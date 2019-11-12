Buy Twitter, Sell Covered Calls - Keep The Yield

As of Friday's close, investors could buy Twitter (TWTR) at $29.21 and write a covered January 15, 2021 call option, strike price of $28, for $6.30 per share in proceeds. The proposition is investors can lock-in a 17% gain over 14 months, taking advantage of both option market expectations of a rebound in Twitter after a sharp downdraft, and the recent near elimination of online brokerage commissions/fees on options.

It's not just stock traders seeing zero for commissions starting in October. Without doubt liquidity in the options market will rise dramatically in the coming years, a side effect of large brokers moving to minimal exchange related fees under $1 per contract (100 underlying shares for standardized contract designs) for trading/holding/exercising options on equities. I fully expect a flood of buyers and sellers will reevaluate the pros/cons of the options market, as the elimination of commissions ripples through the financial system. The biggest barrier to expanded trading in option strategies was the fact mom and pop accounts could not profitably move small lots, when paying even $7 to $15 per trade, $14 to $30 roundtrip, on one or two contracts. Now any do-it-yourself portfolio owning just a handful of stocks can seriously contemplate the advantages of hedging, speculating and creating income with options going forward.

Specifically, in our example, an investor with $2,921 can buy 100 shares of Twitter and capture roughly $630 upfront when selling a covered $28 strike price call option expiring in January 2021. Your exact return will depend on the Twitter price in 14 months. If the stock price closes above $28, the underlying Twitter stock will be sent to the option buyer, as the contract will be exercised for $2800 cash, transferred to your account. You will lose $121 on the Twitter decline in value, but still be holding $630 in gains from the covered call transaction. An investor using this strategy would net $509 on a total $2,921 investment, for a +17.4% return.

Twitter will have to close below $22.91 on January 15, 2021, to actually lose money, net-net on the trade idea. Later in the article, I will discuss why I believe the odds of Twitter falling significantly over time are a low probability outcome. Of course, you can pick different expiration dates and strike prices to float more Twitter upside potential against less upfront yield, or increase the odds of a profitable trade construct while reducing the total return achieved in the end.

Your Bonus Money Can Also Earn A Return

An old business and real estate investment wise tale maintains the fastest way to earn huge profits is to use other people's money to leverage your upside. Well, getting $630 upfront from the call option buyer is doing the same in our example. An investor can use the newly found cash selling the covered call and purchase another income/capital gain position held over the next 14 months, or forever. You could reinvest the money into Twitter stock with no cap on the upside; you could buy a stable mutual fund or ETF product; or use it to buy a hedge position or even a bond, you name it. All told, if you earn a stock market average of 10% annually, an investor will be leveraging other people's money at no interest or trading cost, to increase our $509 theoretical profit potential another $63 to $572. A $572 gain on the initial $2921 cost works out to +19.6% over 14 months, about +16.8% annualized! The only variable to achieve this high yield/profit is Twitter's stock price closing above $28 on January 15, 2021.

Twitter's Effort To Expand Content Guidelines

I wrote an article on Seeking Alpha several years ago about the connection between social media's inception and America's drop in worker productivity in the economy. Since posting my article in 2017, greater debate and understanding of the downside of social media have appeared. For Twitter specifically, the company has evolved its "anything goes" content rules to more generally align with society's demands regarding disingenuous posters wanting to cause trouble, above all else. Curbing the broadcast of illegal and immoral images or communication, content that promotes terrorism and violence, plus abusive and threatening language/behavior is the only rational way forward for the company.

CEO Jack Dorsey and management have correctly realized, purely as a business proposition, cleaning up illegal and abusive content, eliminating posts easily proven not true, and making it harder for trolls and stalkers (bullies) to run amok anonymously on the Twitter website is the best way to keep the service inviting to the masses. Clearly affecting growth rates and the bottom line, Twitter's trolling issue and Negative Nancy experience generated by a small minority of users have had a real downside when targeting the 80-90% of reasonable, well-adjusted adults wanting to be a part of the experience. I applaud Twitter's continuing effort since 2016 to put the business on sound long-term footing by enforcing some guidelines. Without waiting for government rules and regulations to force change, surely coming the next 3-5 years, Twitter's proactive approach is a positive development for shareholders and the user base.

Twitter's business model still holds upside for investors. Every user effectively has access to their own radio/tv station, ready to potentially broadcast to millions of followers, at zero upfront financial cost to the customer. The invention of Twitter is something marvelous when you step back and ponder the potential for a minute. Millions of viewpoints and opinions on any subject to research and process should be a positive for society, in terms of education and enlightenment.

The current growing pains of how to clean up content and comment rules will likely continue for many years. A few weeks ago, Twitter announced it will no longer accept/market political ads on the site. I applaud this decision. In a perfect world, Twitter is at its best sharing information and opinions, not directing the masses who to vote for. The company is passing on millions in advertising revenue worldwide each year, but the upside of keeping a more neutral stance in politics gives greater credibility to the platform. Facebook (FB) hasn't figured this out yet, but I think it may be forced to drop political persuasion campaigns sooner or later, either by users, shareholders or the government.

When critics cry censorship, remember public broadcasts from radio and television in the U.S. are required by the government (FCC rules) to prohibit different types of content and even certain words from their airwaves to protect children and promote civility/decency. Why wouldn't the same rules apply to Twitter content broadcasted to thousands or millions of viewers/listeners? Free speech is not absolute, and having stricter rules on Twitter content in no way prevents an individual from starting his/her own website. You can broadcast whatever kind of garbage, political ideology, profanity, music, or pictures you want, all delivered and created with your own capital investment (don't forget to add an expensive libel attorney to your phone's speed-dial list.) Censorship would be the government telling Twitter what ideas "must" be broadcast on the platform. Twitter, a private company, cannot be forced to allow "anything goes" content, like originally intended at the inception of the social media phenomenon. Such is not workable as a long-term business model or even legal under existing broadcast laws.

I argue stronger content and media/broadcasting standards for, and expectations by, users will make the Twitter business model extremely valuable over time, allowing for higher growth rates and a rising stock valuation on operating results. Don't take my word for it, the main/only reason CEO Iger at Disney (DIS) backed out of 2016 negotiations to acquire Twitter, revolved around the lack of content rules and the inherent downside public relations and business execution risks of all the negativity being broadcast daily.

Fundamental Valuation

In my view, and increasingly the analysis of Wall Street, Twitter is a media/entertainment company, not a high technology one. When the company went public in November 2013, the excitement of owning a fast-growing social media startup sent the shares skyrocketing from the IPO price of $26 to its all-time high of $73 in December 2013. Yes, Twitter uses technology in a unique and inventive way. But it is in the business of broadcasting opinion, news, and entertainment over computers and smartphones, plain and simple. Twitter's 15-25% growth rate in sales and profits is similar to a well-run broadcast media company in the early to mid-stage of their business life cycle. Daily usage numbers continue to grow in the 15% range during 2019, as pictured below by the company.

Source: Twitter Investor Relations

While the company has struggled with finding the right balance between advertising/user growth rates and free speech guidelines for the platform, the operating business financials continue to move in the right direction. Equity and cash keep building, as do revenues, cash flows, and income. So, what is Twitter worth as a going concern?

At today's $29 share price, Twitter has an equity capitalization around $22.5 billion. Based on September 30, 2019 reporting, the company held almost $6 billion in cash and short-term investments, and $7 billion in tangible book value vs. $3.2 billion in total liabilities. This highly liquid setup helps Twitter receive higher than normal Wall Street multiples on sales, cash flow, and income because each share is backed by $7.50 in cash. When you subtract $6 billion in cash from $22.5 billion, the remaining $16.5 billion adjusted capitalization is just 5x estimated sales for 2019, 14x regular cash flow (income generation plus depreciation and amortization), 11x cash flow when accounting for stock-based compensation, and 25x normalized earnings (the company is reporting material deferred tax changes as profits in 2018-19). After you calculate the de-risking effect of its large cash holdings, Twitter is trading at a slight premium to the basic financial metrics of the average S&P 500 company right now, despite much greater long-term growth prospects.

The late 2019 Twitter price to sales, cash flow, and tangible book value numbers are already approaching 2017 low ratios. I have them charted below. Remember these numbers are not adjusted for the monster cash holdings.

Data by YCharts

Below is a breakdown of advertising vs. data mining sales in 2018-19. Ads are running at an 85% share of revenues currently. Another area for growth, Twitter's overseas presence now represents 45% of total sales.

Source: September 30, 2019, 10-Q filing

Historically, a high profit margin, geographically diversified media/entertainment enterprise is worth aggressively more than the average S&P 500 business. For comparison, Twitter's 20% net profit margin and financial metrics are stronger than Disney. Disney is full of debt after the Fox acquisition and committed to investing billions yearly into the streaming Disney+/Hulu divisions going forward. Yet, Disney today sells for almost 25x next year's projected earnings per share by Wall Street analysts. If Twitter expands EPS at a 15% or better rate in 2020 and 2021, shouldn't its current valuation be higher? I think yes - $29 a share in November looks to offer a robust "growth at a reasonable price" argument.

Stock Selling Overdone In October?

Weaker than expected earnings, and new decisions to reshape the kind of ads and content allowed on the Twitter site have caused a short-term decline in the share quote since late summer. The drop from $46 in early September to $29 in October pushed the Money Flow Index [MFI] and Relative Strength Index [RSI] in combination to their lowest readings since the company started public trading. Basically, Twitter stands at its most "oversold" condition ever in early November. I have drawn green circles around the clearly oversold indicators below on a 2-year chart.

Trading Logic

My view is Twitter's sell-off has created a solid opportunity to execute a covered call writing strategy. I am confident Twitter will be selling above $30 in a year, based on continued growth in service usage and rising cash holdings. It is quite possible, another $1 billion of cash in the bank, and minor 10-15% expansion in revenues, regular cash flow and earnings will renew interest in the stock. A $35-40 price range may represent fair value 14 months out.

Of course, a major bear market and/or economic recession could keep the stock quote in the mid to upper-$20s by January 2021. I am hard pressed to imagine a scenario where the stock price moves under $20, absent the government shutting down its website.

In terms of option pricing, higher levels of expected volatility translate into better upfront money for call sellers. Plus, stocks backpedaling swiftly often see related call option prices anticipate a quick retracement of losses, only falling in price stubbornly over time. I remember a story from an old-timer that made a killing in late 1987 after the stock market crash, selling naked out-of-the-money calls at crazy high prices. Everyone was blown away by the 40% stock swoon over 6 weeks between August and October, believing it was an accident soon reversed to the upside. We have had intra-day flash crashes the last 20 years. Many actually have recovered their losses in a matter of hours or days, but not in 1987. Akin to free money in hindsight, anyone with an eligible account can be able to sell call options without owning the underlying securities, willing to take a gamble, earned big bucks. Writing calls in late 1987 and early 1988, as the market failed to rebound much, turned into a once every 20 to 30-year bonanza.

I do not recommend investors engage in a covered call writing strategy in the typical U.S. stock trading near 52-week highs. The best time to try the idea is when a stock has hit a short-term snag, and a sell-off can logically be argued as overdone. Businesses losing money, holding too much debt/leverage, or outlining stagnant operating performance are not ideal candidates for this strategy. The risk of an oversized stock price drop overrides the benefit of capturing 10% or 20% on your money.

Please consult a registered and experienced investment advisor if new to the options market and exotic hedging strategies. Limiting potential upside, while leaving potential losses open is a risk only knowledgeable investors/speculators should consider for their accounts.

