate between our process and the macro-environment, but our experience and our research tell us that our bottoms-up process works over the long term. So, our goal is to hopefully outperform our benchmarks over the long term, and to provide a smoother ride to have some cushions in our portfolio, to have more of an all-weather type approach.

JL: Yes, sure. No, that makes sense. And I guess finally, we've seen a multi-year trend I guess going back to the mid-90s at this point towards the number of shares of companies that are listed, that are available on the open market has shrunk significantly, and I was just curious as somebody who looks at share foots, what you make of this trend, and whether you think it bodes negatively or is some kind of an ominous sign for stock picking investing in the – and investing in the longer-term?

JFJ: Well, we think as lower actual share accounts are positive for the investors as long as they are not being done purely to engineer the growth that isn’t there. But on balance, we like companies that are reducing their share account as long as they have free cash cloud and their balance sheet is in good shape. I think that we see many companies with strong organic growth. I think in this environment where there are some of these huge moves to passive ETFs, what we find is that they’re less stock pickers, and we think that’s an advantage. That’s an opportunity for us between the bots that are just looking for words and press releases and stocks are overreacting to the passive approaches that don’t discriminate against the good versus the bad. The bad, are the worst companies. As active managers, we think there is an opportunity there.

JL: So, what else does TrimTabs have planned on the fund launch front, anything you can let our listeners know about?

JFJ: Well, we’re working more on the institutional side with separately managed accounts versus new ETFs.

JL: Okay, interesting. Where can investors go to do more research on the topics we discussed?

JFJ: Well, it’s interesting there's an organization called the CFA Institute, which is highly regarded, but I think many people don't know that you can go their website and they actually have quite a bit of research and they did a big report in 2016 called the misrepresentation of earnings, which was a [survey] of 400 CFOs, there quite a bit of research on their website about accounting issues, earnings – issues with corporate earnings report. So, I would encourage listeners if they want to dive into some needy reports, so they can go to CFA Institute website. We have done quite a bit of research on free cash flow and have some white papers on our website and our website is trimtabsfund.com.

JL: Sure. Yes, and I was producing that earlier, if you go to the research section, there are a bunch of really interesting looking white papers there. So, I guess there'll be more along these lines, also free cash flow and what it bodes for future performance. But you guys also do stuff on, you know, some of this accounting magician [read] that many companies have been using share buybacks for and the like to mask the fact that their earnings are actually falling, is that really more just the CFA website people should go to for that?

JJF: We have quite a few pieces on our website, and I think one of the interesting things is if you go to our website, we’ve done quite a bit of research over the last year on free cash flow and the thing that’s clear to us, whether you’re looking at IPOs, the NASDAQ-100, dividends, buybacks, zombie companies. If companies have free cash flow, they tend to outperform those that don’t. So, we think – that’s why we think free cash flow is one of the last forces of unwind alpha and we also have some papers on buybacks on our website, the good versus the bad.

JL: Sure.

JFJ: And I would encourage anyone that's interested in these topics to take a look at our white papers and if they wanted to dig into deeper into their earnings issues and earnings manipulation, they can also go to the CFA Institute website.

JL: Okay, great.

JFJ: Thank you so much, Jonathan, and just for full disclosure, I did want to mention that I personally own TTAC and TTAI. I also own Amazon and in TTAC, we own Disney, Amazon, and Zoetis. We also own Lululemon in both our funds.

JL: And then, where can investors find you online? Are you on social media? Are you on Twitter?

JFJ: I am on Twitter. I am on LinkedIn, and then, a lot of the press that I've done is on our website, trimtabsfunds.com.

JL: Sure. And what's your Twitter Handle?

JFJ: My Handle is @janetfjohnston.

JL: Alright, excellent. So, listeners can follow you there. Anyway Janet, this has been fascinating. It's been really interesting. I want to thank you for being so generous with your time today, and wish you best of luck out there.

JFJ: Thank you so much, Jonathan.

