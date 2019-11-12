Square: Competitive Concern Weighs On Share Upside

Competition rising from traditional acquirers and new entrants such as Clover and Toast that could take shares away from SQ.

We believe SQ's share price has limited upside from the current level due to the competitive concerns and limited margin upside.

We are initiating on Square (SQ) with a neutral view as we expect limited upside on the share price as the company enters an investment year. Our target price of $62/share implies limited upside from the current level and implies 45x forward EV/EBITDA, in line with its peer Adyen.

The growing competition from other merchant acquirer startups and the investment could weigh in on margins in the foreseeable future. Although consensus expects revenue and margins to recover by 2021E, we think it is still early to tell and SQ is started to become a show-me story that needs to convince the street it can withstand the competitive onslaught.

On the positives, we like SQ as we believe it is one of few disruptive and innovative merchant acquirers that have a solid penetration within the SMBs given its integrated payment solution, best-in-class hardware and intuitive software that can be readily adopted by any SMBs. The total addressable market for SQ is favorable as we estimate that SQ only has less than 2% market share of the SMBs. As merchants continue to upgrade their payment infrastructure and POS amid the gradual transition towards the cashless society due to the rise of digital wallets, we think SQ is favorably positioned for the overall macro trend.

In terms of valuation, SQ is currently trading at 50x forward EBITDA, in-line with its three-year average.

Most of the merchant acquirers trade between 15x – 20x EBITDA but have a much slower growth profile.

We value SQ at 45x forward EV/EBITDA, a premium compared with peers as we believe that it is still a growth story but a lower multiple is appropriate given the near-term competitive headwind and margin pressure. At our target multiple, SQ is largely in-line with Adyen, which has a similar revenue growth profile.

Our target implies limited share price appreciation following the recent weakness. Unless there is material rebound in GPV and margin expansion, we believe that shares could trade sideways in the near-term or trend lower if the competitive dynamics shifts to unfavorably.

Risks to our thesis include:

Stable GPV growth and gradual regain of market share. Fundamental to our thesis is that SQ is facing a tough competitive environment as new entrants are gradually encroaching its market share that is leading to a deceleration in GPV growth. A rebound in this metric could signal some stabilization in market share.

Acceleration in new seller activation. We note that SQ has been giving some discounts as well as rolling out brand campaigns to attract new sellers. Effective marketing and seller activation could drive GPV higher.

Competition heating up

SQ’s GPV growth has decelerated in recent years in what we consider to be signs of increasing competition from the alternative merchant acquirers that also offer simplified products and services to the merchants as well as from the traditional acquirers that have undergone consolidation.

So far in 2019, the mergers of Fiserv/First Data, FIS/WorldPay, and Global Payment/Total Systems have brought together the large bank tech players as well as the merchant acquirers to gain better unit economics, expand the geographic footprint and achieve better economy of scale. The resulting companies can achieve better integration of the core processing, issuer processing, and merchant processing services, and allow them to better acquire and retain merchants as much of the business services migrate to the digital platform. More importantly, access to a large pool of data could facilitate cross-selling of ancillary services such as POS financing. All this could have an impact on the competitive landscape surrounding SQ, in our view.

Notably, FDC’s Clover payment directly competes with SQ in the SMB segment. Clover is already integrated with the major payment platforms at the major banks including Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and PNC. With the FDC/FISV merger, Clover could be easily integrated into the smaller banks that run on the FISV core banking platform, whereas before such rollout would be considered time-consuming and less efficient.

We believe that Clover could potentially become a serious contender to SQ given Clover’s better value proposition to the merchants in terms of pricing, hardware, and customer service.

On processor compatibility, Clover allows the merchant to choose any processor that supports Clover so the increased number of choices results in better pricing for the merchant when negotiating credit card processing. This flexibility is not available for SQ.

In terms of hardware, SQ was certainly early-mover into the mobile reader scene but Clover Go has a more convenient all-in-one reader that allows the merchant to take magstripe, chip, and contactless payment. SQ, on the other hand, currently does not offer a combo reader for smartphones that accept magstripe, EMV, and NFC all-in-one.

When we look at the terminals Clover Flex and Square Terminal, both are touch-screen and lightweight with a built-in printer. However, Clover Flex is slightly longer as it has an NFC reader built-in and also it has a barcode scanner, whereas SQ Terminal does not, so this makes it easier for merchants to scan barcodes at checkout.

In terms of pricing, Clover is more attractive to merchants that accept cards via swiping, dipping and tapping, and average transaction over $10 as well as accepting more than $3,000/month in cards. In addition, Clover’s software for POS has a lower monthly cost compared to that of SQ’s so it appears to be a better choice for SMB merchants.

Finally, on customer service, Clover operates 24/7/365 merchant helpline and merchants can send questions via email. SQ certainly has an extensive knowledge base but most of the customer service is email-based on the phone support is only from 6 am-6 pm Pacific Time.

Besides Clover, there are other competitors that investors should be mindful of such as Toast, which has gained good traction within the restaurant vertical as it can handle more customers, service types, digital ordering, check splitting and multi-location management tools that make it ideal for restaurant owners. In terms of an online order, SQ is more suitable for retail stores but Toast works with restaurants to set up direct integration with POS to sync both menu and pricing for the online customers.

The growing competition is starting to cause merchants to churn from SQ’s platform. We note that Joe and the Juice recently switched to rival Adyen, which has a bigger international presence than SQ. At a more local level, Morgan and York, a quick-service concept based out of Michigan also switched to Toast from Square.

The current churn is not alarming as it is just the nature of the competitive market, in our view. However, we will be concerned if the churn accelerates and result in lower GPV growth in the SMB segment.

In conclusion, we remain cautious on SQ due to growing competitive risk and see limited upside in share price at the current level. Potential merchant churn, investments in merchant acquisition and GPV growth uncertainty could make this stock volatile once the underlying metrics show some stabilization.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.