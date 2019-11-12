Boeing Has A Lot Riding On Next Week's Dubai Airshow

The international aviation community will gather next week for the 2019 Dubai Airshow: the second biggest air show of the year. The Dubai Airshow is frequently the venue for major aircraft order announcements, especially from airlines based in the Middle East.

The last Dubai Airshow (in 2017) provided plenty of highlights. Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) signed its largest-ever order: a deal for 430 A320neo-family jets from Indigo Partners, which owns stakes in four ultra-low cost carriers around the world. Meanwhile, flydubai agreed to buy 225 737 MAX aircraft from Boeing (BA). The 2015 edition was quieter, at least in terms of commercial jet orders. By contrast, in 2013, Boeing reeled in orders and commitments worth more than $100 billion at list price from four Middle Eastern airlines, mainly for the 777X. Airbus also got in on the action that year: most notably with an order for 50 more A380s from Emirates.

(Image source: Emirates)

Clearly, the Dubai Airshow can be fertile ground for securing new aircraft orders. The stakes are especially high this year for both Boeing and Airbus, but particularly for the former.

New orders needed: especially at Boeing

The first three quarters of 2019 were very quiet in terms of aircraft order activity. To some extent, this reflects the fact that airlines already have more than 10,000 aircraft on order with Boeing and Airbus. Slowing economic growth in many parts of the world represents another headwind. Moreover, order activity for the 737 MAX has ground to a halt following two fatal accidents and a worldwide grounding for that model. (British Airways parent IAG did sign a letter of intent for 200 737 MAX jets in June, but it has yet to confirm the order.)

As of the end of September, Boeing had logged more cancellations than orders in 2019, while Airbus had an unimpressive 127 net orders for the first nine months of the year.

Airbus finally got going in October, capturing 415 firm orders, including a massive follow-on order for 300 A320neo-family jets from IndiGo: India's largest airline. That figure doesn't even count a memorandum of understanding from Spirit Airlines to buy at least 100 Airbus jets, spread across the A319neo, A320neo, and A321neo models.

While Airbus has now booked a respectable 542 net orders year-to-date, the A320neo family accounts for 532 of those orders. That's not ideal, as the A320neo family already had a massive backlog entering 2019. On the other hand, Airbus had to begin winding down the A380 jumbo jet program earlier this year due to a lack of orders. Its other widebody aircraft programs haven't fared especially well this year, either: it has captured 29 net orders for the A330 family and 19 net orders for the A350. Cancellations outnumber new orders for the highly-touted A220 small jet, as well.

Boeing is in even worse shape. It has booked 100 net orders for widebodies this year: 26 for the 767, 36 for the 777 family, and 38 for the 787 Dreamliner. However, cancellations have outnumbered orders for the 737 family by 184 units, mainly due to the collapse of Jet Airways.

All eyes on Emirates

The most pressing question entering the Dubai Airshow is whether hometown airline giant Emirates will place major orders with Boeing or Airbus (or both).

Back in February, Airbus announced that Emirates would cancel 39 of its A380 orders, paving the way for the European aerospace giant to end production of that model in 2021. Emirates said it would order 40 A330-900neos and 30 A350-900s instead. However, those order book changes still haven't been finalized -- and Emirates has been known to reverse course at the last minute. Adding to the intrigue, Emirates announced plans to buy 40 787-10 Dreamliners from Boeing at the 2017 Dubai Airshow, but that commitment still hasn't been firmed up.

(Image source: Emirates)

Aside from the last few A380s that will be delivered between now and 2021, the only firm order that Emirates has on the books today is its landmark deal for 115 777-9s and 35 777-8s from Boeing. Even that may be up for negotiation, based on a slew of media reports from earlier this year.

While Emirates isn't growing at the breakneck pace of a few years ago, it still has substantial aircraft needs for the next decade, due to its policy of maintaining a young fleet. Emirates plans to reduce its A380 fleet size to between 90 and 100 aircraft by the mid-2020s, which implies that it would retire 23 to 33 of its older A380s by then. It also has about 50 Boeing 777s that were built in 2010 or earlier, nearly all of which will likely be retired by 2025.

The pace of retirements will only accelerate thereafter. Indeed, based on Emirates' track record of replacing aircraft by the time they reach 15 years of age, if not earlier, the airline is likely to replace the vast majority of its current fleet of more than 250 widebody jets by 2030. Depending on how much it grows, Emirates may need to take delivery of between 200 and 300 new jets in the decade from 2021 to 2030.

The 777-9 is the only suitable replacement for the A380, so Emirates is unlikely to reduce its order book for that model, although it could potentially adjust its delivery schedule. That still leaves plenty of room in Emirates' fleet plan for other models, which could be some combination of the 777-8, A330neo, A350, and 787.

(Image source: Boeing)

Boeing has one key advantage in this competition. Emirates CEO Tim Clark is frustrated with the delivery delays and reliability issues that have plagued numerous aircraft programs. Rolls-Royce, which is the exclusive engine provider for the A330neo and A350 programs, has been beset by massive engine reliability and durability problems. Meanwhile, the entry-into-service target for the Boeing 777-9 has been delayed by nearly a year due to an engine issue. The 787 Dreamliner with the popular GEnx engine option from General Electric stands out as having the proven reliability that Emirates is demanding right now.

The 787 family has become incredibly important to Boeing's cash flow recently, due to the 737 MAX grounding and the 777 transition. However, Boeing announced last month that it will slow the production rate from 14 per month to 12 per month in late 2020, primarily because expected orders from China haven't materialized due to the ongoing U.S.-China trade war. Getting an order from Emirates to rebuild the 787 backlog needs to be a top priority for Boeing. Of course, Airbus will do whatever it can to block its rival, but the Rolls-Royce reliability issues could impede its efforts to finalize A330neo and A350 orders.

Will there be any other surprises?

With the 737 MAX still grounded and Airbus having announced hundreds of new orders in the past month, there aren't likely to be any huge surprise order announcements in Dubai next week.

One possibility is that Turkish Airlines will order the 777X as a new flagship for some of its busiest routes. It has been studying the possibility for at least a year and a half, after firming up orders for the 787-9 and A350-900 in early 2018. However, executives for the airline have hinted that Turkish Airlines would probably start with a small order if it decides to buy the 777X. Still, a small order would be better than nothing, given that Boeing still has fewer than 10 customers for the 777X family.

Widebody aircraft orders have routinely fallen short of deliveries for Boeing and Airbus over the past few years, making it more important than ever for both aircraft manufacturers to secure new orders. It will be interesting to see which one has more success next week in Dubai.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE, SAVE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.