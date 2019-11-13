Magnolia - Delivering Growth, Free Cash, And A Bullet Proof Balance Sheet

As expected, cash built sharply as they underspent even more widely than in 2Q with a bigger under spend gap expected for 4Q.

This is a Z4 Research post quarter update.

MGY Reported Solid 3Q19 Results; Guides In Line With Our Expectations; Giddings Wells Provide Modest Catalyst

The 3Q19 Numbers:

Oil Differential: 105% of WTI.

NGL realization: 22% of WTI

Operating costs ex G&A were a better than expected $7.15 per BOE (have been trending lower and were guided to $7.75 for the quarter).

Capex was 48% of EBITDAX (in line with prior comments about the second half moving closer to 50% vs their normal 60% of EBITDA type spend rate.

Cash balance grew to $164.5 mm at the end of 3Q19 vs $96.7 mm at end of 2Q19.

Guidance:

2019 Capex: Expect slightly lower 4Q.

2019 Volumes: Previously they said 3Q would be close to 70 MBOEpd with 4Q "above" 3Q. 4Q19 volumes to be "similar to" 3Q levels. Given 3Q was higher than expected this jives with last quarter's rough guidance. This implies full year volumes of 67.5 MBOEpd, up 27% vs 2018 and exactly in line with the Z4 estimate employed in our last cheat sheet update.

2020 guidance: Nothing official but expect modest growth (we employ 7% volume growth) and a budget that adheres to the 60% of capex vs EBITDA guideline. We are modeling based on a $55 / 30% NGLs/WTI / $2.50 deck here.

Highlights:

Giddings Update: MGY announced two wells produced a combined 2,700 BOEpd (63% oil) in their first 30 days and are at 2,900 BOEpd now (62% oil) and that they plan to complete more Giddings County wells in 4Q19. Look for probing questions on this appraisal program on the call.

Karnes Area - still at 1 rig - volumes up 12.3% sequentially (vs the ~ 10% corporate sequential), and making up 69% of total volumes,

Karnes saw a modest acreage add of 430 net acres taking them to 21,946 net acres.

Favorite Quotes Watch: “We continue to focus on building a business which generates significant free cash flow and our third quarter results further demonstrate our ability to execute on our strategy,” said Magnolia Chairman, President and CEO, Steve Chazen. “While our production grew nearly 10 percent sequentially our capital spending for drilling and completing wells declined to less than half of our operating cash flow during the third quarter. The quality of our assets and disciplined business model positions us to spend within 60 percent of our adjusted EBITDAX for 2019.”

Balance Sheet: Lightly Levered

Net debt to annualized EBITDA of 0.3x, vs 0.4x as of 2Q19.

Liquidity: Revolver remains untapped.

Nutshell: Solid quarter. Easily building cash. Giddings should provide a bit of catalyst flavor (though it's still early days there and Karnes is dominant for production and spending) and was unexpected by us as management had downplayed expectations. More importantly, the name continues to deliver free cash flow as promised, largely sticking to its knitting. Valuation is fine with the upper and lower ends of our 2020 at 4.9x to 4.0x and straddling current Street. We see the name as under appreciated for what you get; underspend, oily growth, strong balance sheet; all things investors and analysts currently crave. Return of capital has so far been slighted in favor of acquisitions but they are building cash and buying back stock and we would not rule out a special dividend in 2020 here should the A&D market not tighten. MGY remains our largest equity holding.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MGY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.