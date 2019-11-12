Solvay: Advanced Materials And Specialty Chemicals Company Expected To G.R.O.W.

Solvay's new CEO Ilham Kadri presented the new G.R.O.W. strategy. The new strategy should unlock more free cash flows and consequently create more shareholder value.

Investment Case

Solvay (OTCQX:SVYSF; OTCQX:SOLVY; OTCPK:SVYZY) is a specialist chemist company which is a world leader in almost all of its segments. Since the acquisition of Cytec in 2015, the company has been lagging. The new CEO and strategy offer excellent potential to get the stock back on track. The long history of increasing dividends also gives a splendid long term investment potential for Solvay. The current dividend rate of 3.75% offers a decent cash return while waiting for the share price to recover.

Solvay's main shares trade on the Euronext market. The ADR shares have lower liquidity and trade on the American OTC market. Since it's a European stock, all numbers will be in euro. As you can see the share performance over the last 5 years has been below par:

A Leader In Almost All Business Units

Solvay is an advanced materials and specialty chemicals company, committed to developing chemistry that addresses key societal challenges. Solvay innovates and partners with customers worldwide in many diverse end-markets. Its products are used in planes, cars, batteries, smart and medical devices, as well as in mineral and oil and gas extraction, enhancing efficiency and sustainability. Its lightweighting materials promote cleaner mobility, its formulations optimize the use of resources, and its performance chemicals improve air and water quality. Solvay is headquartered in Brussels with around 24,500 employees in 61 countries. Source: Solvay strategy press release

Solvay has been an industry leader in almost all its activities. An overview of its leadership positions:

Strategy Update: G.R.O.W.

Our G.R.O.W. strategy is the result of a comprehensive strategic review of our entire portfolio," said Ilham Kadri, CEO of Solvay. "We will unleash Solvay's full potential through a disciplined and differentiated allocation of resources across the Group, based on distinct business mandates and enabled by our new operating model, Solvay ONE. We will focus on growth, cash and returns, and will prioritize investment in the highest return opportunities. We will also create a more effective way to serve and innovate with our customers, as we increasingly deliver sustainable solutions that meet the needs of a more ESG-focused world. Therefore, we are well positioned to drive superior value creation for shareholders, customers and all other stakeholders.

Solvay defines three segments in this new strategy: materials, chemicals, and solutions. They want materials to accelerate growth, chemicals to deliver resilient cash, and solutions to optimize returns. I'll go deeper into these segments in separate headlines.

Together with the new strategy they also are implementing a new operating model, Solvay ONE. This is meant to integrate the different segments better and to reduce costs in the next years. They have a target of €300 million to €350 million of savings on a run-rate basis by 2024. In the earnings call the CFO and CEO said there are no new restructuring costs associated with these savings.

Materials To Accelerate Growth

Materials is the most exciting segment of Solvay. It provides for example composites which replace metals in cars and airplanes. This division will provide the most growth in the future. In the following image, Solvay shows where they provide materials for new cars. While this means it's also exposed to the cycle of car sales, Solvay does have more exposure to new technologies like electric vehicles.

Chemicals To Deliver Resilient Cash

Chemicals are the 'old' business of Solvay. While this isn't an exciting business, it does provide solid cash returns which can be used in materials for future growth. A lot of the current cash flow of Solvay comes from the chemicals segment.

Solutions To Optimize Returns

Solutions has had a hard time due to exposure to shale oil and shale gas. They wrote off €656 million on this business in its latest quarter. This segment has been underperforming in comparison to the other segments. Analysts have suggested the divestment of this segment, but Solvay doesn't seem eager to do so. They do have clients who purchase from this segment as well as the others, so there are some synergies. A return to decent profitability for this segment would restore shareholder confidence.

A History Of Increasing Dividends

Solvay has been paying a continuous dividend since 1982 and plans to continue to do so. This is a comforting shareholder return that gives confidence to be a long term investor. Even if the share price doesn't recover as quickly as expected, the dividend rate of 3.75% is safe and increases over time.

The dividend is well covered by Solvay's cash flows. The dividend policy states an interim dividend paid in January and a final dividend paid in May. It

Comparison To Peers

I'll make a short comparison to BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) and Arkema (OTCPK:ARKAF). These are also Europe-based chemical companies. Each company has its unique portfolio and challenges so it's mainly about the general valuation without diving deep into BASF and Arkema. The key take-away is the difference in valuation over the last year. While historically Solvay was valued at about the same level of BASF and Arkema, there is a big difference now. I believe this difference is a mispricing that could fade away soon as the new CEO and strategy start to prove themselves.

I believe the following chart perfectly shows the low valuation in comparison to peers. While both Arkema and BASF have recovered considering EV to free cash flow (EV = enterprise value, which is the market capitalization + net debt position). Solvay is at an even lower valuation than at the beginning of 2019. Mr. Market will restore this difference at some point.

A Low Valuation Right Now

As shown in the previous comparison chart, Solvay is not only valued low in comparison. It's also trading lower than its historical levels. Considering Solvay's prospects I believe this is unjust. There are troubles in end markets which could provide a low valuation for a longer period. At some point, this will clear up and Solvay will get back to its previous value levels. Investors would be wise to use price pressure to add shares.

I believe some price pressure is still possible. Analysts on the 'Street' don't want to look past the year and are adapting their price targets. Both Credit Suisse and UBS lowered their price target and recommendation today. They expect the new strategy advantages will only show in 2021. It's very well possible other analysts will adapt price targets as well.

Investors that don't invest for the next months or year can ignore this short term pressure. It actually offers a nice opportunity to get in at a low price. In 2020 dividend will be paid as usual and once we get closer to 2021 price targets will be adapted again. It also seems that Ilham Kadri (the new CEO) put a low bar for herself. If she proceeds to do better than her own targets, this could drive the share price higher.

Risks

Solvay carries a substantial amount of debt. The net debt position (debt - cash) is at 5.6 million at the moment. It does also have pension obligations. These are both well covered by its cash flow. Solvay plans to use the improved future cash flow to further reduce debt and to deleverage the balance sheet.

Solvay is exposed to the global economic cycle. There are also some specific risks like the exposure to the Boeing (BA) 737 MAX. Solvay provides also materials to other planes, but in the short term, this can cause some disturbance in Solvay's revenue. Other end markets like cars and shale oil are also experiencing troubles right now.

Conclusion

Solvay has been a solid growing company over a long period. The company adapted itself to new circumstances and will now improve profitability. The dividend is safe and expected to grow further. It will, however, take some time before the new strategy pays off. I believe it's a buy around at this price level. I can't predict 'Mr. Market' in the short term and more price pressure is certainly possible. This should provide excellent buy opportunities. This shouldn't be an issue for long term investors.

