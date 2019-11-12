Geron: Hold Despite Slim Premium As Promising Trials Await Funding

Investment Thesis

Imetelstat of Geron Corporation (GERN), with its superior therapeutic efficacy, as proven in a phase 2 trial, looks promising for a largely under-served MDS (myelodysplastic syndromes) market. With only a single drug in the pipeline focusing on two rare forms of blood cancer, the company's drug portfolio, however, remains under-diversified. After losing its research collaborator in September 2018 and being solely responsible for the future clinical trials and commercialization, Geron faces sinking revenue and rising costs. However, the shareholders are undeterred with the stock rising ~42% YTD (year-to-date), more than three times the gain in the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index.

With the top-line data from the ongoing late-stage trial expected in mid-2022, subject to the FDA (the U.S. Food and Drug Administration) approval, a target of ~5% share of the MDS market by 2023 seems realistic for Imetelstat. The estimated sales of ~$118M of sales and consensus price to forward sales multiple of ~4.5x for 2023 suggests a premium of ~63% by then with ~13% of CAGR (compound annual growth rate) over the period. The slim premium does not warrant a clear Buy recommendation for Geron, especially given the rising cash burn, dwindling liquidity, and lack of clinical expertise of the company to handle the late-stage trials on its own. However, it's wise to hold the stock for long-term play, if another collaborator, buoyed by the promising trial data brings the required funding and expertise.

One Drug, Two Late-Stage Clinical Trials

Geron, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company based in Menlo Park, California, has two clinical trials in progress for its telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat: IMerge, a phase 2/3 trial in lower-risk MDS and IMbark, a phase 2 trial in relapsed/refractory myelofibrosis (MF). Telomerase is a biological enzyme that usually remains inactive in somatic cells but highly upregulated in tumor tissue leading to the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant cells. With telomerase expressed in nearly 90% of biopsies taken from a variety of human cancers, imetelstat, the first telomerase inhibitor to reach trials, could see applications well beyond the above two clinical indications.

Both MDS and MF are hematological myeloid malignancies that occur in the precursor cells of red blood cells, platelets, and white blood cells such as granulocytes, all of which are vital for cellular metabolism and immunity. MDS, where there is an uncontrolled proliferation of the precursor cells in the bone marrow resulting in defective production of those blood cells, is the most prevalent myeloid malignancy with ~16K new cases reported every year. The targeted MDS patient group for imetelstat is the lower risk category, which is characterized by long-term anemia and, therefore, requires regular RBC (red blood cell) transfusions. In MF, malignant precursor cells in the bone marrow divide rapidly, causing scar tissue and impairing the normal blood production there, which then shifts to other organs such as spleen and liver, causing their enlargement. Annually, there are ~3K new MF cases reported, and ~70% of them fall into the high-risk category targeted by imetelstat.

The company announced the dosing of the first patient of phase 3 portion of the IMerge trial in October 2019, with top-line results expected in mid-2022. The primary efficacy endpoint is the percentage of patients not requiring any RBC transfusion for at least 8 consecutive weeks since the start of the trial (8-week RBC-TI Rate). As for MF, following the release of IMbark phase 2 data in December 2018, Geron is planning an end of phase 2 meeting with the FDA, in the first quarter of 2020 (Q1 2020) to discuss the regulatory path forward for a late-stage study. The regulator has granted both the fast track and orphan drug designations for imetelstat in both MDS and MF, highlighting the clinical importance and promise of the drug for commercialization.

Shrinking Revenue and an Overestimated Market Size

Historically, the royalties and milestone payments from the collaborative agreements have made up Geron's topline. The company recorded the highest revenue in 2015 when Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies paid an upfront payment of $35M as part of a collaboration agreement inked in 2014. Geron will no longer be eligible for the milestone payments worth $900M agreed at the initiation as Janssen discontinued the agreement in September 2018. Furthermore, two important U.S. patents unrelated to imetelstat are set to expire in 2019, squeezing the license fees further. Therefore, more pressure on revenue generation is likely in 2020, and the revenue has already dipped more than 20% YoY (year-over-year) in the last two quarters on an LTM (trailing twelve-month) basis.

However, the biggest drawback from the departure of Janssen, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), will be the loss of expertise in conducting the late-stage clinical trials and ensuing commercialization. As a result, Geron will look for another partner who will, at the same time, make up for the lost revenue sources. A new partnership will, however, force the company to share the commercial benefits of the drug post-FDA approval decreasing its revenue potential. Currently, Geron estimates a market valued at more than ~$500M for each of the two indications in the U.S. alone. With no finalization of the late-stage trial for MF, the company's immediate target will be the MDS market, which will not be accessible until 2023 at the earliest, a year after the expected top-line data readout.

However, Research and Markets forecasts, the global MDS market to grow at ~10% of CAGR to reach ~$2.4B by 2022, and I have assumed the growth rate to continue unchanged in the following year, expanding the market up to ~$2.6B by 2023. Despite the company estimates, a revenue potential worth more than $500M, a fifth of the total MDS market size as per the above forecast, seems unrealistic, at least in the immediate term given the competitive landscape for MDS therapy. However, imetelstat's superior therapeutic performance, as proven in clinical trials, will ensure at least ~5% of the market as per my estimates, generating ~$118M of revenue by 2023, nearly double the current street forecast.

Losses and Cash Burn to Accelerate

Except in 2015, when milestone payments from Janssen offset operating expenses for that year, Geron has consistently made operating losses. Since the termination of the partnership, they have further widened, with the operating loss in the last two quarters surging more than 100% from the prior year. The company, which now has to single-handedly fund the costly and lengthy late-stage clinical trials amid a narrowing topline, expects more than 100% expansion of its operating expenses for 2019 from a year ago and as a result, the surge in operating losses could continue. Unsurprisingly, the cash burn has also accelerated during the year with cash and cash equivalents dipping ~17% in Q3 2019 from a year ago. The company admits to the need for more cash resources and another partner to advance the IMerge trial and commercialization.

An Inadequate Margin of Safety for a Clear Buy

The current price to forward sales multiple for 2023 at ~4.5x and the sales estimate of ~$118M indicate ~$532M of market cap for Geron by 2023. The share price could only reach $2.42 with a premium of ~63%, by then, assuming the current number of diluted shares outstanding increases at the rate of ~16%, equal to its growth rate over the past four years. The ~13% of CAGR of the gain thus calculated for the period suggests a moderate margin of safety for a clear Buy, given the company's under-diversified drug pipeline, the precarious cash position, and the lack of expertise to handle late-stage clinical trials on its own after Janssen's departure.

A future collaborative agreement, however, could keep the near-term catalysts intact, restoring the dwindling cash position and bringing in the required expertise for commercialization of the drug. Therefore, the stock should be on the investor's radar as the superior clinical efficacy of imetelstat for MDS therapy, as highlighted below, could return the stock into a long-term play.

A More Effective Drug to Serve an Unmet Need

Since the FDA approved the last MDS therapy in 2006, the market for MDS drugs has largely been under-served, with only a few treatment options despite their limitations being available for patients. The drugs currently approved such as Erythropoiesis Stimulating Agents (ESAs) only bring a transient recovery in lower-risk MDS patients, while the market-leading therapy Lenalidomide (Revlimid) of Celgene Corporation (CELG) is not an FDA-approved treatment for the non-del (5q) subset of the patients targeted by imetelstat.

In June 2019, the FDA accepted Celgene's Biologics License Application (BLA) for luspatercept, setting April 04, 2020, as the PDUFA date, the deadline for its clinical review. However, imetelstat is better performing with ~42% of 8-week RBC-TI rate compared to ~20% of luspatercept and ~17% of Hypomethylating Agents such as decitabine (dacogen), another group of drugs for MDS. As for imetelstat in relapsed or refractory MF for which the FDA granted the fast track designation in September 2019, there is no approved therapy at present, pointing to a significant market opportunity if the late-stage IMbark trial becomes feasible next year.

The need for cash resources to proceed with both trials while enjoying the commercial rights all by itself post-FDA approval will, however, force Geron to seek more equity funding. After briefly staying below $1 level in December 2018, Geron's share price currently trades nearly 50% lower than five years ago. Therefore, a round of equity financing sizable enough to fund future operations could bring massive dilution to the existing share ownership making another partnership even more likely.

Conclusion

The phase 3 clinical trial is underway for Geron's sole drug candidate imetelstat for MDS with the top-line data expected in 2022. Assuming the FDA approval and ~5% of market share by 2023, the drug could then generate ~$118M of sales which along with the price to forward sales multiple for 2023 suggests a premium of ~63% for Geron. The ~13% of CAGR of the gain over the period is not solid enough for a clear Buy, given the dwindling revenue and rising cash burn. The investors, however, should hold the stock waiting for short-term catalysts as a new collaborator could replenish the falling liquidity and bring in the required expertise to power the late-stage trials.

