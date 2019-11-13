AT&T: Let The Streaming Wars Fully Begin

The end-customer, however, will have a tough choice to make: how much are they willing to spend, what content do they want to see and what streaming service do they need.

Thus, the streaming wars are now in full motion, and Disney, Amazon, Apple, and, above all, Netflix will get serious competition.

AT&T has presented a very compelling offer, both for its existing 30M+ HBO customers as well as the broader streaming audience.

AT&T (NYSE:T) investors have been waiting almost exactly 3 years for the recent Warner Media Day where AT&T finally unveiled all the details regarding content and pricing of its vital-to-be-successful new streaming service "HBO Max".

Stretching over 2 hours plus a brief Q&A session, the event focused primarily on story-telling and what HBO Max has to offer here, how it intends to appeal to all demographics by combining existing, new and original content, and how all this should be marketed to the consumer.

(Source: AT&T Investor Relations)

It was an investor presentation and thus it is conceivable that potential consumers watching this and coping with the 2h+ presentation felt exhausted afterwards. However, the presentation ended with a bang, actually a triple-bang: $14.99 price per month and free of charge for existing HBO customers on cable plans, the announcement of a prequel to Game of Thrones and a catchy and an exciting 1-minute HBO Max teaser trailer which was probably the only thing directly directed at the consumer.

Overall, my personal view on all of this is that AT&T has presented a very compelling offer, both for its existing 30M+ HBO customers as well as the broader streaming audience. Thus, the streaming wars are now in full motion and Disney (DIS), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL) and above all, Netflix (NFLX) will have serious competition. The end-customer however will have a tough choice to make: how much are they willing to spend in general, what content do they want to see, and what streaming services do they need to fulfill these needs.

Image Source: arstechnica.com & corporate logos from Investor Relations; edited by author

Let's assess what value proposition HBO Max will offer and why I am convinced that for the basics needs a combination of HBO Max and the Disney+ bundle will have you served. Before that, let's take some time and review how the streaming landscape evolved and how AT&T's Time Warner acquisition fits into this timeline.

Netflix with the head-start, while the delay in the Time Warner acquisition means HBO Max will be a late market entrant

Netflix, a global streaming powerhouse, with over 150M paid customers, started in 2010 and, after having rejuvenated the video rental landscape with home-delivery DVD boxes, entered into streaming and has dominated ever since. It got a tremendous head-start into the market and popular series like Breaking Bad, Narcos or Stranger Things have become household names around the world. The company has been spending tens of billions of dollars on producing and licensing content and has slowly increased prices over the years in an attempt to fund ever increasing content spending.

Source: WarnerMedia Day 2019

There is hardly a growth market where Amazon does not have a footprint, and thus, they entered the landscape in 2012 with "prime video" which is included in the prime subscription offer and a very smart way to attract customers both to Amazon and to prime.

HBO, which has been existing since the early 2000s, also entered streaming in 2010 and significantly improved its offer with HBO Now in 2015. Other entrants such as CBS, sling or Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) YouTube video are also present in the market but don't play a significant role, at least not yet.

And now, in 2019, the landscape will become even more crowded with Disney and Apple launching their streaming services within the next two weeks.

In 2016, AT&T made a decision with far-reaching consequences. It announced a mega acquisition of Time Warner for $87.5B in October 2016 with the goal of owning the content and the platform to meet customers' needs. Due to the size of that deal, this is a make-or-break move and better turn out successful for AT&T.

Shareholders of both companies were not really excited about that deal as, for AT&T investors, it would lead to even higher debt loads marking one of the highest debt levels in corporate America, while Time Warner shareholders felt that they don't really need AT&T to be successful, given that they produce highly-sought after content that they could (exclusively) license to the streaming platforms.

Data by YCharts

The Department of Justice also was not excited about that deal, fearing it would create a giant company controlling vast amounts of content and jeopardizing customers. It took 1.5 years for the deal to be officially closed, precious time which prevented AT&T from getting a head-start over Disney+ and AppleTV+ which is the reason why HBO Max will only debut in May 2020, or more than 3.5 years after the announcement.

It took 3.5 years to get to HBO Max, but is this big delay only negative?

Although an earlier release of HBO Max would have helped AT&T to gain traction and develop its customer base, it should also not be forgotten that, over the past 3 years, AT&T has also benefited a lot from the transaction.

While shareholders buying right before that announcement in October 2016 at prices above $40 are still underwater (despite not much), the heavy selling of AT&T's stock had created tremendous opportunities for long-term investors willing to have patience and belief in the future of AT&T and WarnerMedia. While the December 2018 selloff was the best time to purchase in years, AT&T's stock has been trading at an above 6% dividend for many months producing heaps of income safely backed by a healthy dividend payout ratio below 60%.

On top of that, AT&T's free cash flow has been improving dramatically. It rose from $17.4B in 2017 to $22.4B in 2018 and up to the projected $28B range in 2019. At the same time, despite hardly any organic earnings growth, the dividend payout ratio dropped from 69% in 2017 to 60% in 2018 and to 53% in 2019 YTD.

Certainly, those with a cost basis in the $40s aren't happy, but things also haven't been just bad. Those who stayed committed to their investment or saw a new opportunity and have invested when the stock started to tank despite solid financials and safe dividends have been rewarded with a 6% or 7% YoC basis.

The investment into AT&T has never been about growth. Before Time Warner, it was widely regarded as a rock stable widows and orphans stock due to its boring but reliable business model. With Time Warner, the narrative has changed as AT&T has ventured into content, distribution and streaming, but it is at the same time continuing to offer an attractive and safe dividend which produces a great deal of income.

Positioning HBO Max against Disney+ and Netflix

Disney+ is priced at $6.99, AppleTV+ is priced at $4.99, Netflix starts at $8.99 and tiers up to $15.99 with the most popular Standard tier coming in at $12.99. HBO Max will define the upper end of that spectrum priced at $14.99 which is identical to today's HBO subscription service.

However, HBO Max offers far more than HBO and will be the premium service in that streaming landscape offering a wide range of high quality content.

HBO will comprise the entire HBO service and library, a large offering of new original content and a choice of acquired and library programming emphasizing quality over quantity and featuring 69 original series in 2020 and 88 original series in 2021. It is positioned to appeal to all audiences including those currently underrepresented in HBO Now, mainly kids & family and young female audiences. The library will include all content from the DC Universe (Batman, Spiderman etc.), HBO, adult swim, evergreen series like Friends, South Park and The Big Bang Theory and popular movies such as Matrix trilogy, Lord of the Rings, Conjuring, The Shining and many more.

This will be enhanced by new and exclusive shows such as "Raised by Wolves", "College Girls" and the prequel to Game of Thrones titled "House of The Dragons".

Source: WarnerMedia Day 2019

According to Sam Hendel, president of Levin Easterly Partners

The price point of $14.99 for HBO Max strikes a good balance between not cannibalizing HBO’s existing revenue base, while also addressing the competitive environment in streaming television. The HBO Max content offering is extremely robust and I think it will be well received by investors and consumers.

Unfortunately, for legal reasons, the lengthy webcast of that presentation blacked out actual video footage from these and other announcements, and thus not all content which will be featured can be retrieved right now.

In my view, although HBO Max has popular and high-quality content, the brand awareness of Pixar, Marvel and Disney content and library is superior. But that is not necessarily bad as consumers will probably subscribe to multiple services anyway and rotate around as they see fit in terms of the content they are after.

A bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN comes at very aggressive pricing of $12.99 and gives you access to all famous movies and series, sports and new originals. Add to that HBO Max with $14.99 and you get all the content from one the best motion picture studios in terms of story-telling and success and lots of other content.

Source: Engadget

While Disney and AT&T already own a ton of original and exclusive content, Netflix has to catch up as it has relied for years on licensing content from WarnerMedia and Disney, but now that both are starting their own service, these times are largely over. As a result, Netflix is investing by far the most in producing original content, a whopping $15B in 2019, but given its head-start, it already has produced a lot of such content. It also features a vast library of movies, but most of them are not the most popular ones and thus consumers are often scrolling endlessly to find something appealing.

Although Netflix is slightly cheaper, a combination of HBO Max and the Disney+ bundle at less than $30 per month really got you served. On top of that, you can add the $4.99 service from Apple which so far does not have a lot of content, but what it has is high quality and should continue to evolve.

Also, one of the most exciting things from that whole event was the video footage of how the new HBO Max interface looks like and how non-AI based recommendations can curate content and hopefully make it as easy as possible to find the content you want in as little time as possible.

How about the financials?

AT&T won't spend anywhere near the $15B Netflix spends on content, but that is also not necessary, given that WarnerMedia already has a rich and exclusive library and many ongoing streaming projects.

HBO Max is expected to reach 75 million to 90 million global subscribers by 2025, with about 50 million of these coming from the United States. The new service is expected to generate about $5 billion in U.S. revenue by 2025.

Source: Warner Media Day - HBO Max Presentation

AT&T is expecting around $4B in incremental HBO Max domestic net investment over the next 5 years in order to get the service going and regularly add new content to the platform on top of all the programming and content Warner Media would have generated anyway.

Source: Warner Media Day - HBO Max Presentation

The success of HBO Max will not be measured in quarters but in years and even then, the overall contribution to AT&T's revenue and earnings is not going to be significant. It is more important for AT&T to differentiate HBO Max from its competitors and offer a compelling and different service to consumers in order to become a vital and relevant player in the new streaming world.

In order to allow investors to gauge success, AT&T announced that it will incorporate relevant metrics to its reporting such as customer engagement, average revenue per user and programming cost efficiency in addition to the existing disclosure regarding new subscribers and churn.

Investors should also not forget that the current offering AT&T has designed for HBO Max differs materially from the initial three-tiered streaming service Stankey unveiled at an earlier AT&T's analyst day which looked as follows:

Source: AT&T Analyst Event November 2018

I am happy that they botched that idea as it looked too complicated and confusing to me and would also make it much harder to sell to existing HBO subscribers. Given that those will pay the same for the new service as for the old but will get much more content, an innovative new interface and simply a better offering, it should be much easier to convert them to HBO Max compared to adopting that initial idea.

Investor takeaway

HBO Max has been unveiled and I personally feel really happy about it. AT&T opted for a simple yet powerful offering at the identical price point of its current HBO service. I think it has a very strong line-up for HBO Max, and although it is the most expensive streaming service in absolute terms, $3-4 per month I believe won't be decisive factor when consumer subscribe to these services. Content is what matters and the way how you sell it.

I also believe that the market is large enough for all services to grow and become profitable, but the choice for consumers will get even harder the more content is exclusively hosted at one streaming service. It will be very interesting to see the dynamics once Disney+ and AppleTV+ have gained momentum and how that impacts Netflix's subscription growth.

By the time AT&T will report the first figures on HBO Max, it will still take more than 6 months and thus investors should simply focus on AT&T's 3-Year Financial Guidance it recently shared with investors. I wrote extensively about that in my article "From Dog To Superstar", but in a nutshell, it lays out a plan to further reduce debt, continue and grow the dividend, retire most of the shares related to the Timer Warner acquisition and engage in no material M&A.

Based on the HBO Max unveiling, I remain deeply committed to my AT&T investment while at the same time patiently waiting for the remaining piece of the puzzle which will shape AT&T's investment case - that is the pricing of HBO Max and the rationale behind. I am not adding fresh capital at these levels but will likely reinvest the received November 1 dividends.

The snapshot below is taken from my Dividend Calendar & Dashboard Tool (make sure to follow instructions) and shows expected gross dividend payments for November.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, DIS, AAPL, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.