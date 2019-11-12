Fairfax India Gives Interesting Exposure To India - But Isn't Fair

However, Fairfax is not a holding company like Berkshire, it is more like a hedge fund with huge fees that eat up all earnings. The Munger rule says to avoid.

All companies are expected to grow significantly thanks to economic growth in India and growth investments like a second airport runway and new plants for the chemical business.

I am always looking for exposure to India. A country with a young population, growing at high single digits with a lot of room to grow even more, offers interesting long-term investing tailwinds that a portfolio should have exposure to. However, there aren't many investing opportunities for non-domicile investors.

At first, Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (OTCPK:FFXDF) looks like an interesting investing opportunity trading below book value and offering great exposure to Indian growth. However, when I dig deeper, there are some significant hidden costs.

Fairfax India - Company Overview

Fairfax India invests in listed and private companies in India. They own 54% of the Bangalore airport, 26.9% of IIFL Finance that offers loans, wealth management and securities trading services, 48.8% of Fairchem and 30% of Sanmar - both chemical businesses. These holdings make more than 70% of Fairfax's assets and are the ones to focus on when doing an analysis.

With such holding companies, I find the best way to analyze them is to look at the actual earnings the business is delivering and will likely deliver to shareholders.

Fairfax - look-through earnings

I have looked at Fairfax's financial reports and those of the publicly listed companies to find the actual earnings the owned companies are producing and subsequently calculate Fairfax's share in those earnings. Mind that Fairfax is using their own discounted cash flow estimations to estimate the fair value of a private asset that might or might not be correct.

My findings show earnings attributable to Fairfax India amount to $47 million. However, Fairchem and Sanmar are expected to see significant earnings growth in the coming years as there are large investments being made in new production plants while the Bangalore airport has seen a drop in revenues due to a failed company. This lost revenue should be replaced soon and the second runway should further increase revenue over time.

So, the current $47 million in earnings could easily grow to $150 million and then continue to grow alongside India's economic growth. Given the current market capitalization of $1.6 billion and the future growth, it seems like a fairly priced investment giving exposure to India. However, there is one big issue.

Fairfax India - the big issue

You would hope Fairfax is a normal holding company where you, as a minority shareholder, will be fairly rewarded similarly to the majority shareholder, Fairfax Financial Holdings (OTCPK:FRFHF). However, Fairfax India is structured more like a hedge fund and the fees are staggering. The fee is 20% on any return above 5% per year. Given that the owned bonds have a yield of 13% and interest rates in India are much higher than 5%, it looks like the owners will get a lot of money for doing nothing. Just in 2017 they paid themselves a performance fee of $114 million on top of the usual yearly management fees of $9 million. That is close to what the businesses owned made in earnings since the IPO in 2015.

Given the above, the investment conclusion is pretty simple and all we have to do is listen to Charlie Munger.

Fairfax India doesn't pass the Munger rule

The Munger rule is pretty simple:

Whenever you see a 200 page prospectus with large fees, don't invest in it!

You might miss on some great investments, but such financial vehicles are usually created to reward the creator, not the minority shareholder. Minority shareholders come in handy when the value of the equity is high and they can get a lot of money for by issuing equity but that's pretty much it.

