Trade Desk: A Good Trade After A Brutal Correction

Why the shares make sense and some salient details of the earnings release

This earnings season has certainly not been a trip to the Elysian Fields for tech stock investors. It probably has been a bit better for investors than was the case for share price reaction to the results of the June ending quarter. But the fact is that many high-growth names have been under lots of pressure, even if they have seen beat and raise quarters. While the market as measured by the indexes is at new highs reflecting a Goldilocks economic reality, the same cannot be said about high growth equities, and that, of course, includes Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD). Before embarking on a discussion of TTD's quarter and outlook, it should be self-evident that there is no "right" valuation ratio. Trade Desk has an EV/S of almost 11X. There are those who think that is not reasonable. My own view is quite different based on the experience of seeing high-growth companies with moats and in good markets grow at outsize percentages for years and defy value analysts. I expect that will be the course for TTD and while the shares have spent 4 months or so under some pressure, that has improved its valuation ratios as the company continues to scale. Technical analysts have suggested the charts indicate more share price pain to come-but surely at some point the divergence between continued "distribution" of the shares, and the strong fundamentals will come to an end.

As I write this on Friday morning, Trade Desk (TTD) shares are up a few percent-and ultimately closed with a marginal gain on the day, but really that price action is just recovering from their most recent swoon. The market as a whole continues to move from so-called data point to data point, based on the Chinese trade negotiation. It is not, perhaps, the most rational way to value stocks, and I find myself simply ignoring most of the noise coming from that quarter.

There were no upgrades or downgrades in the wake of the earnings report. A few analysts cut their price target-basically because other high-growth IT names have been rerated. The logic of price targets based on the price changes of other companies is not entirely self-evident to this writer-but then again, the new price targets tend to be in the range of $250-a nice upside compared to the close this past Friday.

Despite the rather significant pullback in TTD shares since making a high at the end of July, Trade Desk shares are still up by 68% on a YTD basis. As revenues will likely end the year up by 40%, and are likely to grow 35%-40% next year, valuations have compressed. At the start of the year, the company had forecast revenues of $637 million and revenues are now likely to exceed $660 million with growth of almost 40%.

Of interest to some investors is that adjusted EBITDA which started the year estimated to be $182 million is now forecast to be $213 million or more. Part of the growth in EBITDA relates to leverage at scale with most of the revenue upside captured, and part of the growth relates to opex growth that has come in a bit below expectations-even though some elements of cost are showing outsize increases.

This quarter for Trade Desk was a beat in terms of earnings, and a small up-side with regards to revenue. That said, however, the company indicated that its percentage growth escalated as the quarter wore on and that was particularly true in the Connected TV space, where growth for the entire quarter was 145%, but escalated to 300% in September. Yes, CTV is still a small amount of dollars for TTD, so the difference between 145% growth and 300% growth in a single month is not terribly significant out of total revenue of $165 million this past quarter, but it is a nice trend, and apparently the growth in the September month and beyond showed positive trends beyond the results posted in Q3. As a result, uncharacteristically, TTD chose to raise revenue guidance by a bit for the current quarter-and it seems highly likely that it will exceed that guidance based on other comments of the CFO..

Overall, the company is projecting revenue growth of 32% for this quarter, and that is down from the 38% level of Q3. That said, the CFO talked about guidance being prudent-a code word for conservative, and said that "surprises (for Trade Desk) tend to be on the upside and we do what we say we are going to do." In other words, guidance sets a lower bound for what to expect. I am using a 3 year growth of 36% in valuing TTD shares. My estimate for revenues for the next 12 months is now $855,000,000. That brings the current EV/S to a bit less than 11X. That is about an average valuation, for the mid-30% growth cohort. On the other hand, the company has a much higher free cash flow margin, which was about 20% for the first 9 months of this year, up considerably from last year's free cash flow margin. A considerable amount of the margin growth was because of the increase in stock based comp-although it is still a relatively small percentage of revenue-and from depreciation. This in turn, lead to a sharp increase in free cash flow margins in the quarter. Some of this was offset by balance sheet liabilities which offset the other components of operating cash flow.

Overall, GAAP expenses rose by about 45% last quarter, a bit faster than revenue growth. The company is investing heavily in building out its non-US presence-it gets a far smaller proportion of its revenues from international, compared to the international proportion of overall ad spend. The company reports its SBC expense in the general and administrative category and that has had the effect of moderating reported percentage expense growth in other categories. The company reported an adjusted EBITDA margin of 29% last quarter, down slightly from the year before because of the significant investment in opex. For the full year, the company is projecting an adjusted EBITDA margin of 32% which would be small increase from 2018.

Many time and in many ways, I am asked about conviction levels on certain recommendations that I make. I do not want to claim prescience when it comes to the market for advertising or for connected TV. It would be foolish for me to suggest I have some unique insight that I simply do not have. But the concept of connected TV and its growth as it begins to replace linear TV seems about as clear a trend as any to be seen. And the CEO talked about the extremely rapid growth of the company's audio offering. The CFO, in answer to a query, basically told listeners that the dip in the growth rate the company had a year or more ago was followed by a noticeable growth resurgence. I assume he was foreshadowing the expectations of this management. The company's core concept of being a platform that "levels the playing field" for its customers while perhaps seeming simplistic, is one that has been more than a bit successful.

I think where some valuation models have it wrong relates not to short-term growth particularly which is basically a function of company guidance, but to just how long hyper-growth can persist. Of course I can't prove what is going to be happening in 5 years or 10 years. But the trend to programmatic advertising is inevitable. The trend to connected TV seems inevitable. And the ability to accurately track and respond to viewership and engagement is inevitable. I think it is very likely that the concept of data driven ad selection will continue to become standard amongst advertisers, and that Trade Desk offers a multiplicity of choices to implement that kind of strategy.

The company is still lead by its founder, one of the thought leaders in this space, Jeff Green. He is, no doubt, more than a bit promotional in some of his comments. The math would suggest that for all of the hyper-growth components that are growth tailwinds for Trade Desk, there are equally some components of revenue with more pedestrian growth. Still, it is worth noting that the company has some strong first mover advantages, and that it has relationships with Amazon and Disney that seem likely to be substantial revenue generators over the years.

Trade Desk is growing fastest both on a percentage basis and in terms of share points, in the most rapidly growing segments of what is best known as the adtech market. And while TAM will never be a metric that I find totally useful given just how flexible the calculation can be, the advertising space is projected to reach $1 trillion in overall revenues in the next few years, giving this company an enormous potential runway.

Competition within the ad-tech space

Many investors, in looking at potential commitments want to find those companies that have competitive moats. That kind of concept simply doesn't apply in the world of DSP's (Demand Side Platforms) in which Trade Desk competes. A Demand Side Platform is a system that allows buyers of digital advertising inventory to manage multiple ad exchange and data exchange accounts through a single interface. It would be hard to imagine a world in which there aren't multiple DSP's. Generally, users do wind up picking DSP's because of their particular user interface and because of a variety of features which can be copied and which change over time. It would be difficult to say, at any given moment, who has the "best" DSP because the definition of what is the best is fluid and keeps changing.

Trade Desk has been one of the pioneers in creating DSP's and in obtaining content inventory from a variety of sources. It continues to create features that help its clients lower their cost per thousand ratios and to utilize technology to create unique categories of content. On this latest conference call, the CEO talked of being able to provide specific inventory related to user engagement in a sports contest. Obviously, overtime in football and extra-innings of a baseball game are more valuable inventory to sell than other components of a game. This is a component of the platform that Trade Desk is developing with Disney (DIS). One way of thinking of Trade Desk and its competitive advantage is that it is able to monetize the value of unpredictability.

Does Trade Desk have a competitive moat? Not in the way I usually define such a capability. There are no barriers to entry based on technology in creating a new DSP-although the time and cost of recreating what Trade Desk has created would not be inconsequential. It would be difficult, and expensive to develop a full set of features for a new DSP. But so far, at least, the competitive moat for TTD has been based on a very aggressive strategy to introduce new features and functions and to provide its users with the most sophisticated and data driven solution.

This company has developed active partnerships with content aggregators/creators such as Amazon and Disney. Apparently the partnership with Amazon drove very strong growth at the end of the last quarter-although the statistic provided on the call of a 21X growth is a bit misleading. Apparently some of this ramp has persisted into October. The company is also seeing the impact of upfront deals that were signed earlier in 2019 and are now reaching revenue fruition. I believe Trade Desk to be the largest independent vendor in the DSP world, but it does often compete with the two 600 lb. gorillas who have become huge selling ads, Google (GOOG) and Facebook (FB). In addition there are smaller competitors such as Telaria (TLRA), Amobee (owned by Singapore Telecom) and investors are often concerned that other companies such as Roku (ROKU), which recently acquired DataZoo, will become a threat. Most 3rd party observers, such as the one linked here believe that TTD has the most sophisticated platform that has feature/function advantages over the others in the space.

While I do not necessarily think much of TAM statistics, one thing I believe is self-evident. Adtech is an enormous market and there can be and will be a number of successful entrants. Trade Desk is not going to be, not does it need to be the only successful company in the space in order to create the conditions in which it is profitable and retains share.

The real competitors in the space are those which are often referred to as the "walled gardens" by which is meant the closed relationships between advertisers and platforms such as Google and FB. I am simply not going to try to define the complexities inherent in what is called exchange bidding which is an intermediary technique. The technologies are all about trying to provide buyers with a guide as to where their money is going. For those interested in the details of this arcane area of competition, I have linked with an article that was run this past summer detailing the different positioning between Google and Trade Desk. Another worthwhile article that may be of interest to readers/investors is one showing the Trade Desk campaign that distinguishes between its offering and those of Google and Facebook. I think the concept of being transparent and data driven is perhaps the biggest competitive advantage enjoyed by TTD and one that is likely to persist indefinitely. There is no suggestion by this writer that Trade Desk is any kind of existential threat to either GOOG or FB, but its platform, because of its independence and data driven philosophy, seems to be the one that best fits the evolution of the adtech space.

The Trade Desk business model and its Valuation

Unlike many of its high-growth brethren, TTD is a profitable company and has been so for several years. It does have a somewhat different business model than a company that sells software-its pricing is based on the volume of orders users place through its platform and it does not sell software directly. It is, after all a trade desk/exchange

The company has does have some significant seasonality; low points in terms of revenues and margins are seen in Q3 and Q1 and there is a substantial revenue spike in Q4 and a lesser spike in Q2. The company is forecasting sequential growth in revenues for Q4 of 2019 of 30%. That compares to sequential growth in revenues last year between Q3 and Q4 of 35.5%. I would be surprised if the company were not to achieve percentage growth this quarter considerably closer to last year trend than it is currently forecasting -particularly given the comments of the CEO on the late quarter strength in Q3 and the volumes coming from customers that were signed earlier in this year.

This past year, the company has not attempted to maximize margins, although adjusted EBITDA margins in particular have shown strong trends. GAAP gross margins have remained in the 75% range-I classify platform operations as equivalent to the cost of revenues. The adtech space has frequently been characterized by some as one with continued pressures on take rates and gross margins as users try to disintermediate. There is inevitably a race between transparency in terms of the commission rates, and the value of the platform that is being offered. Thus far, TTD has been able to manage that race effectively.

In Q2, the company grew sales and marketing expense by 56%, on a GAAP basis, it grew research and development by 29%, and it grew general and administrative costs as reported by 76%. It should be noted that much of the increase in general and administrative spend relates to share based compensation which Trade Desk reports in that bucket. That said, the percentage of revenues spent on general and administrative costs, which was 19% on a non-GAAP basis, is quite high, and noticeably above the year earlier ratio of 15% seen in the prior year. The company gave no real explanation for the variance-and the CFO did not comment meaningfully on the other changes in cost elements.

The growth in sales and marketing at elevated rates is most probably a function of the expansion of TTD into international market. Setting up international subsidiaries and hiring country general managers is one of the reasons for the outsize growth in general and administrative spend. The non-GAAP research and development expense ratio of 13% seems relatively small for a company with so much technology coming to market.

Overall, the company had an adjusted EBITDA margin of 42% in Q4 of 2018. Even after raising estimates, the adjusted EBITDA margin being currently forecast is 37%. I would be very surprised to see it work out that way-the company has created a set-up for upsides on both revenues and headlines earnings/EBITDA and I think that should be considered in looking at share valuation.

The company accrued taxes at an 18% rate in Q3, but at an 8% rate for the 9 month, YTD calculation. Indeed, 80% of the tax renewal was accrued in Q3. Why that happened was not discussed during the conference call. I think going forward, the company will need to discuss tax rate accrual estimates with some degree of specificity.

The company has cash and equivalents of almost $300 million and its free cash flow ratio is around 13%. The company has made only a single acquisition, and that a couple of years ago. There are a huge amount of properties in the adtech space of all kinds and sizes. It would not surprise me to see TTD make some acquisitions as one way of utilizing its free cash flow. It is one of the rare IT vendors that hasn't gone to the market with a low-cost convertible offering-it has plenty of dry powder. Management has been somewhat reluctant to engage in an acquisitive strategy-Mr. Green seemed a bit skeptical over that course in this linked article.

As mentioned earlier, I think the spate of price target changes on TTD shares is a foolish exercise in ill-logic. Indeed, on Monday as I conclude the composition of this article the shares have rebounded by 10%+. Setting price targets for a volatile name is essentially an exercise in futility. That the shares will do better in a better environment for tech shares is self-evident. When that event might be is not a subject of this note-or really determinable.

I think the tailwinds supporting growth are at least as strong as any that I have seen amongst the universe of high-growth IT names. Conviction is a subjective judgement to be sure, but it is an element in the valuation process. My recommendation of the shares rests more on conviction, than on Trade Desk being exceptionally cheap in terms of a relative EV/S. It has one of the longest and highest growth runways in the IT space, and the company has seemingly evolved a strong execution culture. I think it is a name that will be able to produce positive alpha from this point forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.