Revisiting Domino's Pizza UK: A Classic Example Of Growing Pains

The moat around the business stays intact in our view, which primarily leads to our "Hold" decision, but we will closely watch the development of the competitive landscape.

The main contributors to the underperformance have been some classic growing pains, which we think are quite solvable.

The share of Domino's Pizza UK underperformed the market since we first covered the name early last year.

Source: lincolnshirelive.co.uk.

Background

It has been over one year and a half since we first covered Domino's Pizza UK (OTCPK:DPUKY) (OTC:DPUKF) last march. During the period, the UK-listed share (ticker DOM.L) underperformed the benchmark, as you may notice below.

Source: Yahoo Finance; data as of 11/11/2019.

The underperformance intrigues us in finding out the root causes at the business quality level and reviewing our original long-term investment thesis on Domino's Pizza UK.

Financial Review

According to Morningstar below, ROA has been trending down since 2016, driven by the deterioration of both margin and asset turnover. The current TTM reading is below 10%, the lowest for the past decade.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 11/11/2019.

FCF margin suffers a bit less. As you can see below, TTM reading is 10%, which is not bad in an absolute term but down from almost 14% in 2017 (or 12% in 2016). The good thing is that CapEx went down as well (from nearly 10% of total sales in 2017 to 4% TTM).

Source: Morningstar; data as of 11/11/2019.

From the balance sheet below, we notice that the company just turned into a net-debt status from a net-cash condition.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 11/11/2019.

Maybe the brightest spot that we can find is the improving cash conversion cycle (see below), indicating a higher efficiency in terms of generating cash.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 11/11/2019.

On the surface, Domino's Pizza UK still appears to remain fundamentally robust, with an almost 10% ROA, a double-digit FCF margin, a low-CapEx requirement, and a negative cash conversion cycle. Additionally, the business still increased its top line YoY and managed to keep its gross and operating margins at around recent-year average levels (see below).

Source: Morningstar; data as of 11/11/2019.

Valuations

But Mr. Market seems to have his concerns as the valuation of the share compressed over the past year or so. For example, the free cash flow is approaching 5% while it was only 3% during the first half of last year (see below).

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 11/11/2019.

Also, the P/S multiple has been cut almost in half since the start of 2018 (see below).

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 11/11/2019.

As described below, P/S is significantly below its historical average. P/CF is lower as well in light of the time frame of the past three years, and the dividend yield is now almost 4% compared with a 2.5% historical average.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 11/11/2019.

From a historical perspective, the stock of Domino's Pizza UK looks reasonably priced at the moment. But the critical question here is whether the current momentum of deteriorating business qualities would continue in the long run. Should shareholders worry? Before answering this, we conducted fundamental analysis, which reveals that several things have gone wrong for Domino's Pizza UK over the past couple of years as the company tried to continue expanding.

International Expansion

For a start, the firm's efforts to expand into Europe have not been going well. For example, as of the first half of FY2019, the company generated GBP52 million in EBIT, a 7% YoY increase, in UK & ROI, compared with a loss of GBP6.4 million internationally (see below).

What is worse here is that the turnaround of the loss of overseas operations does not seem to take place anytime soon. As you may have noticed below, the system sales in those markets went down YoY by 3.4% during H1 2019.

Source: FY2019 H1 Investor Presentation.

The struggle overseas may have triggered the management's recent decision to pull out of three Nordic countries and Switzerland and close over 100 stores in these markets "in an orderly manner."

This might be a bit disappointing news for some pizza lovers in those countries, but it is a move that shareholders should applaud in our view. Some products do not "travel" so well compared to others by nature (think about See's Candy (BRK.B) (BRK.A) and Coca-Cola (KO)), and when this happens, geographic diversification becomes diworsification.

Furthermore, the company may save shareholders over 35% in CapEx moving forward, according to the latest breakdown shown below.

Source: FY2019 H1 Investor Presentation.

With a strategic focus on the profitable UK & ROI market, Domino's Pizza UK should still possess a great source of reliable free cash flow and steady growth. For the first half of FY2019, the regional system sales grew by 5.5% YoY, and UK like-for-like grew by 3.9%.

Franchisee Dispute

In spite of the healthy growth in the UK market, Domino's does face some headwinds as it tries to add new stores as part of its "fortressing" growth strategy.

The management has reportedly fallen out with over 60 franchisees running over 1,100 stores, who are concerned about the company's rate of expansion and the impact that it will have on their profits. The franchise system works by allocating each store a territory within which it would be the only Domino's. But to keep expanding, the company wants to split these territories into smaller areas so that it can open more stores. Franchisees also demand help from the parent business to cover rising costs due to supply and wage inflation.

The bitter dispute was rumored to have been even worsened by the company CEO, David Wild's hard-man tactics. Mr. Wild also expressed that "a resolution would take time, with no settlement before 2020." It is worth noting that Mr. Wild will step down after the five turbulent years (since 2014) at the top with the record of the lowest average stock return (compared to the previous three CEOs).

It can be reasonably anticipated that the ongoing disagreement might impact future sales, with new store opening slowing down and some franchisees unwilling to join marketing campaigns. However, we are confident the firm will reach a deal with its franchisees by finding a balance between growth and profitability as this is the core part of the business model that the incoming CEO will want to address as the highest priority.

Economic Moat

We believe that the economic moat around Domino's UK/ROI business remains intact. The brand in the UK is still number one in the category with a recall rate of 87%, according to the management.

The company seems to even widen its moat by continuously adapting to the two hottest trends in the F&B industry - digital ordering and delivery. Mobile ordering accounted for two-thirds of total sales as of H1 FY2019, with increases in both app downloads and app conversion.

Source: FY2019 H1 Investor Presentation.

From the quantitative perspective, while the annual return on tangible assets (referred to as "ROTA") did recently dip a bit from its 2017 level, the current reading still stands well above 10% (the firm's 10-year low and our threshold for good businesses). As you can see below, ROTA has always been above 10% over the past decade.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 11/11/2019.

In our opinion, with its brand, scale, highly-recurring cash flow, and strategic focus, Domino's Pizza UK is well-positioned to fight off long-term competition from loss-making aggregators, such as Uber Eats (UBER), Just Eat (OTC:JSTLF) (OTCPK:JSTTY), Deliveroo.

Summary

Overall, we are glad that the overseas headwind facing Domino's Pizza UK is over. The franchisee dispute might pose some short-term risk, but we are confident that it would get solved sooner or later as the franchise business model should remain fundamentally viable. We will closely watch the development of the competitive threat from loss-making disruptors in the space. Meanwhile, the economic moat around Domino's business should stay intact, in our opinion.

In terms of the share, we do not see any reason to sell at the current level but would hesitate to accumulate more shares until a clear picture emerges regarding the new management's strategy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DPUKY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mentioning of any stock in the article does not constitute investment recommendations. Investors should always conduct careful analysis themselves and/or consult with their investment advisors before acting in the stock market.