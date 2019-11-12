PLTM Weekly: South African Supply Disruption Risk Vanishes

PLTM has been in a bumpy uptrend since August 2018 so investors should be accustomed to volatile price swings. We maintain our Q4 2019 target of $10 per share.

We argue that the current PLTM weakness constitutes a buying opportunity for the longer term, as investment demand should continue to grow strongly.

PLTM is also hurt by negative macro headwinds - most notably, a surge in the dollar resulting from a hawkish repricing of the Fed’s monetary policy.

PLTM has come under intense downward pressure since the start of the week, as the risk of South African supply disruptions vanishes.

Thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Platinum Weekly report, in which we discuss platinum prices through the lenses of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM).

PLTM has come under intense downward pressure since the start of the week, on expectations for stronger mine output from South Africa (73% of global refined platinum output in 2018) due to a likely resolution of wage negotiations.

PLTM is also hurt by negative macro headwinds - most notably, a surge in the dollar (DXY) resulting from a hawkish repricing of the Fed's monetary policy.

We argue that the current PLTM weakness constitutes a buying opportunity for the longer term, principally because the fact that platinum remains deeply underpriced compared to palladium should elicit a further increase in investment demand, which in turn should drive PLTM higher.

PLTM has been in a bumpy uptrend since August 2018. Investors should therefore be accustomed to volatile price swings. We expect the uptrend to continue into 2020.

We maintain our Q4-19 target of $10 per share, although we could be forced to revise lower the lower end of our Q4-19 trading range.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PLTM

PLTM, which was created in January 2018, is directly impacted by the fluctuations of platinum spot prices because the Funds physically holds platinum bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank.

The investment objective of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust is to replicate the performance of the price of platinum, less trust expenses (0.50%), according to the official Graniteshares' website.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the platinum market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the platinum bars.

PLTM is the lowest-cost ETF on the market, with an expense ratio of 0.50%. PLTM competes with the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT), which was created in October 2010, which is however more expensive considering that its expense ratio is at 0.60%.

Taking into account the total cost, however, PLTM is more costly than PLTM due to the higher spread (0.10% for PPLT vs 1.08% for PLTM over the past 60 days.

That said, we expect the total cost for PLTM to eventually move below than for PPLT as more liquidity flows into PLTM.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators lifted their net long position in Nymex platinum over the latest reporting period (October 29-November 5), for a fifth week in a row. The Nymex platinum spot price edged 0.8% higher over the corresponding period.

The speculative community has lifted its net long exposure to Nymex platinum by a substantial 994,050 oz over the past month, and by an even larger 1.662 million oz since the start of the year. The year-to-date increase in net long spec positions in Nymex platinum represents around 21% of annual physical consumption.

This has tightened significantly the supply/demand balance of the market, even though speculative activity rarely involves physical delivery.

Yet, at 50% of OI, the net spec length in Nymex platinum remains below its historical high of 74% of OI. This means that there is still some room for additional spec buying before platinum's spec positioning becomes overstretched on the long side.

Implications for PLTM: Given the room for additional spec buying, platinum spot prices could move higher, which could in turn propel PLTM higher.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors lifted slightly their platinum holdings by 5 koz last week, after slashing them by 21 koz in the prior week. On a monthly basis, ETF investors have bought around 31 koz of platinum. So far this year, they have accumulated 929 koz, which represents an increase of 42% in total platinum holdings and 11% of annual physical consumption.

We expect the recent sell-off in platinum spot prices to stimulate more strongly investment demand for platinum, considering the deep value offered by platinum. As a reminder, platinum has performed the worst among its complex since 2016 (+4%, vs +21% for gold and silver and +77% for palladium).

Implications for PLTM: Stronger ETF investment demand for platinum should contain downward pressure in platinum spot prices and thus PLTM.

Supply risks in South Africa vanish

Last week, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) said it could conclude a wage deal with miners (including Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum and Sibanye Gold, Jimmy Gama) as soon as this week should minor outstanding issues manage to be resolved.

Implats announced on Tuesday November 5 that it had raised its wage offer to workers in an effort to strike a resolution. The company's new offer for the minimum basic monthly pay is at R1,100 over the next three years, still lower than AMCU's demand for a R1,500 monthly pay.

Since both the Amcu and PGM miners seem optimistic about an imminent resolution of wage negotiations, a 3-year pay deal is likely by the end of the month.

Implications for PLTM: Supply disruption risks have vanished this month, which could put PLTM under further downward pressure in the immediate term.

Closing thoughts

At the mine supply disruption risk evaporates, PLTM has come under significant downward pressure since the start of the week, in addition to the negative macro backdrop begotten by an appreciating dollar.

That said, we believe that the weakness in PLTM will represent a buying opportunity for 2020. Although the fundamental backdrop of the platinum market is relatively less tight than that of the palladium market, the price gap is too excessive (palladium price too high vs platinum price too low) and should eventually correct.

We emphasize that PLTM has been in a bumpy uptrend since August 2018 so investors should be accustomed to episodic volatile price swings. This time is no different and we think that the uptrend will resume by year-end.

We maintain our Q4-19 target at $10.00 per share.

