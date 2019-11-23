The Dark Side Of MLP Investments

With a strict selection of the best MLPs, most of these downfalls can be avoided and investment performance can be materially improved.

I must however make it clear that it ain’t all sunshine and rainbows. In this article, I highlight the dark side of the MLP market.

All things considered - MLPs are one of my favorite asset classes for long-term oriented income investors.

In a recent article entitled “The 50 Trillion Dollar Capital Shift No One Talks About” I explain that MLPs and REITs present the most lucrative opportunities for high-yielding investments right now.

They are required, by law, to pay high income.

They enjoy historically low payout ratios at the moment.

Their valuation multiples are below that of most other sectors.

Fundamentals are healthy and balance sheets have never been stronger.

They provide inflation, recession and trade war protection.

Not surprisingly, investors are quickly increasing their allocations to REITs, MLPs and other real asset alternatives.

Allocations to real assets were only 5% in 2000. Today, it is closer to 25%. And, in 10 years, this figure is expected to surpass 40%:

source

MLPs in particular are an opportunistic investment right now for the following reasons:

(1) MLPs enjoy an immense growth runway thanks to projected strong growth in global demand for oil and natural gas. The International Energy Agency's World Energy Outlook posits that energy demand growth will be driven by developing economies based on announced energy policy plans and targets. Global energy demand is expected to grow by at least 25% through 2040, thanks in large part to the strong economic momentum in Asian economies like India and continued strong global population growth. While renewable energy and energy efficiency certainly pose a long-term threat, these estimates already have been accounted in the sector's impact quite conservatively, by cutting the projected demand in half.

(2) The US and Canada are expected to play a major role in meeting that demand as growing players in the world market of energy production and exportation. In fact, in 2018, the US became the world's largest oil producer, adding to its decade-long reign as the world's largest natural gas producer. Additionally, for about a week last year - for the first time in over 70 years - the US became a net exporter of crude and refined products. This shows just how far the US energy production industry has come over the past couple of decades, given that at the turn of the millennium the country was “being bled dry” by its thirst for foreign oil. With its strong growth momentum and record-level of proven reserves, the US is expected to retain its leadership in global oil and natural gas production growth for the next several decades, with some forecasts projecting that the US will account for almost three quarters of the total increase in global oil output and 40% of the global increase in natural gas production over the next 5-6 years. As a result, demand for new and sustained energy infrastructure (i.e., pipelines, storage, export terminals, and processing capacity) will be strong. Connecting supply with demand is going to require significant additional investments in energy infrastructure and this is where MLPs come in the picture.

(3) MLP balance sheets and cash flow statements have shown significant improvements over the past several years. Not only have these businesses been steadily growing their EBITDA over the past few years, but it's now just beginning to translate into strong distribution growth. Over the past two years, MLPs have used these growing earnings to fix their balance sheets and reduce dependence on unforgiving equity markets to fund growth projects. Last year, the MLP sector grew EBITDA by a mid-teens rate. Meanwhile, infrastructure MLPs grew their distributions by double digits.

(4) The very nature of midstream businesses is very attractive for an aging economic expansion. Most midstream MLPs own a significant number of regulated, demand-pull assets with long-term contracts. Additionally, commodity risk is minimized by the fixed fee volume-dependent nature of these contracts. Most of the counterparties involved in these contracts are creditworthy and the contracts also often contain inflation escalators, making them a good hedge against inflation.

(5) Most importantly, MLPs offer very high yields and dirt cheap valuations relative to both the broader stock market as well as their own history.

We believe that this sets the stage perfectly for significant share price upside potential in quality MLPs that are well-capitalized and managed.

Nonetheless there is another side to every story...

MLPs have their flaws as well; and while they are some of our favorite investments, there is an untold truth that needs to be told. Upon the request of a follower, we go on to expose the often-forgotten dark side of MLP investments.

source

Dilutive Unit Issuances and Excessive Fees

The MLP industry has greatly improved for the better in recent years. Several years ago, it was not uncommon for parent companies/general partners to take advantage of their MLP entities by charging excessive IDRs and management fees while also issuing significant amounts of equity and debt in order to grow as much and as quickly as possible in order to line their own pocket books through fees.

That said, there still exists a number of MLPs that keep acting in their management's self-interest. They are more worried about their own pay than the performance of the underlying stock. The good thing here is that it is fairly easy to spot them:

Commonly they will be externally managed. They will keep issuing more units despite the deep value of their units. Their fees/salaries will be directly tied to the assets under management (AUM).

This leads to what we like to call “empire building”. The management team will seek to maximize the “size” of the portfolio rather than its “performance” to increase their management fees which are tied to the size of the AUM.

A great example of that is American Midstream Partners (AMID). It fell victim to this behavior, which led to a distribution cut, sparking a massive sell-off in the units.

Extreme Volatility in the Market

The MLP market is very volatile and the actions of the management team have significant influence on the volatility.

Actions that lead to high volatility in the MLP space:

Issuing units at a discount.

Overleveraging the balance sheet.

Actions that lead to lower volatility in the MLP space:

Appropriately timed buybacks.

Pursuing the self-funding model.

Anything that leads to shakier fundamentals will lead to wider price fluctuations, and when dealing with leveraged MLPs, every management action has an amplified effect on the price.

MLP investors tend to be very impatient and will trade in and out of their positions based on the next quarter’s outlook – causing massive disparities in performance. To maximize your chances of being on the right side of the trade, it pays to keep a close eye on the actions of management.

Investment Result Disparities: The Need for Professional Analysts

Let’s face it, analyzing MLPs is no walk in the park. It requires specialist skills that are not widely available and there is a strong need for professional research to sort out the worthwhile from the wobbly.

One easy option for MLP investing is to simply invest in the broader MLP market, utilizing an ETF such as the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP). However, this means buying every MLP in the index, regardless of its current price, quality, prospects, or management. While “know-nothing investors” (to borrow a term from Charlie Munger) may find this broad diversification useful, we believe (as does Charlie Munger) that using an intelligent analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects of each MLP in order to pick and choose the most opportunistic investments will provide the best total-returns over the long term.

At High Yield Landlord, we spend hundreds of hours and thousands of dollars researching the MLP market in order to target the highest quality companies that are being offered for sale by Mr. Market at low valuations.

This is not however possible for everyone. We do this full-time, it is our only focus, we have great resources, and access to management teams to conduct interviews. If you don't fit in that category, you are likely better off to just stick with ETFs and / or index funds.

Closing Notes: MLPs Are Wonderful (if you pick the right ones…)

It's important to recognize that: “Not all MLPs are created equal.”

Many times do-it-yourself investors get seduced by a juicy yield when picking MLPs and believe management’s rosy projections of how future growth prospects will come to fruition without any hiccups and will therefore support their enormous distributions and shower investors with riches. What these investors fail to realize is that management teams are often self interested, make poor capital allocation decisions, and excessive risk taking is common. Needless to say, this is a sector where you need to be very selective to maximize returns and avoid landmines.

For every investment that we make, we reject about 10 other alternatives:

MLPs and REITs can provide ample rewards to those willing to put in the work, but they also can be remarkably unforgiving to those who ignore the problems.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.