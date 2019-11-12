Globant: Optimism Ahead Of Earnings

Company Description:

Globant (GLOB) is an IT services firm, based in Argentina. Founded in 2002, the company focuses on consulting and outsourcing engagements, largely around IT side and digital work. Among its clients are Google and Disney, as well as a number of prominent Latin American players. The company positions itself as a go-to player in Latin America.

Valuation:

When it comes to valuation and our $120 target price, this is still more of a top line than bottom line story. When we apply a fairly conservative 6.5x sales multiple to about $700 MM revenue base in 2020, we come out with the $120 target price. Given the pace of Globant's acquisitions, we believe that there is meaningful room for multiple expansion in the coming quarters.

Why We Like the GLOB Story:

Expect a Quarter Beat: With GLOB poised to report 3Q19 results, we estimate the company will deliver $0.52 in EPS, about 2.8 cents above consensus. Our breakdown for the EPS beat is as follows: 1.7 cents is tied to revenue outperformance (1.2 cents organic and 0.5 cents from recent acquisitions), 0.6 cents from SG&A cost saves, and 0.5 cents from a favorable tax rate. In the end, the story of Globant is not about EPS or revenue beats on a quarterly basis, but, rather, long term traction that it is positioned well to deliver in the Latin American market.

Double-Digit Revenue Growth Profile: Similar to Epam and Luxoft, this niche IT Services player has taken advantage of the digital space in a way that generates more than 90% of contractual recurring revenue. GLOB takes advantage of the fact that all major companies, such as Google, work with at least several IT Services vendors, positioning itself as the indispensable go-to company in Latin America.

Strong Cost-Saving Outsourcing Model: Just like Epam's employees are largely located in Belarus, Ukraine and Russia, GLOB astutely leverages Columbia, Argentina, and Mexico. In doing so, the company offsets FX as the risk to its revenue, because whenever it takes a hit on the top-line - there are some fairly symmetrical savings on the bottom line. That's also one of the reasons we do not list FX as one of the core risk below.

Acquisitions Boost Weak Spots: Globant has carved out a sweet spot between tuck-ins and transformational deals, with each acquisition boosting a particular segment or geography of its offerings. For instance, recent acquisition of Belatrix is essential to buttressing its IT consulting in the Latin America, which could bring this revenue segment to as much as 30% Y/Y growth. Similarly, acquisition of Avanxo will be beneficial to gaining exposure to partnerships that company has with AWS and Salesforce.

Strong Consumer Business, Uncommon for IT Services: While numerous other IT Services companies, big and small, have been struggling with the growth of its consumer segment, it is retail that has been Globant's star segment. While not focused on Fortune 500 players, Globant astutely positioned itself as the go-to provider of mid-sized retailers in North America and Europe.

Risks:

1. Pricing Wars:

While GLOB strives to make the pricing structure attractive to its core clients, we see smaller players as a potential threat in what is a highly fragmented IT services space. In turn, this could lead to a pricing war and result in lower revenues for the industry.

2. Concentrated Revenue:

While Globant's revenues are not as concentrated, relative to its competition, it does have a number of clients that make up several percentage points of total revenue each. Therefore, a threat of exit or reduced scope of engagement is always a risk.

3. Macro risks:

Should the economy sour, Globant may lose business from some of its core clients.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.