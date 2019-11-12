Hitting The Brakes: U.S. Auto Sector At Risk

Auto companies may see their bond ratings downgraded if inventories continue to mount while sales volume slumps.

Slowing sales and rising inventories are causing the inventory to sales ratio in the auto sector to spike. Often times, this dynamic precedes production cuts and further job losses.

The US auto sector is at risk of exacerbating the US industrial slowdown.

After the Great Recession in 2008, the US auto industry was flat on its back. Bankruptcies, bailouts, and layoffs plagued the automotive industry despite significantly less media coverage as compared to the financial sector. Shares of General Motors (GM) were not re-offered to the public until late 2010.

Due to its capital intensive nature, interest rate sensitivity, and lengthy replacement cycle, the auto industry is one of the most cyclical sectors in the economy.

The financial crisis was particularly brutal for automakers, but the good times came back as the past ten years have provided generational tailwinds to the once beaten down car companies.

Cash for clunkers, 0% interest rates, extended-term auto loans, and negative equity rollovers allowed car sales to explode from the depths of 2009 through 2016.

Moving into 2017, interest rates started to rise, and auto sales began to trail off. The number of hours worked, and the level of employment began to weaken as pent-up demand was exhausted. Everyone who wanted a car had one.

The auto industry started to decline through the balance of 2017 until Hurricane Harvey destroyed a massive amount of inventory and sparked renewed replacement demand for damaged cars.

The auto industry was given yet another artificial boost, which allowed sales to stay roughly flat and arrest the accelerating declines.

Now that the replacement tailwind has run its course, auto sales are once again trailing off, showing negative growth since 2016.

The auto industry is hitting the brakes again at a time when the US industrial slowdown is starting to post job losses.

Should the auto industry slowdown continue and contribute to the already mounting job losses in the manufacturing sector, the economy will lose another industry that has been a significant tailwind to an otherwise sluggish overall growth rate.

US Total Auto Sales 12-Month Average:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

If we look at the year over year change in the 12-month average of auto sales graphed above, we can see that sales growth has been hovering in negative territory since late 2016.

The Hurricane Harvey boost can be seen in the chart below as the growth rate briefly accelerated into positive territory.

The auto sector is a significant contributor to total economic growth. From 2011-2015, auto sales increased roughly 6%-12% per annum, a healthy pace that fueled increases in employment and production.

US Total Auto Sales 12-Month Average: Year over Year (%)

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Vehicle sales have flatlined since 2016, but major auto companies have yet to announce significant production cuts and layoffs.

While production continues and sales growth stalls, the amount of inventory relative to sales (inventory to sales ratio) has started to balloon.

For the aggregate manufacturing industry, the inventory to sales ratio has been steadily rising, a harbinger for lower future production.

US Manufacturing Inventory to Sales Ratio: All Industries

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Under the hood, the inventory to sales ratio is rising fastest in the durable goods segment of manufacturing.

US Manufacturing Inventory to Sales Ratio: Durable Goods Industries

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

It comes as no surprise, given the data outlined above, that the majority of the rise in the manufacturing inventory to sales ratio is coming from transportation equipment.

Unless the rate of sales starts to accelerate, at current levels of production, the inventory to sales ratio will continue to explode.

The only option at that point is to scale back production, which comes with significant layoffs, something the auto industry has not seen since the financial crisis.

US Manufacturing Inventory to Sales Ratio: Transportation Equipment

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

When the inventory to sales ratio is surging, the conversation in the C-Suite is quite simple, increase sales or cut production (reduce inventory).

The University of Michigan publishes detailed consumer sentiment reports, which include a category of "auto buying conditions."

Since 2016 (when auto sales peaked), the sentiment reading for auto buying conditions has collapsed while the volume of actual sales has declined much more slowly.

Total Vehicle Sales Vs. UMich Buying Conditions For Vehicles:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

How have auto companies continued to push sales volume at a time when consumers are feeling less willing to buy cars? Incentives!

Daniel Ruiz has done a masterful job of outlining all the issues troubling the auto sector. I strongly recommend his work. One of the charts he recently published highlighted how auto companies are pushing vehicle incentives to keep sales volume even at a flat or slightly negative pace.

Incentives are increasing by 4.7% year over year, and this is still resulting in negative sales growth.

Pushing The Limit of Incentives:

Source: ALG, Daniel Ruiz

Furthermore, the WSJ recently published a brilliant article highlighting the numerous ways in which auto companies are moving to riskier and riskier methods to keep auto sales just flat.

The share of people who have negative equity when trading in an old car for a new car has exploded to nearly 35%.

This means you can have a $40,000 loan for a $20,000 car. How many people will pay the balance of the loan when the collateral (the car) does not cover the cost of the loan? It seems like a scenario in which consumers "walk away" from a loan in which negative equity is building might be in the future.

Negative Equity Rollovers:

Source: Edmunds, Daniel Ruiz

Nevertheless, it is clear that the auto C-Suite has chosen to increase sales by any means necessary as a last-ditch effort before slashing production and tackling the surging inventory to sales ratio.

US Industrial Production: Motor Vehicles Year over Year (%)

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

A troubling sign as it pertains to auto employment is visible in the hours worked data series.

A long-standing leading indicator of employment is the average weekly hours worked. This can be seen empirically as a leading indicator of employment, and it also makes sense from a business perspective. Reducing hours worked is a less binding first step before a final decision to lower staffing levels takes place.

The number of hours worked in the transportation sector is declining at 2.4% year over year, the weakest growth rate since 2010.

US Hours Worked: Transportation Sector Year over Year (%)

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The pace of total private employment growth is already down to 1.52%, the weakest level since 2011.

Total Private Payrolls Growth:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Looking under the surface, we can see that durable goods employment growth is declining at an annualized rate of 0.70%. The last leg lower from 0.40% to -0.70% is a result of the latest GM auto strike, but the strike does not alter the trend of decelerating growth.

Total Private Payrolls of Durable Goods Industries - 6 Month Smoothed Growth Rate (%):

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The impact of the strike can be seen more clearly in the growth rate of transportation equipment employment. Even still, the trend in the growth rate is one of deceleration. Importantly, the transportation sector has not seen a persistent decline in employment since the last recession, which makes the current dynamic a cause for concern.

Total Private Payrolls of Transportation Industries - 6 Month Smoothed Growth Rate (%):

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Manufacturing payrolls are often discounted as the percent of total employment from the manufacturing sector has been declining. Despite this fact, the second derivate in manufacturing payrolls still holds a correlation above 0.9 with the second derivative in total employment.

Change In Manufacturing Payrolls Growth Vs. Total Private Payrolls Growth:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

This suggests it would be uncommon to see manufacturing payrolls growth decline without an accompanying reduction in total employment growth.

While manufacturing as a % of total employment is declining, transportation employment as a % of total manufacturing is at the highest level since the data series became available.

Transportation Equipment as a % of Total Durable Goods Manufacturing:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Connecting the dots paints a clear picture. If auto companies are forced to scale back production to combat a surging inventory to sales ratio, the US economy will face the first sustained decline in auto payrolls since 2009.

Not to mention, major auto companies such as General Motors and Ford (F) are battling pending downgrades from the rating agencies.

If you look solely at the bonds for GM and F, the spreads have come down, which gives the illusion that the auto companies are safe again.

This is misleading.

All corporate bonds have rallied, and auto companies have been dragged along with the rest of the pile.

Similar to how some analysts look at ratios of equity prices, if we look at the ratio of automotive bonds to the total bond index, we can see stark underperformance.

Downgrades Coming In The Auto Sector?:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The last round of underperformance came in the previous industrial slowdown of 2014-2016.

In total return terms, shares of GM are up 29.20% in the past three years, while the total return for shares of F is -10.36% in the same period. Both of these companies are sharply underperforming the S&P 500 (SPY), which has gained 52% in the same three year period as well as the industrial sector (XLI), which is up 43%.

The auto sector is the most important industry at this stage of the economic cycle, and the decisions in the C-Suite over the next 3-6 months can have a dramatic impact on the resolution of this economic slowdown.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

Start Using The Economic Cycle To Your Advantage If you understand the sequence of economic cycles, you can profit from the opportunities that emerge from its predictable ebb and flow. In addition to the exclusive economic cycle research, low-volatility model portfolio and interactive chatroom, you'll also receive our Economic Cycle Exposure Reference Guide which highlights how different assets perform in each environment of growth. You have nothing to lose by joining for free but if you learn how to navigate the economic cycle, it will change the way you invest forever. Click this link for a FREE TRIAL

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY (UNDERWEIGHT ALLOCATION). I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.