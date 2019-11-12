A Double Negative Is Not A Positive When It Comes To NIRP For The Fed

(Source: Google Trends)

Fed speakers at either end of the Hawk-Dove spectrum and in between can still agree on one thing. This thing is that they are all against the principle of NIRP. Some of them are fundamentally and ideologically opposed to it. Some are just opposed to having NIRP right now, whilst there is still a semblance of a conventional monetary policy cushion and semi-normal term structure of US interest rates. The consensus against NIRP is not a real one. It is a coincidence in time. This coincidence mitigates for a strong US Dollar and further liquidity drained from the global economy. The combination of these two factors, will force US monetary policy to converge on global monetary policy over time, unless the global economy suddenly rebounds strongly.

The road to NIRP in America is thus one of convergence on a global benchmark. There is in theory no positive obstacle to NIRP in America, as long as the global benchmark remains where it is. The adversarial nature of trade talks keeps this global benchmark structurally in place. Managing the basis and convergence are the Fed’s real mandate. Trade talks simply set the parameters and time limits on convergence. Fed monetary policy sets the pace and increments for convergence of the US terms structure on the global benchmark. Open global capital markets are the economic agency through which the convergence signal and response are transmitted and enabled respectively.

(Source: Bloomberg, caption by Frederick the Great)

For those following the thesis that managed trade and managed FX rates are the solution to the current trade war combat, that will at least get us through the US Presidential election, the recent behavior of the Fed and PBoC is not a surprise.

The last report noted the PBoC tweaking a small depreciation in the Yuan and then holding the line by not following through with an expected further easing. The Fed’s recent interest rate cut and then on-hold signalling was then met with a much smaller, largely symbolic easing by the PBoC. The situation appears to be being micro-managed by the respective central banks. Or are they fighting each other as their political masters work on the details?

(Source: Bloomberg, caption by Charles Foster Kane)

The on-hold decisions of the BOJ, Bank of Canada and Reserve Bank of Australia which swiftly ensued, only emphasized the symmetry and semblance of global coordination. All these central banks guided that they were worried about trade and their own exchange rates, but this could only be seen as their attempts to manage their own currencies against the Greenback. Their articulated fears also provide context and precedents for them to act, when the time comes to break the global deal.

(Source: Bloomberg, caption by the Author)

Responding to the Fed’s last rate cut, the Chinese then opined that they doubt that any impending temporary trade deal will have lasting long-term implications. In the long term, therefore, global trade will remain below potential. On aggregate, the global economy will be weaker than its potential. Individually, national economic growth levels will be viewed as a continuing problem. The nations involved will then try their hands at domestic fiscal and monetary policy stimulus.

A situation will therefore occur in which continued slumping global trade coexists with isolated economic growth in the major trade combatants. National economies will fire on their own cylinders, but the global economy will misfire. America’s trade partners will soon give up on temporarily agreeing for the US Dollar to weaken. In the international arena, beggar thy neighbor predatory trade and FX practices will then become the norm again. In this phase, the probability that the Fed adopts NIRP becomes elevated. Once the nations involved accept that they can have a larger domestic pie, by sharing the global pie, another shot at another managed trade and managed FX deal will be attempted.

(Source: Bloomberg, caption by the Author)

The details of the upcoming first temporary deal remain pending. According to the Chinese, compliance with the deal’s heads-of-terms will now be ensured by each side rolling back tariffs. According to President Trump, however, there is no such agreement on tariff roll-back. Clearly, there are still some gaps that need to be closed before tariff barriers can start to be lowered again. These gaps may be insurmountable in practical terms, whilst they are covered with unenforceable wording in the short term.

(Source: Bloomberg, caption by the Author)

Unless China has agreed to export less to and import more from America, along with accepting a rise in the Yuan versus the US Dollar, this temporary deal will be a strategic failure for America. If these important elements are excluded from the final deal, America simply returns to the status quo which prevailed before President Trump went to war.

The last report observed America’s second front, in a trade war with the EU, moving towards resolution with a similar managed trade and FX deal after America settles with China. The Democrats recently added their take on the EU deal, with Speaker Pelosi suggesting that America and the EU should double-team their deal against China. Already, one can therefore discern the fault lines appearing for a collapse of the global trading system post 2020 US elections.

The latest FOMC decision to cut interest rates was received with an element of surprise in some quarters. There were many observers (and Fed presidents) who did not see the cut as justified on domestic mandate grounds. It was well received by some in the White House, with Secretary Mnuchin magnanimously saying "that huge obstacle to growth is now waning".

This author saw the cut, through the prism of an impending trade and FX deal with China and the EU. Through the prism of a trade and FX deal, the Fed’s rate cut is an insurance policy; to try and guarantee a weaker US Dollar post agreements. On aggregate, Mr. Market still remains inclined to believe that the Fed will be forced into more easing by global developments, even if it pauses in the short term.

(Source: an overly compliant Bloomberg, caption by the Author)

It has therefore fallen to Fed speakers to try and resolve all this dissonance, and try to restore the efficacy of their guidance as a monetary policy tool. There are some observers already willing to cut the Fed some slack on this, based on the latest employment situation report.

(Source: Boston Fed, caption by the Author)

Boston Fed president Eric Rosengren took opportunity of the latest better than expected employment situation data to frame his dissent at the last FOMC meeting. Unsurprisingly, he noted that the job market is tight whilst inflation is hovering around the target. He also cryptically noted that the trade war situation is not deteriorating, thus implying that the Fed’s little easing is compliant with an adjustment in relation to the level of the US Dollar and not its dual mandate. Since the rate cut was global and not compliant with the dual mandate, he therefore dissented.

Dallas Fed president Robert Kaplan is concerned that the last interest rate cut and expectations of several more to come will have negative financial stability impacts. His latest guidance thus referred to his worry about the levels of corporate debt. This doesn’t mean that he is against further easing. It simply means that he would like the lenders to have sufficient capital buffers in place to sustain the lending bubble. He would also like Mr. Market and borrowers not to get carried away leveraging and expecting lower interest rates. Furthermore, in regard to the latter, he is now feeling more comfortable that Mr. Market has taken some risk off by steepening the yield curve; thereby, validating the Fed’s signal that it is now on hold pending further developments.

San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly does not hold the same fears as Kaplan or Rosengren. She is a cup half-full employment data framer. Through her prism, labor bargaining power has been weak for a considerable length of time. The tight labor markets and frothy wage levels are thus a welcome sign of catch-up on the return to normality, that she is willing to tolerate by maintaining an accommodative monetary policy stance. This tolerance does not, however, mean that she is willing to cut interest rates again soon. She would now prefer not to cut interest rates again, unless there is a “material change” in US economic conditions.

Richmond Fed president Thomas Barkin has pinned his hopes of not having to cut interest rates again on the US consumer. He openly admits to being confused with the mixed signals from the economy. He sees the consumer as strong, yet inflation as weak. Having fed the consumer’s debt habit with some cheaper credit, he now hopes that this will be enough to sustain the economy going forward without resorting to pushing some more of the drug. He is well aware that the risks are still tilted to the downside, and is thus only unwilling to say no to further interest rate cuts equivocally.

(Source: Federal Reserve Board, caption by the Author)

Fed Vice Chair Clarida recently emphasized that the FOMC now believes that the US economy is in a “good place”. This is code for saying that the Fed will now pause, unless the situation gets dramatically worse. It may also be code for his view that upcoming trade negotiations will be concluded satisfactorily in the short to medium term. Since Clarida was addressing a Japanese-focused audience, it may also be code for a successfully concluded Japanese-US trade and FX negotiated outcome. There should therefore be no reason for the BOJ to ease in the short term; however, resuming Yen strength will give them the reason to do so when all bets are off again post-2020 US elections.

(Source and caption by the Author)

Previously, it was San Francisco Fed president John Williams who embraced Key Signals’ love for the legendary Roy Keane. In the last report, it was Vice Chair Clarida who embraced the theme and meme of the oft-used Key Signals “E-Word”.

(Source: Bloomberg, caption by the Author)

In this report, it is the turn of Fed Governor Randal Quarles to embrace a Key Signals theme of the Road to Serfdom. In short, the thesis is that the Fed is on the way to global serfdom. This serfdom manifests itself as the Fed’s reluctant adoption of unlimited QE and NIRP, as it converges on the global central bank benchmark yield curve for monetary policy setting.

(Source: Federal Reserve Board, caption by the Author)

Governor Quarles recently updated Mr. Market on where the Fed is, in relation to this global bondage and convergence on the NIRP global benchmark. Apparently, it is an agonizingly slow process, as the Fed stubbornly tries to cling to its last vestiges of independence from US politicians and global ones. Quarles recently led the Fed’s 75th birthday as a freeman. As per Clarida’s signalling, the Fed is now about to pause unless things get much worse according to Quarles. Convergence is thus some way off, but it is still out there.

Rather too coincidentally to be coincidence, Minnesota Fed president Neel Kashkari also gave an update on the Fed’s NIRP convergence timeline. He framed this in terms of the current downside risks, and the fact that the Fed still needs an eternity to catch up on undershooting its inflation target. Consequently, whilst setting the bar high to the adoption of NIRP he did not rule it out. Opining that the Fed should continue to err on the side of accommodation, he gave the basis on NIRP convergence a little squeeze.

Chicago Fed president Charles Evans gave his own idiosyncratic take on NIRP convergence. He succeeded only in showing how fearful he is that monetary policy alone will not hit the Fed’s inflation target and beyond. He would like the Fed to aim for a higher 2.5% inflation target. This infers and implies conventional and unconventional monetary policy easing on a larger than current scale.

Unfortunately, Evans then scrambled this message by saying that (A) he is content with the current three interest rate cuts, (B) current new balance sheet expansion is not QE, and (C) he sees no scope for NIRP to hit the inflation target, even though he thinks the new neutral rate has been shifted downwards. Go figure! Unless he is in fact calling for massive fiscal stimulus and politically controlled price increases, Evans seems to be swiftly losing the plot on monetary policy or at least the guidance part of it.

New York Fed president John Williams guided on NIRP convergence, by squinting warily through one eye beyond the current pause and potential Trump re-election; to the carnage that will ensue when the President is unburdened of the need to get re-elected. Unchained from the burden of re-election, President Trump can run and Tweet wild. No wonder then, that the Chinese only see the upcoming trade and FX agreement as temporary.

Through Williams’s squint, after an extended period of low interest rates, he sees the Fed going to the Zero Lower Bound (ZLB) in the next economic slowdown. His current worry about the clear trend in falling inflation expectations is then ultimately self-fulfilling. Until then and running through the 2020 election, he sees the need to remain tilted towards monetary policy accommodation.

Looking beyond the next slowdown, to the one that comes after the second attempt at a managed trade and FX deal, Williams is clearly preparing to go through the ZLB to NIRP. His long-term perspective is very negative. In view of this, he wishes to conserve the Fed’s finite conventional monetary policy resources; before breaking the Buck and going infinitely unconventional with the rest of the global central banks.

Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic’s position is circumscribed by his belief that the Fed’s finite and diminishing conventional monetary policy resources need to be conserved and used sparingly. He now feels that the FOMC should go on hold and let the last three interest rate cuts percolate through the real economy; to the data that will be historical when he makes a decision based upon it in the future.

Had Bostic been a voting FOMC member, he would have dissented on the rate cut at the last meeting. He thus willingly falls into the trap of risking falling behind the curve if things remain the same or deteriorate further from here. Fortunately for him, this risk is mitigated somewhat by the fact that the Fed has kick-started its bond-buying process again.

Bostic’s decision is thus informed by the fact that the Fed is unconventionally easing again even though he will not admit this. He is therefore allowing the collateral markets to grope around for a Fed Funds rate at which they can clear, whilst the FOMC pumps in reserve liquidity. Evidently, this clearing rate remains positive for now.

In his enthusiasm, to discount the impact of the future temporary trade deal in today’s prices, Mr. Market has completely undermined the Fed. The event is discounted as risk-on, rather than less risk-off. Consequently, the US Dollar has strengthened. In the absence of the details of the trade deal, monetary policy at the global and US domestic level has been tightened through the stronger US Dollar. This tightening then puts a question mark over the risk-on thesis. Mr. Market’s response is therefore a classic case of buy the rumor and sell the fact, when the details of the accord are made clear and the impact of the stronger US Dollar then needs discounting. Being overly optimistic, Mr. Market may then start to become less so and even pessimistic before the details of the deal are published.

(Source and caption by the Author)

One important area of Fed monetary policy convergence on a global benchmark is in relation to climate change. Global central banks are the benchmark in this case. The ECB has taken a leading role in setting the benchmark climate change yield curve and looks like the first central bank that will actively engage in Green Bond QE.

(Source: Forbes, caption by the Author)

Some may assume that, since President Trump has walked America out of the Paris Accord on emissions, America does not have to converge on global emission standards. They miss the point. This is another example of how, by making a global situation worse, America will belatedly converge. As with NIRP, America is enjoying the notoriety of exceptionalism while it lasts.

(Source: Business Times, caption by the Author)

As with trade tariffs, American unilateral action will blow back to the domestic economy from the global economy with negative consequences. Failure to comply with global emission standards will actually raise tariffs on American exports in the future. Mr. Market will then bring it home through a punitive discounting mechanism at the macro-level and also the micro-level of US company valuations. He will in fact bring it home well before it practically happens, given his forward looking perspicacity. This has started already.

(Source: izquotes, caption and editing by the Author)

The Fed is, however, keenly aware of its underlying need to converge on the global climate change benchmark. Recently, Governor Lael Brainard and San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly both opined on the need to factor climate change into the monetary policy framework. In truth, climate change does have an impact on prices and economic growth, so it will get factored in through the economic data in any case.

(Source: San Francisco Fed, caption by the Author)

Daly has acted as the sponsor of the climate change debate within the Fed. She has thus by default put it on the Fed’s monetary policy framework review agenda. She did this by simply connecting the dots of the demonstrable effects of climate change on the Fed, through the agency of the Federal Reserve Bank payments and credit transmission system. These are therefore not abstract ideas to be debated, but practical realities to be quantified and dealt with. Her view is also apposite, since California’s economy is plagued with wild-fires which President Trump is happy to fan the flames of.

(Source: Federal Reserve Board, caption by the Author)

Brainard has taken the thought-leading nudge of making climate change a financial stability issue, rather than a direct dual mandate input. This is a significant development, in that it completely circumvents the need for Congress to approve the Fed’s climate change agenda and actions. Fed independence is being self-defined through financial stability policy, which is then being enabled by climate change. It probably needs to be, given that President Trump has walked away from global compliance with the Paris Accord. Thus, even though America appears to be leading the global economy in a different direction, it is in fact converging on a global standard via the Fed.

Going forward, readers should be on the lookout for climate change references and acronyms in guidance from Fed speakers. Clearly, this subject has the potential and scale to be framed as casus belli for significant monetary policy changes over time. The words Global Climate Change Crisis (GCCC) have a strong resonance with the words Global Financial Crisis (GFC); in fact, they resonate even more with Global Financial Stability Crisis (GFSC). Since climate change impacts economic data, the Fed’s guidance on being data dependent now also has a whole new meaning!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.