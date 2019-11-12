RealPage To Acquire Buildium For SMB Market Push

With the deal, RP gains a fast-growing offering for the SMB market.

RealPage said it will acquire Buildium for $580 million in cash.

RealPage (RP) announced it has agreed to acquire Buildium for $580 million.

Buildium operates as a Software as a Service [SaaS] property management solutions provider.

With the deal, RP gains a solid self-serve offering for the SMB market and one that is growing at 30% per year.

Boston, Massachusetts-based Buildium was founded in 2004 to develop and provide cloud-based property management software solutions.

Management is headed by CEO Chris Litster, who has been with the firm since 2017 and is also currently a Board Member at MITX and an Advisory Board Member at GamerFrame.

Buildium’s software solutions cover property owners’ accounting, business operations, leasing, and benefits, such as property accounting and corporate finances, document storage, rental listing and applications, tenant screening, ELeasing, and customer care among others.

Company partners or major customers include:

The Property Managers

San Diego Property Management

Wexford Property Management

Investors have invested at least $65 million in the company and include Sumeru Equity Partners. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Transparency Market Research, the property management software market was valued at $1.1 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach about $2 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 7% between 2019 and 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the increasing investments in real estate and a rising demand for transparency and automation in property management.

Major vendors that provide property management software include:

AppFolio (APPF)

CoreLogic (CLGX)

Chetu

Eco Community Sdn Bhd

Yardi Systems

MRI Software

ResMan

Maintenance Connection

Rockend

Acquisition Terms and Financial

RealPage disclose the acquisition price and terms as $580 million in an all-cash transaction.

RP didn’t disclose a change in financial guidance, and the deal was valued at a multiple of 11.6x trailing twelve months revenues.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of September 30, 2019, RealPage had $429 million in total cash and $1.1 billion in total liabilities of which term loans totaled $291.1 million.

Free cash flow for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, was $147.6 million.

In the past 12 months, RP’s stock price has risen 11.2% vs. the U.S. Software industry’s rise of 26.1% and the overall U.S. Market’s growth of 11.0%, as the chart and corporate events graphic indicates below:

Earnings surprises have been positive in ten of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Analyst sentiment in earnings calls has been uneven over the past several years, as the linguistic analysis shows here:

Commentary

RP is acquiring Buildium to ‘target smaller multifamily, single-family, Associations (HOA and Condo) and commercial real estate market segments.’

Management believes these segments represent a market size of 50 million units in the U.S.

Buildium already has two million residential units served by its system, with over 17,000 clients in more than 50 countries.

As RP Chairman and CEO Steve Winn stated in the deal announcement,

The SMB market segment represents a tremendous growth opportunity for RealPage. This is an area where technology is underutilized, and currently served by myriad point products. Buildium in concert with RealPage enables us to reach deeper into that market, with a best-in-class platform backed by data science.

So, there you have it. RP is going after the U.S. SMB market with what is essentially a self-serve online SaaS system with Buildium.

Although Buildium has an international presence, it appears RP will focus on the U.S, at least initially.

From a strategic point of view, the deal makes sense, as RP gains a lower-end, self serve offering and a potential launching point for international growth opportunities.

While Buildium’s $50 million in revenue is only a 5% bump in revenue for RealPage, the deal should give RP higher percentage growth for the purchase, with an expected 30% growth in Buildium’s revenue by September 30, 2020.

While investors seem to have panned RP’s recent earning report, the deal for Buildium is promising.

