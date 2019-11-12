Proteostasis Recruits Patients Quicker Than Anticipated, Results From CF Studies Now Expected Q4 2019

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) is a biotech that should be on everyone's radar. That's because there are a few catalysts that are approaching in Q4 of 2019. Phase 1 results were released for PTI's doublet and triplet combination back in March of 2019. Investors put emphasis and focus on the triplet data from Proteostasis data. That's especially true because Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) just recently received FDA approval for its triplet combination for Cystic Fibrosis (CF) known as Trikafta. Most investors have brushed off Proteostasis, because of the 14-day doublet and triplet data, but as I will explain below, I wouldn't write off Proteostasis just yet. Data from Proteostasis doublet and triplet therapy are going to be reported in the current quarter.

Initial Cystic Fibrosis Data

The first set of important data involves that of the triplet combination targeting the homozygous F508del Cystic Fibrosis patients. There were 2 cohorts that were explored in the 14-day phase 1 study:

First cohort - Used PTI-428 (30 mg), PTI-801 (200 mg) and PTI-808 (300 mg)

Second cohort - Used PTI-428 (30 mg), PTI-801 (600 mg) PTI-808 (150 mg)

It was noted that there was a statistically significant mean absolute increase in ppFEV1 at day 14 of 5% versus baseline using the second cohort triplet shown above with 600 mg of PTI-801. Adjusting for those predisposed to rapid pulmonary decline, the FEV1 was 6% versus baseline and 8% versus baseline compared to placebo.

Despite being significant in FEV1, the stock sold off. That's because investors and analysts were expecting about an FEV1 of 10% to match that of Vertex's triplet. Many analysts have made the case that these results were disappointing. On the basis of what was achieved in terms of FEV1 of PTI's triplet with 600 mg of PTI-801 (higher dose) compared to the roughly 10% Vertex's triplet has been able to generate, this is not entirely accurate. That's because there are multiple differences between the studies that I will point out below, which I believe could possibly make Proteostasis' triplet competitive against Vertex.

The first item to note, which I believe made a huge difference, is that PTI's triplet study incorporated patients across the study with lung colonization status. Wait a second, what is lung colonization status? Why is it noteworthy to mention this for the triplet study done by PTI? Lung colonization is where a particular bacteria takes place in the lungs, or an opportunistic infection. This matters for CF patients because lung colonization is associated with a more rapid decline in pulmonary status (such bacteria are Burkholderia cenocepacia and Mycobacterium abscessus). When Proteostasis enacted an ad hoc subset analysis, (targeting patients not typically included in combination CF studies) it was noted that ppFEV1 was 8% at day 14. As you can see, the recruitment of those patients with lung colonization and rapid pulmonary decline can sway data in a negative fashion. How does this compare with Vertex? If you look at the way Vertex designed its studies for CF, it included no patients with lung colonization status in its studies. Proteostasis believes that by removing patients with lung colonization status, they could see an improvement in lung function (FEV1). That's why its 28-day phase 2 studies have been incorporated with this difference. Also, they made a criterion whereby a patient has to have respiratory stability for 28 days before entering the study. This is another change that will bring the phase 2 studies more in line to the type of studies that Vertex had completed.

What I highlighted above brings me to the second point on why I believe the next set of data will be better. All of Proteostasis phase 1 studies treating patients with CF were evaluated over a 14-day period. Why does this matter? That's because many people are comparing Proteostasis' 14-day phase 1 triplet data compared to Vertex's phase 3 triplet 28-day (4 weeks) data and 24-week data. In my opinion, you can't do a direct comparison of a 14-day (2 weeks) study and compare it with other studies that are 28 days (4 weeks). The bull thesis is that an additional 14 days should help boost the case that the patients on the PTI-801, PTI-808, and PTI-428 triplet could see a boost in FEV1. But if the doublet that was reported many months back achieved a plateau at day 14 with PTI-801 and PTI-808, how can this help the triplet? That's because Proteostasis has reported that, while the doublet with these two CF drugs has seen a plateau at day 14, the triplet adding in PTI-428, plus the other 2 CF drugs, has not yet seen a plateau after 14 days. This means it is possible, but not guaranteed, that the triplet may see an improved FEV1 percentage with an additional 14 days. Whether all these multiple changes and similarities to prior CF studies get the number up to the competitive level of 10% set by Vertex remains to be seen. I believe all these changes have a very good chance at improving the clinical outcome.

There are a few additional reasons why I believe the 28-day studies could help the lung function % numbers come out better than expected. The first is that the highest doses are being utilized for both the doublet and triplet 28-day phase 2 studies. Notice above in the cohort 1 that only 200 mg of PTI-801 along with 300 mg of PTI-808 and then PTI-428. Then, in cohort 2, 600 mg of PTI-801 and 150 mg of PTI-808 were used. Did you catch it? The latest phase 2 studies took the highest dose of PTI-801 (600 mg) and then the highest dose from cohort 2 PTI-808 (300 mg) and is combining them for doublet and triplet in the ongoing 28-day phase 2 studies. Too many are just taking cohort 1 and then pinning it against Vertex's triplet and then cohort 2 and pinning it against Vertex's triplet. The problem is that each cohort didn't use the most optimal dosing (highest doses). The second item is that there will be a larger sample size of patients. Each cohort in the phase 1 studies had a small group of patients. For the triplet noted above with the highest dose of PTI-801 600 mg, there were only 8 patients.

Advancement Towards Multiple Phase 2 Studies

Based on the 250+ patients treated to date in Proteostasis' CF studies, it was noted that it would initiate three phase 2 studies as follows:

PTI-801/PTI-808/PTI-428 (28 day phase 2 study in F508del homozygotes CF patients)

PTI-801/PTI-808/PTI-428 (28 day phase 2 study in F508del heterozygotes CF patients)

PTI-801/PTI-808 doublet (28 day phase 2 study in F508del homozygotes CF patients)

These studies are ongoing, and results are now expected in Q4 2019 (later this quarter). This will be a major catalyst for Proteostasis. I believe that the 28 day will be the final make or break situation when it comes to comparing it to Vertex's triplets for CF. That's because the studies will be set up in such a way where they match all prior CF studies done by Vertex. If I had to critique Proteostasis, I would have done the studies the same way Vertex ran them from the beginning instead of later. That is, not including those patients with rapid pulmonary decline and lung colonization. Believe it or not, but the criteria of recruiting these types of patients probably make a difference. These are patients who have declined rapidly in terms of lung function. Even 1 or 2 patients with such rapid pulmonary decline could greatly skew FEV1 data. I would say it was a big mistake in my opinion to recruit a few of these patients into the study. However, on the flip side, one can make an argument why such patients (n = 7) were included. It is because phase 1 studies are competitive to recruit for and possibly for the company to speed up enrollment it chose to recruit those predisposed to rapid pulmonary decline. At least for the phase 2 studies, it didn't have to go this route. Can I prove this point? Most certainly, I can. If you look at Vertex's triplet study incorporating VX-445/tezacaftor/ivacaftor, all you have to do is look at the Key exclusion criteria section for this study. This is the most notable item:

"Lung infection with organisms associated with a more rapid decline in pulmonary status"

On the contrary, the data achieved by Proteostasis with minimal dosing (not optimal dosing) and less treatment days (only 14 days) for the triplet included patients with rapid pulmonary decline and lung colonization status. This is my evidence that you can't really yet compare the differences in FEV1 (lung function improvement) between both of these companies. With the new 28-day phase 2 studies for Proteostasis not including patients with such criteria, having the same exclusion criteria as Vertex's studies, means the data from PTI should come out much better than anticipated in my opinion. I believe the biotech is in good shape from what it had learned from its phase 1 studies and is moving on to phase 2 with more optimal dosing, more days of treatment (28 days instead of 14) and improved clinical trial inclusion/exclusion criteria.

Shift In Momentum

Another reason is because of the hiring of a new Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Geoffrey S. Gilmartin, MD, MMSc. Why is this hire important? He has extensive clinical experience, but most notably he served as medical lead at Vertex Pharmaceuticals for the kalydeco (ivacaftor) clinical development program. He also spearheaded the initiation of phase 3 trials to support label expansion studies for Kalydeco. Another event that was good for Proteostasis is that it had announced the recruitment of patients for its phase 2 studies a lot quicker than anticipated. This can be evidenced by a quote from the President and CEO of Proteostasis Therapeutics Meenu Chhabra:

"With equally strong demand from both US and ex-US clinical centers, we were able to complete enrollment in a little over four months for our 28-day global Phase 2 study of our doublet and triplet cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) combinations, and we now expect to report top line results later this quarter"

The company believed that it would complete enrollment for its three 28-day phase 2 studies by Q4 2019 and then not report data until Q1 2020. Instead, with quicker enrollment of CF patients for its studies, it is now on track to report this data in the coming weeks.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Proteostasis Therapeutics has cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $77.8 million as of September 30, 2019. It believes that it has enough cash on hand to fund its operations into 2021. This is good news as it won't likely raise any cash until late 2020. The more pressing issue is clinical data now expected later this quarter. That's because if the data is good, it's possible that the biotech may tap to raise cash if the stock is trading higher. Especially, if it observes right away that it can venture towards multiple phase 3 studies. Proteostasis believes it is on track to initiate phase 3 studies by mid 2020.

Conclusion

Despite Proteostasis having seen a setback in its phase 1 studies, I take it as just a learning experience on dosing/clinical trial design. I always view phase 1 studies as dose-expansion studies and just testing messing around with different doses. By Proteostasis mixing different doses, it can observe the effect so that it had the most maximum dosing to move on towards its phase 2 studies. It has even incorporated an improved trial design, modeling its latest 28-day phase 2 studies nearly identical to the ones that Vertex ran. There are several risks and challenges that investors should be aware of. The first is that despite increasing the doses to optimal doses and increasing the amount of treatment days to 28 days, there is no guarantee that lung function improvement will end up being comparable or superior to Vertex's triplet data. A failure to beat Vertex will cause the stock to be cut by 50% or more. That doesn't mean Proteostasis won't be able to still advance its drugs if the endpoints are met for FEV1. It will still likely push forward towards phase 3 studies, but may not possibly be competitive to Vertex's CF drugs. That's only if the doublet and triplet data coming up from Proteostasis in Q4 2019 fails to deliver. Another risk is that the stock trades below $1 per share, which means it is more susceptible to price manipulation on low volume in either direction. The volume of shares trading has been increasing the last few days, but the average volume remains around 550,000. That means the liquidity may not be ideal for all investors. The upcoming results from Proteostasis' 28-day phase 2 studies are crucial for success as it relates to competition with Vertex. This is the final risk, in that Vertex Pharmaceuticals is the leader in the CF space and has already received FDA approval for its triplet therapy Trikafta. There is no guarantee that Proteostasis will be able to achieve superior data from its CF studies against it. The good thing that I see where Proteostasis has a good chance at success for its triplet therapy, PTI-801/PTI-808/PTI-428, is that lung function improvement didn't plateau at day 14. That means, there is a possibility that Proteostasis may end up with superior FEV1 data over its competition.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.