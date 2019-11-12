Apple's Stock Still Has Much Further To Climb

Someone is betting that Apple's (AAPL) big run isn't over. It seems that investors appear to be re-rating the stock and taking its PE multiple higher based on service and wearable growth.

Spread Transaction

The options for expiration on December 20 saw their open interest levels rise at the $260 puts and calls on November 11. With the open interest for the $260 puts rising by over 15,700 contracts and the open interest for the $260 calls rising by over 13,500 contracts.

Puts

The put contracts appear to have been sold based on trading data provided by Trade Alert.

($260 Puts)

Calls

Additionally, according to the same data, the calls traded on the offer, which created a spread transaction. It would mean that a trader is betting that stock stays above $260 or rises from its current price by the December expiration date.

($260 Calls)

Technical Look

The technical chart isn't as bullish at the moment and shows that the stock is tiring some. The RSI is way overbought and starting to turn lower. Meanwhile, volume levels have been falling as the stock has been rising. These are both signs of a stock that is more likely to head lower in the short term, then higher.

However, should the stock pull back, it is likely to brief and not to last. There are two extreme levels of support for the stock, the first around $256 and, then again, at $250.

It appears as if the stock may be getting ready for a short-term minor pullback, following by the end of year push higher.

Not Cheap Based On Its PE

The stock is currently trading at its highest PE ratio in some time. The market appears to be re-rating the stock, based on the fast move higher in the shares since September.

Data by YCharts

More Room To Climb

However, there may be more room for further multiple expansion in the future. The stock trades at a steep discount to many consumer staples brands.

The iPhone is not all that different from the razor and blade concept. With the iPhone acting as the razor and services and wearables acting as the blade. If that does turn out to be the case, it seems possible that Apple could trade with an earnings multiple in the low 20s, something comparable to a Procter & Gamble (PG). At 22.7 times one-year forward earnings estimates, Apple's stock would have a value of $336, a gain of about 28% from its current price of roughly $262 on November 12.

Data by YCharts

Service and Wearable Growth

The re-rating in the stock comes as services and wearable continue to become a larger part of Apple's core revenue. In the fourth quarter, the two business units accounted for 29.7% of the total revenue, while the iPhone was around 52%. The iPhone has slowly become a less dominant part of the business.

Additionally, services and wearable growth have accelerated in recent quarters, which is likely also helping to drive the stock higher.

Remember that the service businesses grow in a more linear path, are less lumpy and cyclical due to seasonality such as iPhone unit sales. Investors are willing to pay a higher earnings multiple for the more predictable nature of the service revenue growth.

Risks

Risks around Apple appear to be its valuation, and the big run higher over the last couple of months. The move-up has been explosive and stocks that move quickly higher can, at times, see fast and severe declines during the slightest hint of market volatility.

Additionally, the stock and the company are still highly levered to growth in China. Should the trade war between the US and China heat up or show any bumps in the road, this is a stock that could hurt very badly. Especially given the potential for tariffs on the imports of its iPhones that are made in China.

It would seem for now that the bulls are firmly in control of the story, and so long as that remains the case, then shares are likely to climb.

