Fulgent Genetics' Impressive Growth Acceleration Has Further To Run

The company seems to have a cost and speed advantage over bigger rivals.

Introducing new tests, a new consumer business, doing testing for others and international growth are some of the multiple growth avenues in front of the company.

While it is very small relative to big competitors, it is growing much faster than the market, leading to margin expansion and operational leverage.

We argued early April of this year that the shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) had further upside, perhaps after some consolidation of the gains to date:

And so, it turned out to be, but the magnitude of the gains is well beyond what we imagined after two stellar results producing 55.9% and a whopping 84% growth, respectively, while Q1 was a much more glacial affair with 15% growth.

So, it's no wonder the shares have taken off since our previous writing (a whopping 164% as we write this new article), and the acceleration in revenue growth is not the only thing that happened:

It will be clear that the investments of previous years are starting to pay off in quite an emphatic fashion. One of the reasons we were quite bullish in April was that valuation still seemed quite modest, despite the considerable rally in the shares that had taken place by then already.

Of course, the shares are a little more expensive now, but we don't think investors should worry about that yet as growth has accelerated; the company has started to generate cash and is now profitable. This is quite a different company now.

Growth

We think the company has plenty of growth avenues in front of it:

Use of testing expands

Increasing number of tests

Partnerships

Move to consumer market

International

Competitive position

Doing tests for others

Gross margin expansion by reducing test cost

Operational leverage

Market

Here is Medgadget:

Market Research Future (MRFR) asserts that the global genetic testing market is likely to garner USD 10,033.4 million by 2023, grabbing a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period (2017-2023).

And Big Market research:

The global Genetic Testing Market was valued at $7,501.90 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $17,606.70 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2018 to 2025.In addition, advancements in genetic testing techniques are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

And Market Research Future (from MarketWatch):

The Global Genetic Testing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.50% to reach USD 22834.19 million till 2024. Some of the protuberant drivers supporting the growth of the global genetic testing market are identified as raising awareness about the benefits of genetic testing and the rising prevalence of genetic disorders.

They also identified the key players:

The prominent players in the global genetic testing market are Abbott Laboratories (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Illumina Inc. (US), Myriad Genetics, Inc. (US), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), QIAGEN N. V. (Germany), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (US), Eurofins Scientific (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Blueprint Genetics (Finland), BGI Genomics (CHINA), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US).

Needless to say, Fulgent isn't among these, which are an order of magnitude larger (we featured Illumina not long ago ourselves). But given the increase in billable tests (+272% y/y!), it is making rapid inroads. They're obviously doing something right, but what?

Competitive advantage

The company argued multiple times during the CC (and previous ones) that it is a low-cost provider, but they mention other advantages as well (Q3CC):

We are confident that with the cost among the lowest in the industry, we have flexibility and the capability to drive a wider market. Aside from this financial advantage, our technology platform provides an even greater edge from the competitive and market position standpoint. Years of experience in our traditional core areas of pediatric, rare disease has provided the expertise to the inquiry and the interpretation as well as help to establish scientific findings, which a treatment guideline for a certain disease.

There is no way we can test that independently, but given the rather spectacular growth which is much faster than the market, they are making competitive inroads, that much is certain. Another advantage might be the following (Q3CC):

In addition, our software [Indiscernible] from our engineers has not only provided a proprietary approach, but also our ability to develop and to introduce quality test with each -- with a minimal financial investment. This enables us to both introduce the test into the market quickly, where we see a need or opportunity and to maintain to one of the largest libraries of existing tests with no additional overheads.

And this (Q3CC):

Further, unlike many genetic testing companies, our technology platform gives us the ability to perform all these tests in-house result need all [Indiscernible]. We believe that this financial, operational and technological distinguishes, differentiate us from other genetic testing companies in the market.

That in-house advantage seems real, as other providers outsource part of their testing to Fulgent.

Tests

One reason for the rapid growth is quite simple, the company offers an increasing amount of tests. Even just the ones they PR-ed recently:

But management argued during the Q3CC that they have introduced "numerous tests" during the last 12 months, so they certainly don't issue a PR for every new one.

We have little doubt the company keeps on expanding its genetic test, thereby increasing the number of revenue streams.

Partnerships and third party tests

One might have noticed that the linked newly introduced tests contain partners, which is another way for the company to grow its footprint. The company also executes tests for third parties, and this demand is increasing, from the Q3CC:

Second, we are seeing increasing demand for our sequencing service business from our channel partners, we have established with the various institutions and the pharmaceutical companies focus on genomics for the therapeutic discoveries and the development. Third, we are certifying several logistic partnerships with the cash paying commercial genomic laboratories. We have seen early results from these partnerships. We have provided additional fields for the recent growth.

Consumer market

In September this year, the company launched its consumer market initiative Picture Genetics:

Picture Genetics will offer three separate consumer-initiated screening tests, which will enable individuals to access Fulgent's advanced genetic testing and analytics capabilities from the ease and comfort of home at an affordable price point. Picture Genetics offers a holistic approach to at-home genetic screening by including oversight from independent physicians as well as genetic counseling options to complement Fulgent's comprehensive genetic testing analysis.

The company offers three different tests, parenting, newborn and wellness. The home market has been in something of a turmoil lately (see here and here), as it is rife with problems (shady companies, false positive, unregulated tests, insufficient explanation, etc.).

As we noted in an article covering that company, market leader Illumina (ILMN) even cut its outlook on the DTC market problems.

But perhaps Fulgent can fare better and re-establish trust in this segment. If they manage to pull that off, this could turn into a major opportunity for the company.

Management argues that their efforts are different because they provide actionable clinical results along with genetic counseling for those who need it. It's promising, but the jury is out, we're inclined to say.

International

As you can see from the 10-Q, their international sales are still very small:

If they can reproduce even a part of the stunning growth they are experiencing in the US, where revenue grew 159% in Q3, then the future of the company is very bright indeed, needless to say. Management argued during the Q3CC that their focus will be on commercialization and that entails focusing on international growth as well. The opportunity certainly seems to be there.

Q3 results

From the 10-Q:

Needless to say, the quarter was a blowout, look at the summary by SA:

Net income: $1.5M (+346%); non-GAAP net income: $2.6M (+999%); EPS: $0.08 (+367%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.14 (+999%); non-GAAP EBITDA: $3.0M (+950%).

Guidance

The company issued a pretty conservative Q4 and full-year outlook of $8M and $32M, respectively (was $29M), a 50% growth both for Q4 and the year as a whole.

Note that, on the one hand, the $32M 2019 guidance is yet another raise for the year, but the $8M Q4 guidance is well below the $10.5M revenue achieved in Q3, but it has to be noted that the Q3 growth rate (84%) is a bit of an outlier.

There is another reason for some caution, according to management (Q3CC):

Also, we're applying additional conservatism given the pending impact of CMS coverage for hereditary cancer tests going forward. While the majority of our business is cash paying, with no reimbursement risk, we expect that we can see an indirect impact from these changes given the fact that we act as a reference lab to several cash paying commercial genomic customers, who receive CMS reimbursement for hereditary cancer tests.

Management also suggested that the unusual Q3 84% growth was in part the result of the rapid introduction of new tests and the addition of partners (Q3CC):

These new customers not only diversify us from a customer perspective, but it also provides diversification as to the types of tests that we sell. I think, the other comment that we made is many of these customers they outsource to us, and they are cash paying customers. And they're the ones that are submitting claims to the CMS and these other agencies.

How is that reimbursement situation developing? Basically, management doesn't know (Q3CC):

The CMS just came out with an announcement providing some detail on what they would provide for reimbursement. Having it be an FDA approved path, but we don't know quite certain as to how that's going to impact the reimbursement experience what these organizations that are submitting the claims.

But one has to keep in mind that this problem is secondary, it's a problem for the companies that outsource tests to Fulgent, they do pay Fulgent cash. Then, there is also this to consider (Q3CC):

the CMS has the reimbursement rate, that's a lot higher than our ASP.

Margins

On their cost basis (Q3CC):

Our ASP was $500 per test essentially flat from the second quarter. Cost per test for the quarter was $188 on a GAAP basis and $179 excluding equity based compensation of 174,000.

Which leads to the following margin picture of recovering margins after a few lean years:

The figure depicts GAAP margins, but non-GAAP gross margin improved by 5 points sequentially and eight points from last year.

There seems to be further room for improvement as management argues that they can get costs down further. On top of that, they have plenty of spare capacity. The company could handle a higher volume of testing without having to invest in new facilities.

Non-GAAP operating margin came in at 24% a whopping 28 point improvement y/y, the company is clearly benefiting from strong operational leverage as well. G&A was even down in dollar terms (from $1.6M last year to $1.5M in Q3).

Cash

Not surprisingly, the revenue growth and margin expansion have also led to a recovery in cash flows. Cash flow from operations was $3.9M in Q3, and there is an additional $1.27M from selling stock:

It's surprising that stock-based compensation is declining even in dollar terms, and dilution has been so moderate. The company's balance sheet is healthy with $32.1M in cash and equivalents and no debt.

Valuation

Not surprising that with the acceleration in growth, valuation has shot up as well, even if it's still not back to the heights five years ago (when they could sell in China which changed due to a Chinese regulatory intervention).

Analysts expect an EPS of $0.11 this year, rising to $0.23 the next. Needless to say, the earnings multiples are steep.

Risk

The main risk seems to be declining ASPs. Management argues it's well equipped to handle that as they are already among the lowest cost providers and will continue to reduce cost. So far, they seem to have a point with that.

They are also up against much bigger competitors. So far, they have done very well in the face of that, but whether that remains the case isn't guaranteed.

Conclusion

The pace of Q3 growth (84% rise in revenue and 272% in billable tests) will be difficult to sustain, but there are plenty of reasons to remain optimistic as the company has multiple growth avenues in front of it and still benefits from rising margins.

We are particularly curious how their DTC business, their outsourcing business, and their international business are going to fare in the coming years, as these all seem potentially significant market opportunities to us.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FLGT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.