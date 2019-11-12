Adding This Stock To Your Portfolio Would Be Prudent(ial)

My estimated intrinsic value of Prudential is over 20% from the current market price.

Prudential faces some potential risks; however, the dividend yield continues to be attractive to investors.

Although Prudential’s share price had a turbulent 12 months, the company is still on track to generate a positive top-line growth over the next five years.

Investment thesis

Investing in banking stocks is becoming increasingly tricky, especially because of the declining interest rate environment and the projections for a slowdown in the U.S. economy. However, investing legends, including Warren Buffett, are continuing to promote this sector.

Prudential Financial (PRU) is a leading name in the insurance space and the company is on track to generate low single-digit topline growth over the next 5 years. The share price declined 9% in the last 12 months and remained very volatile in this period.

There are many tailwinds for the company. Even though economic growth is expected to slow down in the future, the majority of economists polled by Reuters believe that the American economy will continue to grow in the next 3 years. This should prove to be a good platform for Prudential’s investment management business.

The pension risk transfer business and the annuity business will also grow at modest rates, helping the company earn sustainable revenue.

Shares are trading at a discount to my intrinsic value estimate and the dividend yield of 4.3% is an adequate source of compensation for holding on to shares until they converge with their true value.

Company overview & business strategy

Prudential Financial, through its subsidiaries, offers a range of products and services, including insurance, annuities, retirement-related services, mutual funds, and investment management services. The company primarily provides these services under three broad business segments.

Source: Third-quarter company presentation

For the 12 months ended September 30, the U.S. Financial Wellness segment contributed 44% to the pre-tax adjusted operating income, which makes this segment the highest contributor to company earnings. However, the International segment contributed 43%, indicating strong diversification of revenue sources.

As confirmed in the third-quarter earnings conference call, the management believes that diversifying away from its core revenue sources of the U.S. and Japan is essential to achieving growth objectives as an economic growth slowdown in developed countries will materially impact the ability of Prudential to sustain its earnings.

Acquisitions have always been at the center of Prudential’s growth strategy and some of these deals have attracted criticism from both investors and analysts alike. The acquisition of Assurance IQ in September is the latest of these.

Distributing wealth is also a priority, which is evident from the dividends that go back two decades.

Industry analysis

The decision by the Fed to hike rates during the last 3 years was seen by many investors and analysts as a constrain for asset managers to grow their AUM as equity investments experienced outflows. However, Fed rate cuts in 2019 can be seen as a positive development from this front. But, investors need to keep a close tab on the rate of economic growth as the maturing nature of the economy was the reason behind this decision by policymakers.

Even though the asset management business of Prudential might receive a boost due to inflows to equity products with higher fees, the overall financial sector might come under pressure due to declining net interest margins in a low interest rate environment.

Amidst many challenges, the silver line for the asset management industry is the expected surge of fund inflows from emerging markets, such as India, China, and Brazil. The rising income levels of these regions provide a good opportunity for investment management companies.

The retirement and financial planning industry in the U.S. is expected to grow in the future. According to McKinsey, assets in defined contribution plans in the U.S. will grow 7-8% through 2025, which is a positive sign for companies that target this market.

Source: McKinsey

Overall, the industry conditions will likely remain challenging for insurance and investment management companies. However, with the right strategy, companies would be able to unlock growth opportunities in both the U.S. and emerging markets.

Financial performance

Fueled by acquisitions in Chile and Malaysia, and the robust growth seen in Japan, Prudential reported revenue growth of 26% in 2014. However, since then, revenue has grown at low single digits. As evident from the below graph, growth primarily came from premium and annuity revenue.

Source: TIKR.com

Since reaching a peak in 2015, the operating margin has continued to decline. Currency exchange losses were one of the primary reasons behind this negative development.

Source: TIKR.com

The return on equity (ROE), on the other hand, has improved from the lows seen in 2013. The management has unveiled a few plans to keep ROE steady and growing amidst a challenging environment.

Source: TIKR.com

In the third quarter, the company reported net inflows to its asset management business from third parties, driven by fund flows from retail investors. As of November 4th, Prudential had $1.519 trillion in assets under management, making it one of the top 15 investment management companies in the world by AUM.

Source: Third-quarter earnings presentation

Prudential generates the bulk of its fees from institutional assets under management. This is a good sign as retailers tend to react quickly to volatile markets, which leads to net outflows.

Source: Third-quarter earnings presentation

Prudential generates asset management fees from a variety of asset classes, which is an indication of the well-diversified nature of its investment management business.

Source: Company presentation

According to the Morningstar analyst covering Prudential, this segment will contribute significantly to the growth of the company in the future.

The long-term debt portion of the company has declined over the last 4 years, which is a good sign for investors. A lower level of debt will enable the company to assume more debt in the future to fund acquisitions and emerging market investments.

Long-term debt

Source: TIKR.com

One of the other factors that stand out is the massive cash pile Prudential is sitting on, which has grown consistently in the last few quarters.

Source: YCharts

This liquidity position helps Prudential manage its liabilities better, honor investor distributions, and look for acquisition candidates.

Dividend safety analysis

Prudential has a long history of distributing wealth to investors, dating back to 2001, which is a reason why income investors constantly search for buying opportunities. Each year, the company has distributed less than what it earned in free cash flow per share, which is a good indication of adequate coverage for distributions.

Source: GuruFocus

The dividend payout ratio has increased over the last 5 years, but still stands at just over 33%, according to data from Seeking Alpha.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Both these ratios signal that dividends are safe and the company would not have any trouble honoring its distribution commitments in the foreseeable future. More importantly, as the company grows in the future, Prudential will likely hike its dividend per share.

In addition to this safe dividend, Prudential has a history of buying back shares as well.

Source: YCharts

These buybacks will not only prove to be an additional source of income to investors but will drive per-share earnings figures in the future as well.

Outlook

In the third-quarter earnings conference call, the management hinted on pricing its products and services better to keep operating margins steady. This is one way the company is trying to unlock growth in the future. However, such price hikes would certainly result in the loss of some of its sales as well.

Emerging market investments of the company will be the catalyst for growth in the future. Prudential is focused on expanding its third-party distribution channels in Asia, which is expected to drive the performance of the company in this growing region. Furthermore, the company will likely search for acquisition candidates that could turn out to be value accretive in the long term. The Asian region, including Japan, China, and India, are expected to experience higher economic growth than many other regions in the world, including the U.S., and Prudential is trying to tap into the market opportunities that are available here.

The growing middle-class society in China will drive the demand for insurance and investment products, which has already been identified by the company management.

The performance of the investment funds offered by Prudential could lead to competitive advantages for the company in the future. For instance, according to the management, approximately 80% of assets under management have outperformed their respective benchmarks over the last three-, five-, and ten-year periods. This strong outperformance is a clear indication of the high-quality talent employed by Prudential, which could set the company apart from its peers as a one-stop financial service provider of choice.

The low interest rate environment could turn out to be a blessing for equity market investments offered by Prudential, but not so much for pension products. In the third-quarter earnings conference call, the management highlighted that low rates will certainly become an obstacle to boost sales of this segment.

The management has taken a few initiatives to improve operating margins as well. Pricing the products better, aggressively marketing products with higher margins, and optimizing the cost structure were all highlighted in the last few earnings calls as ways the company is trying to improve margins in the future. With all these initiatives, Prudential is on track to achieve $50 million in run-rate margin expansion for the full year. By the end of the financial year 2022, the management expects to increase this to $500 million.

Valuation

A dividend discount model was used to derive an intrinsic value estimate for Prudential shares, primarily because of the stable dividend policy of the company.

Even though the macroeconomic environment is challenging, I believe the company would be able to grow its earnings and revenue, supported by its international operations. Furthermore, as questionable as it might sound in the short term, the company will likely benefit from its acquisitions. However, in order to factor in the negative sentiment toward Prudential shares at present, I have used very conservative assumptions in determining the intrinsic value estimate.

The below table illustrates the net income growth and dividend assumptions through 2023, which were used as inputs to the model.

Source: Author’s calculations

Below are the other major assumptions used in this model.

A terminal growth rate of 1.5%

Cost of capital of 8%

The intrinsic value estimate using these assumptions is $115.82, which represents a 22% upside from the current market price of $94.50. Even if we use a higher cost of capital of 9%, the result would be a downside of just 1%, which indicates the attractive risk-return potential of Prudential Financial.

Source: Author’s calculation

Risks

One of the primary risks of investing in Prudential is its exposure to different currencies. Geopolitical concerns and trade tensions might lead to volatile currency markets which could lead to undesirable circumstances for Prudential.

Exposure to different currencies

Source: Third-quarter earnings presentation

Another risk is the declining interest rate environment. Continued hit to the company’s net interest margin could lead to persistently low revenue and earnings.

Conclusion

Banking and finance stocks are not the most favorites among investors. Because of this very reason, there are many bargains to be found in this sector. Prudential Financial is one of these companies. The dividend yield is attractive and shares are trading at a discount even if we factor in very conservative growth assumptions. Both income and value investors should find Prudential shares attractively priced.

