Welbilt: Strong Fundamentals Built For Long-Term Success

Introduction

Welbilt, Inc. (WBT) is the former foodservice division of The Manitowoc Company (MTW). Since being spun out in 2016, the company has been massively profitable, with stable 30%+ ROAs and consistent growth. The firm operates in a duopoly with Middleby (MIDD), with both companies generating profits well above corporate averages.

Similar to Middleby following the Great Recession, investors don't appear to understand how strong Welbilt's returns truly are or the sustainability of their economic profits. This may have to do with the company's material $855mn debt headwall in 2025. That said, Welbilt has far lower credit risk than the market realizes, and management is generating signals indicating they are confident in their ability to maintain their strong fundamentals, and significant upside could be warranted as the market catches on.

Valuations & Market Expectations

The PVP chart below reflects the real economic performance and valuation measures of Welbilt, Inc., after making many major adjustments to the as-reported financials to make them more reflective of economic reality. The rationale behind Uniform Adjusted Financial Reporting Standards (UAFRS) or "Uniform Accounting", and theory supporting this model can be found here.

The four panels explain the company's historical corporate performance and valuation levels plus consensus estimates for forecast years as well as what the market is currently pricing in, in terms of expectations for profitability and growth.

The apostrophe after ROA', Asset', V/A', and V/E' is the symbol for "prime" which means "adjusted" under Uniform Accounting, and these metrics will be referred to as "Uniform" throughout this report. These calculations have been modified with comprehensive adjustments to remove as-reported earnings, asset, liability, and cash flow statement inconsistencies and distortions. To better understand the PVP chart and the following discussion, please refer to our guide here.

Source: Valens Research

WBT currently trades slightly below corporate averages relative to UAFRS-based (Uniform) Earnings, with a 19.6x Uniform P/E. At these levels, the market is pricing in expectations for Uniform ROA to decline from 31% in 2018 to 24% by 2023, accompanied by 5% Uniform Asset growth going forward. Meanwhile, analysts have less bearish expectations, projecting Uniform ROA to remain at 31% levels through 2020, accompanied by 1% Uniform Asset shrinkage.

Earnings' and Asset' Reconciliation

There are several adjustments required to make assets and earnings representative of a firm's actual operations and cash flows. For WBT, the most material adjustments are related to the treatment of operating leases, goodwill, and R&D.

WBT has a significant operating lease expense. The decision management makes between investing in capex and investing in a lease is not a decision between an expense and an investment, but rather a decision in how management wants to finance their investments. If they would rather spend cash up front for the asset, they will spend capex. However, if they want to spread the cost over several years, they will instead choose to lease the asset. That said, as-reported accounting treats one as an investment and the other as an expense which does not impact the balance sheet.

Meanwhile, WBT has made a number of acquisitions historically, both while under the Manitowoc umbrella and in recent years. As-reported financials show the price that a company pays for the assets of the acquisition as goodwill and operating intangibles on the balance sheet. However, these adjustments are purely accounting-based and not representative of the company's actual operational performance. This artificially inflates their asset base and makes WBT look less efficient with their assets than is accurate.

Below, we have included a reconciliation between Net Income and UAFRS "Uniform" Earnings and a buildup of Uniform Assets:

Credit Cash Flow Prime™

After spinning off from MTW in early 2016, WBT entered into a new $1.3bn credit agreement and $425mn of bonds, none of which matures until at least 2023. Below, we've included our Credit Cash Flow Prime chart for WBT. The chart provides a far more comprehensive view of credit fundamentals than traditional ratio-based analyses. It shows the cash flow generation of the firm and cash obligations related to the credit of the firm, adjusted for non-cash financial statement reporting distortions. The blue line indicates the gross cash earnings (Valens' scrubbed cash flow number) expected to be generated based on consensus analyst estimates and Valens Research's own in-house research team. The blue dots indicate the cash available at that time while the blue triangles indicate that amount plus any existing and available lines of credit.

The colored, stacked bars show the cash obligations of the firm in each year's forecast. The most difficult obligations to avoid are at the bottom of each stack, such as interest expense. The obligations with more flexibility to defer year to year, such as maintenance capex, are at the top of the stacked bars.

Credit markets, including rating agencies, appear to be overstating the firm's risk, with a 7.747% YTW on their 2024 notes, relative to Valens' Intrinsic YTW of 6.247%, and Moody's highly speculative B2 rating relative to Valens' crossover XO- (Ba1) rating. This exaggerated credit risk may be part of the reason equity markets do not appear to be recognizing the strength and sustainability of WBT's earnings.

It's important to note that in our model, WBT's annual cash flows and expected cash build will be sufficient to all obligations through 2024, including their $425mn of bonds. Although the firm does not have sufficient cash built to fully service their 2025 term loan, they have significant runway to continue growing their cash flows in the meantime, and they should have little problem refinancing given their moderately sized market cap and their successful history of amending and extending their existing credit agreement.

Welbilt is now a pure-play in a massively profitable industry

Since spinning out from Manitowoc, WBT operates as a pure-play commercial kitchen equipment company. This is a low competition environment, effectively operating as a duopoly between Welbilt and Middleby. Given the similarities between the two companies and the limited external competition, it can be useful to compare Middleby's historical profitability to frame our expectations around Welbilt as it continues growing and maturing.

Historically, Middleby maintained its competitive advantage by continually rolling up smaller competitors. The company fueled growth and kept competition low by strategically acquiring small restaurant equipment makers at accretive valuations. This led to consistently robust ROA' in the 30-40% range and double-digit annual growth rates.

MIDD Historical Performance

Despite having a similarly stagnant stock for over five years, the market eventually rewarded MIDD for its robust profitability, as the stock ran from $30 levels at the beginning of 2011 to well over $100.

Not only has WBT shown similar profitability trends, with ROA' stabilizing at 31-33% levels over the last three years, but the company recently showed they are following a similar strategy by acquiring Crem International, a coffee machine manufacturer. While Welbilt made a number of acquisitions while part of Manitowoc (then known as Manitowoc Foodservice), including Lincoln Foodservice, Enodis, and Scotsman Industries, this is the firm's first major acquisition as a standalone entity.

WBT has worked to integrate Crem over the last year, and they are still in the process of growing the rest of their assets to their full potential now that the company is fully in control of its own capital. Even though WBT has seen stable and robust profitability, similar to MIDD, the market has remained fairly neutral, with the stock only improving from $12 to $18 since it began trading in 2016.

As the company continues to prove the sustainability of its business model, the market is likely to reward WBT as it did for MIDD almost a decade back.

Earnings Call Forensics™ Analysis

Additionally, Valens' qualitative analysis of the firm's Q2 2019 highlights that management is confident they will be able to ramp operations in their Crem business and that they will be able to meet their net income target for the year. Furthermore, they are confident material costs and tariffs will represent a smaller annual headwind than previously expected.

These signals line up with our expectations for the business. As cost pressures ease and management continues to integrate and grow the Crem business, WBT's profitability should remain stable, if not expand. Additionally, management's confidence about meeting their full year net income targets signal the potential for a market catalyst.

Implications to Valuation

Should WBT see profitability stabilize around 30%, representing a new low for the company, with just modest 5% growth annually, upside of up to 25% could be justified. Additionally, if the company can maintain recent growth rates, not only does it have more flexibility around its profitability floor, but upside could potentially be much higher, as high as 80% if ROA' remains stable.

Conclusion

Current valuations for WBT appear to be pricing in the worst-case scenario for the company's future performance. At these levels, the firm merely has to maintain its recent profitability trends to justify significant upside, while it has a wide margin of safety on the downside. As the market catches onto the firm's true profitability, there is a high likelihood the stock will react similarly to Middleby's in the early 2010s.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.