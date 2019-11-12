2 Picks From A Strategy With 35% Annual Returns

Out of 15 held positions, only one had a negative return of -3.9%. The median return was 21%.

Top 2 positions are selected on the first trading day of November and the strategy was backtested for the last 10 years. The backtest returned 1,995% total return.

Stocks are selected from the whole universe traded on American exchanges - one of the picks is an ADR.

The strategy is based on very demanding criteria for relative strength in comparison to the S&P 500 index tracker SPY.

Premises of the strategy and the backtest results

One of my top strategies is called "Relative Strength & Chaikin Great Results". I know it seems to be full of mental shortcuts, but I will make it clear for you. The screen that I constructed for this strategy is based on very strict parameters for the relative strength measured for various periods of time. I want to find stocks that not only did outperform SPY in the last month or quarter but outperformed the index for longer than 2 years. Moreover, they need to be in the territory of the Golden Cross - their 50 days Moving Average should be above their 200 days Moving Average. Additionally, there is required a growing accumulation of the stock indicated by a cross of Chaikin Money Flow oscillator above its signal line.

Source: EquitiesLab.com

Above you see the equity line for the backtest I performed with the trading rule of rebalancing the portfolio in the first trading day of November, starting from November 2009.

I think you will find these numbers interesting:

Backtest would have returned 1,995% total return, versus a 258% return for SPY.

Out of 15 held positions, only one would have had a negative return of -3.9%.

The best result was 124%.; the median return was 21%.

The strategy would have provided a 35.6% annual return versus 13.6% of the SPY.

The maximum drawdown would have been 41%, versus 19.3% for the SPY.

Below you see the table with stocks that were returned by this screener with their respective returns.

Source: EquitiesLab.com

If you are still reading this article and are interested in knowing what stocks are being suggested by my screener now, read further and judge for yourself.

And the two (future) winners are…

Thie first company is Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras ADR (PBR.A), which is ranked as the top 1 pick when ordered by the EPS growth. The second one is Spartan Motors Inc. (SPAR).

Petrobras - samba with the ocean breeze in the hair

Petrobras as a state-controlled company cannot be expected to have the same type of governance and economics as most companies discussed on Seeking Alpha. I want to add a caveat that I am not an oil and gas expert, and therefore, I will not pretend to authoritatively interpret the barrels equivalents results or other operational metrics. I will focus here on presenting the financial numbers of Petrobras and the potential of a gain for the investors through the price appreciation. I want to underline that what I see in the latest earnings call is that Petrobras is moving the ship towards meeting some of the social and economic expectations. For example, in the third quarter, they signed an agreement with the antitrust body in Brazil, Cade, to promote competition in the natural gas sector in Brazil. In September, they signed an agreement with the Government of Uruguay to exit the natural gas distribution segment in the country. They also created a Digital Transformation and Innovation department to consolidate the information technology efforts and the company's transformation change process, with the aim of providing more agility, productivity gains, and cost reduction.

As for the financial results, Petrobras managed to increase the revenues since 2016, when they experienced a dramatic dip. TTM Revenues of $89 billion are close to the 2018 result of $95 billion, whereas their Gross Margin in 2018 of 35.6% (TTM 35%) was the highest since 2010. In 2018 they were able to become again profitable after 4 years of losses. Their TTM Net Income is $8.7 billion.

Source: Morningstar

Operational improvements have resulted in Return on Assets of 3.9%, the highest since 2012, while Return on Equity reached 11.9%, the highest level since 2011.

What is worth noticing is that the Free Cash Flow has been increasing each year since 2015, following bad years of negative metric in at least 5 of 6 preceding years.

Source: Morningstar

Petrobras started paying dividends in 2018 after the 5-year hiatus. In 2018 the dividend amounted to $0.13 per share, while the 2019 quarterly dividends sum up to over the double of it - $0.28 per share.

On the side of institutional ownership, Morningstar data shows that there is a predominant interest of institutions and funds in buying Petrobras shares rather than selling them. For many of them, it was the first time that they invested in Petrobras.

Even though for the last 2 years Petrobras returned the double of the index' return, 44% vs. 23%, in 2019 alone Petrobras returned 22.9%, slightly below the SPY return of 23.6%. On the graph below the orange line is entitled "S&P 500" but it represents the return of SPY, not to confuse the index itself with its most popular tracker.

Source: EquitiesLab.com

Specialty vehicles Spartan Motors rocked this year

Spartan Motors is a $624 million cap U.S. based manufacturer of specialty vehicles for use in parcel, beverage, food, and retail delivery, vehicles in the construction business (Fleet Vehicles and Services segment), as well as emergency response vehicles (Emergency Response Vehicles segment), besides specialty luxury diesel motor home chassis (Specialty Chassis and Vehicles segment). The stock has completely crushed the market this year with the return of 143%.

Source: Finviz.com

In the last 2 years, it has slightly outperformed SPY, by just nearly 6 percentage points.

Source: EquitiesLab.com

When it comes to the key financials, Spartan Motors has grown sales at CAGR of 11.6% for the last 5 years. As indicated in the latest earnings call for Q3, FVS segment sales grow by 52% year over year, ER segment grew by 7%, and only the SCV segment reported the decline by 13%. Over 2019, a large increase in sales has been driven by the delivery of the order for USPS. Overall, they have experienced an 80% growth in the adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income more than doubled to $12.3 million from $6 million in Q3 of 2018, while adjusted EPS also more than doubled to $0.35 a share.

The FVS backlog grew by 93% compared to Q3 2018. The company has a very ambitious coast-to-coast expansion plan to meet the growing demand for delivery vehicles. Within the last 10 months, they have expanded their footprint through 3 acquisitions, which added 8 manufacturing facilities in 4 states. The huge demand resulted in the investments in 3 upfit facilities while ramping up Kansas City and North Charleston facilities to 3-shifts operations. The acquisitions and investments have increased their level of debt, but they are able to repay it on an ongoing basis.

The potential growth factors in 2020 include a newly developed purpose-built Class 3 vehicle of a smaller size, to be released next year; a new delivery vehicle shelving concept that improves ergonomics and customer efficiencies; and a new cab manufacturing facility, launched last quarter, called Detroit Truck Manufacturing.

Conclusions

While the strategy results seem to be very attractive, it is your call to evaluate the proposed companies as potential holdings until November next year. The screen is based on purely technical indicators and does not differentiate by industry or market cap. Fundamentals need to be taken into account to gauge the reasons for stock price. As the last word, you might find the relative strength approach to be an interesting implementation of an adage "Winners win." I wish you nice wins!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.