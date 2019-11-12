AbbVie: Amazing Dividend, Attractive Valuation, Uncertain Future

The major averages continue to rise, enriching investors who are long just about every industry and sector in the market. This is great. My personal accounts are at their all-time highs. My 2019 returns have far exceeded my expectations heading into the year. Frankly, the year-to-date gains have put me well ahead of schedule when it comes to my plans for financial freedom, so while the value investor in me looks at this market with disappointment, you're surely not going to hear me complain.

Generally speaking, I'm a believer that there is always a deal to be had in the stock market. I try my best to ignore the noise associated with record highs, acknowledging that the stock market is just that: a market of stocks. Rather than attempting to time the major averages, I look at the values presented by individual names. In an efficient market, I'm a firm believer in the idea of mean reversion, especially when certain high quality stocks appear to be irrationally discounted because of short-term, isolated incidences that don't change their long-term prospects.

Although the major averages are sitting at all-time highs, I'm not opposed to long-term investors continuing to put money to work. The regular accumulation of high quality shares over time is a fairly simple and effective (albeit, slow) way for dividend growth investors to get rich. For much of 2019 there were a handful of chronically undervalued names that value oriented investors could target when putting money to work in equities. But, in the last several weeks, it appears as if the value in those names has now dried up as well.

While I think it's important to slowly build exposure to high quality DGI stocks over time, I'm not a fan of chasing momentum and buying overvalued names. Doing so adds unnecessary risk to one's portfolio. It can also slow down the compounding process of one's passive income stream because buying expensive stocks can result in artificially low yields on cost that likely could have been avoided by exercising a bit of patience. So, with that in mind, I'm fairly content to sit on my hands and watch this rally play out rather than putting new capital at unnecessarily high risk.

AbbVie

Honestly, when I look at the DGI space, I only see a handful of names trading below my fair value estimates. When I say handful, I'm being literal, because I can count them on one hand. Those stocks are Altria (MO), AT&T (T), Cisco (CSCO), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and the subject of this piece, AbbVie (ABBV).

Every week, I put together a list of my favorite DGI values for subscribers to The Dividend Growth Club. It wasn't long ago that the list was approaching double digits. However, this week the list was down to only 3 names: Altria, Cisco, and Johnson & Johnson.

You might be saying to yourself, "But wait, I thought he just said that T and ABBV were also trading at a discount to their fair values."

Of course, I did. However, after recent run-ups the margin of safety available in these shares is no longer wide enough for me to recognize them as Nick's Picks.

That's the subject of this piece. AbbVie has been on the Nick's Picks list every week since my service was launched back in March. I've maintained a $90 fair value estimate on ABBV shares throughout 2019, though I've been perfectly willing to admit that my conviction level with that estimate is relatively low compared to many of the other names that I follow because of the unique risks that AbbVie presents.

Valuation

Right now, ABBV trades for ~9.5x ttm earnings. That's well below the 14.5x average ttm P/E ratio that the market has put on ABBV shares since they spun off from Abbott Labs (ABT) on January 1st of 2013.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

What's interesting about this cheap valuation is that analysts are projecting that ABBV will post double digit earnings growth this year and high single digit earnings growth in 2020 and 2021. In other words, ABBV's PEG ratio is essentially 1.0. That's very low in today's market, especially for a name that provides a reliable, high dividend yield.

It's clear that the market sees significant risk in this name. I agree that significant risk is present. However, I don't believe that the current discount is justified. My $90 fair value estimate equates to a ~10x multiple on 2019 EPS expectations. 10x is cheap, but in the big-cap bio pharma space, there are a handful of high quality companies trading in the 12-13x range and therefore, I think that a ~20% relative discount makes sense being that those companies don't carry the same single-drug risk that ABBV does.

In short, the risk that I'm talking about can be summed up in one word: Humira.

Humira is AbbVie's cash cow. It's the world's largest drug in terms of annual sales. It makes up the majority of AbbVie's revenue pie and this is concerning to me because of the upcoming patent cliff.

It's because of the massive dark cloud that is Humira's patent cliff that I waited too long to buy shares myself. Although the stock appeared to be cheap for weeks, I didn't personally initiate a position until the Allergan (NYSE:AGN) M&A news drove the stock down to the $67 range. I bought shares at $67.05 in late June. At the time, I thought that ABBV shares offered a ~25% margin of safety. I discussed that decision in more detail here, but in short, at that level, I couldn't deny the value presented any longer and decided that the risk was worth the potential reward.

Today, that margin of safety figure has shrunk to only 9% or so. That's not a steep enough discount to get me excited about buying this name. However, I am happy to continue to hold my current position because while several major question marks still hover on the horizon for this company, it continues to perform. The dividend still appears to be safe and the company's recent dividend increase (more on this in a bit) solidifies the fact that ABBV offers a combination of high dividend yield and high dividend growth that cannot be found elsewhere in the market.

Q3 Results

ABBV posted Q3 revenues of $8.4b, up 2.9% y/y. This sales figure was ahead of management's expectations, setting the stock up for a full-year guidance beat. Adjusted EPS came in at $2.33, up 9% y/y.

Humira sales totaled $4.9b during the quarter, which represented -3.7% y/y growth. This represented roughly 58% of the company's overall sales. With this sort of market share, Humira remains front and center when it comes to ABBV's reports, and here's what management had to say about that drug in the Q3 conference call:

"Now turning to HUMIRA. HUMIRA grew 9.5% in the U.S. this quarter driven by continued strong volume growth across all three segments, rheum, derm, and gastro.

International HUMIRA sales were down approximately 32% on an operational basis, reflecting the impact of direct biosimilar competition in Europe and other international markets. The international biosimilar trends and dynamics remain consistent with our expectations."

I was obviously pleased with the U.S. performance; however, the international performance is essentially an indication of what's likely to come in the U.S. as well once Humira loses patent protection. There's still a few more years before that happens. The U.S. protections are set to come off the books in 2023. This issue alone is why ABBV's valuation is so low. The market fears the likely double digit losses that Humira will face when biosimiliars are commercially available domestically.

Right now, Humira is a ~$20b drug for the company. A recent study conducted by GlobalData estimated the top grossing drugs in 2025 and while Humira was still on this list (even after the patent loss date), the researchers estimated that Humira sales would be roughly $10.3b. That total would be good for 6th overall (Merck's (MRK) drug, Keytruda, is expected to overtake Humira for the top overall spot by then). This estimation seems great, until you think about the fact that it represents about a 50% decline from today's levels.

AbbVie has long hoped to address this impending issue with its pipeline. The company has been successful in bringing potentially significant drugs to market. During the quarter, management highlighted RINVOQ, which was launched in Q3. RINVOQ was developed internally and represents the company's 14th new product for a major indication approval in the last 5 years.

This is good news, however, there is still a long way to go before this drug even makes a dent in Humira's share of the company's revenue pie. RINVOQ posted only $14m in sales during the quarter. Management seemed pleased with the results so soon after launch, though. This will certainly be a drug that ABBV investors need to pay attention to moving toward.

AbbVie also hopes to relieve some of the stress that the Humira patent cliff will put on the earnings outlook with the recent Allergan acquisition. I wrote this piece in response to that deal. I liked the AGN deal enough to buy some ABBV shares on the weakness created by the M&A buzz.

During the Q3 call, management mentioned that the deal is progressing nicely and they believe that it will close in the first quarter of 2020 saying, "The proposed acquisition is proceeding as expected with the recent successful completion of the Allergan shareholder vote who approved the transaction and advancing regulatory reviews around the globe. Integration planning is also well underway and we have made substantial progress."

Here's what I said back in July about the deal (my sentiment hasn't changed since):

"I think the title of AbbVie's presentation regarding the acquisition says it all: "Creating a New Diversified Biopharmaceutical Company." It's the word diversified that really hits home to me. I've been hemming and hawing about ABBV's reliance on Humira for a while now and this deal goes a long way to solve that issue.

As you can see in the two images below, ABBV management is confident that this deal will allow it to both lower its dependence on Humira in the short term (prior to its patent cliff running out) while also providing better long-term growth prospects which will allow the company to generate strong sales and cash flows past that 2023 date. In the short term, management thinks that this deal will add 10-20% to the bottom-line after accounting for Allergan's current profitability/cash flows and upwards of $2b worth of synergies and other cost reductions that are expected to be a product of the deal."

Source: AGN deal presentation, slides 4 and 9

Management doubled down on the diversification stance during the Q3 call, saying, "The Allergan transaction will make us even stronger and more diversified. We remain focused on achieving our long-term strategic vision for the company delivering industry-leading performance and outstanding shareholder value while improving patients' lives."

All in all, I look forward to the AGN assets coming into the fold for ABBV. They should help the company reduce its reliance on Humira and any step that the company can take in that direction right now is a good thing. Admittedly, the AGN deal has put pressure on ABBV's balance sheet. However, I still wouldn't be surprised to see management maintain the offensive while the Humira cash flows are strong. Debt is cheap at the moment and I'm sure that the C-suite understands the need to expand its revenue streams.

The Dividend

One of the most attractive aspects of ABBV as a company to me is its dividend. This company offers a high yield and double digit dividend growth prospects. Frankly, I'm not sure if there is another company in the market that can offer income oriented investors the best of both worlds (in terms of dividend yield and dividend growth) like AbbVie does.

When I bought shares back in July, the yield was nearly 6.5%. The recent rally has pushed the yield down quite a bit since then, but even today, ABBV shares provide investors a 5.7% yield (which is more than double the S&P 500's and the 10-year U.S. Treasury Note's). Furthermore, management showed a lot of confidence in the Q3 report, increasing the dividend by 10.3%.

Here's what management had to say regarding the dividend during the CC:

"As noted in our press release today, we are announcing a 10.3% increase in our quarterly cash dividend from $1.07 per share to $1.18 per share beginning with the dividend payable in February 2020. Since our inception, we have grown our quarterly dividend by 195%."

Right now, ABBV's projected forward payout ratio (using the $9.65 2020 consensus EPS estimate) is 48.9%. Assuming that the AGN deal does result in the strong cash flows that management projects in the coming years, I believe that this 5.7% yield is quite safe. I actually believe that management has the opportunity to continue on the low double digit dividend growth path (unless it decides to make another big splash in the M&A market; then excess cash flows will probably need to be directed towards debt reduction rather than dividend growth in the short term). But, either way, I like the potential outcome.

Conclusion

I don't view ABBV as a S.W.A.N. (sleep well at night) type of stock because of the high concentration of sales that Humira generates for it; however, I do think that the dividend is attractive enough to justify the risk of equity exposure. ABBV isn't a name that I'd go overweight (until it proves that it can succeed in a post-Humira patent cliff world). Right now, my position is under weight. If ABBV happens to sell-off again, I'd be happy to add some shares, though I'd probably only be looking to do so if the stock dropped back down towards my original cost basis of ~$67. I don't foresee a fall like that in the short term, but it's important to remember that not only does this stock face the Humira risks, but it faces AGN integration risks, as well as the macro headwinds that healthcare reform and strong regulation of the industry could present depending on what happens in the 2020 Presidential Election. Both parties have been happy to make the drug companies their scapegoats as of late and I'm sure that a lot of the political rhetoric will be negative as we approach election day a year from now. Long term, I think the demographics in the U.S. and across the world are attractive for the drug companies, which is why I own shares of so many of them. But, in the short term, I think we're in for a bumpy road, which is why I don't feel compelled to put capital at outsized risk here, chasing the healthcare rally that we've seen in recent months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, CSCO, JNJ, MO, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.