Resource Sector Digest: Iamgold Wins Another Prize

(Source)

Back in 2017 we gave IAMGOLD the inaugural Dogwurst Award. It just got better from there as will be discussed in this week's....

Resource Sector Digest,

(Vol. 140 November 11, 2019)

brought to you by Itinerant and The Investment Doctor.

In case you missed out on previous editions of this newsletter, simply click here, here or here to catch up.

Setting The Scene

This year's Discovery of the Year award by the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association goes to... drum roll... Vanstar Mining Resources (OTCPK:VMNGF) and JV partner IAMGOLD (IAG) for the Nelligan project in the Chapais-Chibougamau region of -- you guessed it -- Quebec. And quite deservedly so. Exploration work on this project near Chibougamau in the Northern Abitibi had been ongoing on and off since the 90s; but it was Vanstar's discovery of the Liam and Dan zones in 2013 that tickled IAMGOLD's interest, leading to an earn-in agreement in the following year. This agreement was amended in 2018, and the Rennard zone was discovered shortly thereafter.

Arguably, it was the discovery of this Rennard zone that earned the two JV partners this year's honor. Here is a quote from the maiden resource estimate released only a couple of days prior to the award announcement:

The most significant contribution (in terms of ounces) is provided by the recently discovered Renard Zone which has been intersected in drilling for over 1 kilometre along strike with a true thickness exceeding 100 metres. The deposit is characterized by homogeneous low-grade gold mineralization associated with fine pyrite mineralization hosted in an altered sequence of dominantly metasedimentary rocks.

The inferred Resource amounted to 97kt at a grade of 1.02g/t which computes to an ounce count of 3.2Moz. And that's a sizeable deposit by anyone's standard. The pit shell for this resource indicates a strip ratio of 4.0 including the removal of the overburden pointing to a realistic pathway towards a large open pit bulk mining scenario.

IAMGOLD currently owns a 51% stake in the Nelligan project and has an option to earn up to 75%, plus a further option to acquire an additional interest of 5%, for an ultimate 80% interest in the Nelligan project by completing and delivering a Feasibility Study. If IAMGOLD decides to complete the earn-in all the way to 80% then Vanstar's 20% will be free-carried to production and the junior will pay its share of development and construction costs from future income from the mine. That's a pretty comfortable position to be in for a junior, and the market has tentatively acknowledged the achievement. However, at a market cap of C$14M plus change there is still a fair bit of room to the upside if Nelligan is as good as the Miner's Association seems to think.

As for IAMGOLD, this award is an item of good news in what has been a rather bleak run of late. The company has under-performed peers (GDX) woefully this year and is one of very few gold miners which have been unable to benefit from this year's run in the yellow metal. This under-performance has come for a host of good reasons, too, including a suspension of operations at Rosebel, and technical difficulties at Westwood on the one hand; but also inability to cut a profit at the company's high-cost mines on the other. Q3 results only reinforced this view further, despite the ubiquitous upbeat management language to the contrary.

We note that 3 out of the past 20 recipients of the discovery award IAMGOLD and its junior partner have just scored have already been turned into mines, and all three are operated by major mining companies: the Eleonore mine which has just become part of Newmont Goldcorp's (NEM) portfolio, Canadian Malartic operated by a joint venture of Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) and Yamana Gold (AUY), and finally the Bracemac-McLeod mine controlled by Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF). Plus, several of the more recent winners still seem to have a decent shot at taking their projects across the line. These are actually remarkable odds for early-stage mining projects.

The Nelligan project has probably moved up IAMGOLD's priority list, after the company's decision to defer construction at the Côté Gold Project in Ontario, and achieving only moderately exciting results at the Monster Lake JV with Tomagold (OTC:TOGOF) not far from Nelligan. IAMGOLD's exploration budget will be announced along with the 2020 guidance and we would not be surprised to see a good chunk of these funds allocated towards Nelligan.

There have been plenty of rumors indicating corporate interest in IAMGOLD throughout this year (which remain un-confirmed by management). The market values IAMGOLD at less than $1.5B these days, or approximately $1,800 per ounce of annual gold production. On surface, this should leave sufficient room for a premium for a peer wishing to add production to its portfolio. Any potential suitor would have to deal with warts that make this portfolio cheap as it is, but we can't help wondering if a fresh angle and a few hard decisions couldn't make a world of difference here. And any suitor willing to take on this challenge would also buy a strong presence in Quebec, including this year's discovery of the year in the province.

Actionable Ideas

The Investment Doctor thinks Jupiter Mines (OTC:JMXXF) is a Top Idea.

News Release of the Week

News release of the week goes to Ely Gold (OTCQB:ELYGF) for finally giving various "investor relations services" the boot. Cutting the ties with these outfits certainly increases the company's credibility. Corporate updates like this one certainly beat the embarrassment of having to retract 15 "articles".

Drill Result Summary

OceanaGold (OTCPK:OCANF) reported more high-grade intercepts from Wharekirauponga, labeling the project "game-changing". Applications for a mining license have been submitted, but face stiff opposition due to environmental concerns.

(OTCPK:OCANF) reported more high-grade intercepts from Wharekirauponga, labeling the project "game-changing". Applications for a mining license have been submitted, but face stiff opposition due to environmental concerns. Hecla Mining (HL) seems to be adding high-grade inventory at Casa Berardi's East mine close to infrastructure. The company believes these latest hits will make it into next year's mine plan already.

(HL) seems to be adding high-grade inventory at Casa Berardi's East mine close to infrastructure. The company believes these latest hits will make it into next year's mine plan already. Torex Gold (OTCPK:TORXF) is expanding inventory at El Limón Deep reporting high-grades from 150m below current reserves.

(OTCPK:TORXF) is expanding inventory at El Limón Deep reporting high-grades from 150m below current reserves. McEwen Mining (MUX) seems to be expanding the Grey Fox deposit close to its Black Fox mine in Timmins, Ontario. Every ounce is welcome at this struggling mine site.

(MUX) seems to be expanding the Grey Fox deposit close to its Black Fox mine in Timmins, Ontario. Every ounce is welcome at this struggling mine site. Trilogy Metals (TMQ) released drill results from its Sunshine project located within the Ambler VMS district in NW-Alaska. Progress on permitting the access road will be on the market's mind going into winter.

(TMQ) released drill results from its Sunshine project located within the Ambler VMS district in NW-Alaska. Progress on permitting the access road will be on the market's mind going into winter. Barrian Mining (BARRF) is earning into Allegiant Gold 's (OTCQX:AUXXF) Bolo project in Nevada, and keeps hitting noteworthy grades. The latest report boasted 12.2m at 2.37g/t oxide gold as a headline intercept.

(BARRF) is earning into 's (OTCQX:AUXXF) Bolo project in Nevada, and keeps hitting noteworthy grades. The latest report boasted 12.2m at 2.37g/t oxide gold as a headline intercept. Cabral Gold (OTCPK:CBGZF) reported several high-grade hits from the drill program at Cuiú Cuiú in Pará State, Brazil. 7.6m at 18.5 g/t made the headline.

(OTCPK:CBGZF) reported several high-grade hits from the drill program at Cuiú Cuiú in Pará State, Brazil. 7.6m at 18.5 g/t made the headline. Fireweed Zinc (OTC:FWEDF) raised eyebrows with a news release title reading "100 m of 7.94% Zinc from Surface". The result stems from the Macmillan Pass project in the Yukon.

(OTC:FWEDF) raised eyebrows with a news release title reading "100 m of 7.94% Zinc from Surface". The result stems from the Macmillan Pass project in the Yukon. Liberty Gold (OTCPK:LGDTF) continues to find high oxide grades over exceptional length at Black Pine in Idaho. Some of the zones are starting to link up.

(OTCPK:LGDTF) continues to find high oxide grades over exceptional length at Black Pine in Idaho. Some of the zones are starting to link up. Golden Predator (OTCQX:NTGSF) has been drilling again at Brewery Creek in the Yukon, reporting plenty of high near-surface grades.

Wheelings and Dealings

Great Bear Resources (OTCPK:GTBDF) is taking advantage of ongoing share price strength topping up the treasury by C$14.6M. Flow-through shares are selling for C$8.35, substantially up from the C$5.45 the same type of offering fetched back in July.

Palladium One Mining (OTC:NKORF) scrip is also seeing strong interest and the company has up-sized its latest offering to C$3.78M. However, in this case, units are selling for 25% less than in the last offering in April when the company was still called Nickel One.

Aftermath Silver (OTC:FLMZF) closed a private placement for "related parties" with units selling for C$0.08 on October 30. The company proceeded to close the acquisition of the Cachinal project and entered into a binding agreement with Mandalay Resources (OTCQB:MNDJF) regarding the purchase of the Challacollo project in short order. And less than two weeks after closing of the abovementioned placement, the company is re-opening its order book to raise C$3.3M with units priced at C$0.20 -- this time funds will probably come from less-related parties. Not the best of looks we say.

Other News

Mineworkers traveling between two of SEMAFO's (OTCPK:SEMFF) operations in Eastern Burkina Faso were attacked by terrorists leaving 37 dead and 60 wounded. Operations at Boungou have been suspended and workers are being evacuated by helicopter from the mine.

Lumina Gold (OTCQX:LMGDF) updated the resource estimate for the Cangrejos project in Ecuador on November 7. The ounce count increased dramatically from the resource used in the 2018 PEA to 8.9M ounces of gold and 1,220M lbs of copper in the indicated category, plus 3.5M ounces of gold and 466M lbs of copper in the inferred category. The market clearly "saw" good news coming...

Skeena Resources (OTCQX:SKREF) released the results for the Eskay Creek PEA. The project envisages an open pit operation and the production of a concentrate which will be shipped directly to smelters. The report will be filed within the usual 45 days and we are already looking forward to getting our hands on the document.

Bluestone Resources (OTCQB:BBSRF) updated the resource estimate for its Cerro Blanco project. The grand total of 1.4M ounces at 10.3g/t in the measured and indicated category would command a vastly different market cap, if only it wasn't located on scorched earth in Guatemala.

Lucara Diamond Corp (OTCPK:LUCRF) released details of the planned underground mine at Karowe along with Q3 results. The FS outlines a profitable, but ambitious project.

And here we bid our farewell, as always in great hope to see youse all in due time, chilled and chirpy for the next issue of this newsletter.

And Before We Go... Please consider a free trial subscription to Itinerant's Musings. In this service we offer Exclusive access to our small and mid-cap ideas;

A lively community of like-minded investors;

Regular commentary and outlook on metal prices;

One-on-one contact with the author.

Plenty more. We'd love to have you on board.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AEM, LUCRF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.