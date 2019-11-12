Sarana Menara Nusantara: Industry Consolidation Is A Double-Edged Sword

Consolidation in the tower industry offers inorganic growth opportunities for Sarana Menara, but potential consolidation in the telecommunications sector is not as positive for the company.

Indonesia-listed independent tower operator PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk (OTCPK:SMNUF) [TOWR:IJ] currently trades at 8.2 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA which represents a discount to the stock's historical five-year average EV/EBITDA of approximately 10 times. Sarana Menara's peer PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk (OTC:PTFRF) (OTCPK:PTFRY) [TBIG:IJ] is also valued by the market at a higher 11.4 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA. Sarana Menara offers a consensus forward FY2019 dividend yield of 3.9%.

Consolidation is a double-edged sword for Sarana Menara. While the tower industry consolidation should throw up inorganic growth opportunities for the company, consolidation in the telecommunications sector could lead to future revenue loss for Sarana Menara.

Sarana Menara's valuation should re-rate positively as the valuation discount between the two companies narrows. Sarana Menara has lower financial leverage than Tower Bersama and Sarana Menara is catching up with Tower Bersama in terms of EBITDA growth. I have a "Bullish" rating on Sarana Menara, given its undemanding valuation, strong balance sheet to take advantage of inorganic growth opportunities, and long-term contracts which should mitigate any negative impact of potential consolidation in the Indonesian telecommunications industry.

Started in 2008 and listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange in 2010, Sarana Menara is Indonesia's largest telecommunications infrastructure provider and tower operator owning 18,233 towers as of end-3Q2019. It builds and owns telecommunications towers, which are rented out to tenants such as mobile telecommunications services providers.

Sarana Menara's four largest customers are telecommunications services providers PT Hutchison 3 Indonesia, XL Axiata Tbk (OTCPK:PTXKY) (OTC:PTXAF) [EXCL:IJ], Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK) (OTCPK:TLKMF) [TLKM:IJ] and PT Indosat Tbk (OTCPK:PTITF) [ISAT:IJ] which accounted for 32%, 29%, 18% and 7% of the company's 9M2019 revenue.

The company generated approximately 88.4% and 94.7% of its 9M2019 revenue and operating income from its core tower rental business. The other VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) Services segment and MWIFO (Metropolitan Wireless Fiber Optic) & Internet segment contribute the remaining revenue and earnings of Sarana Menara. The VSAT services business provides coverage for remote locations in Indonesia leveraging on satellite technology; while the MWIFO & Internet business provides internet broadband access and virtual private networks via fiber optic and wireless network.

Recurring Revenue And High Switching Costs Are Key Positive Characteristics Of The Tower Rental Business

Sarana Menara's core tower rental business is an attractive one, primarily due to high revenue visibility supported by long lease contracts, and high customer switching costs.

Sarana Menara signs multi-year tower leasing contracts that run for as long as 10 years, and receives recurring lease revenue for the contractual period. As of end-September 2019, Sarana Menara has committed revenue (based on existing lease contracts and committed new lease contracts) of approximately IDR45.1 trillion, which is equivalent to 7.7 times the company's FY2018 revenue.

Furthermore, Sarana Menara's average remaining lease duration is long at 7.9 years. In other words, there is no risk of revenue decline during the contractual period of the tower leases, unless the tenant or customer goes out of business.

There are also high customer switching costs associated with the tower rental business. Telecommunications operators can choose to switch to a new tower rental company and relocate to a new tower. But this will imply that Sarana Menara has to bear the relocation costs and revenue loss associated with downtime during relocation. In addition, the process of setting up the network in a new area is not straightforward, and there could be further delays in getting the network up and running, which could lead to customer dissatisfaction during the long period of service disruption.

An article titled "Is Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) a Good Dividend Stock Right Now?" published on Income Investors on September 20, 2019 highlights that "carriers have to pay around $35,000 to switch from one tower to another, about the same as what it costs for tenants to rent a tower for one year" and "renters usually find it easier to roll over existing contracts than shop for cheaper sites." The dynamics of tower rental in Indonesia are not expected to be vastly different from that in the U.S., so it is clearly cheaper for telecommunications companies to renew their existing tower leases, rather than switch to a new tower operator.

Organic Growth Riding On Growing Capital Expenditure By Telecommunications Companies

In Sarana Menara's 3Q2019 results presentation, the company referred to the first nine months of 2019 as the period with the highest organic growth in the company's history. Sarana Menara added 3,375 new revenue generating leases in 9M2019, and it has more than 1,100 new leases in the pipeline.

The majority of the new revenue generating leases in 9M2019 came from Indosat, XL Axiata and Hutchison 3 Indonesia.

Indosat has guided for capital expenditures of IDR10 trillion for FY2019. Indosat already spent approximately IDR5.4 trillion on capital expenditures in 1H2019, more than double that of its 1H2018 capital expenditures in 1H2018, as the company intensified its 4G network rollout to improve network coverage, especially in ex-Java, and support demand for data services. Indosat's total targeted capital expenditure for the 2019-2021 period is $2 billion or approximately IDR30 trillion.

XL Axiata's FY2019 capital expenditure guidance is IDR7.5 trillion, which is largely allocated to expanding the company's network coverage in ex-Java. XL Axiata's ex-Java revenue contribution has increased from 15% in 2018 to 20% in 1H2019 and 23% in 9M2019. XL Axiata aims to further increase its ex-Java revenue contribution to 30% in the mid-to-long term, which would suggest further capital expenditures in the near future.

In a bid to gain market share from the three leading mobile operators in Indonesia (Telekomunikasi Indonesia, XL Axiata and Indosat), Hutchison 3 Indonesia is building 8,000 new 4G and 4.5G-enabled base transceiver stations in 2019 with the aim of adding between 5 and 10 million new subscribers this year.

Given Indonesian mobile operators' expansion plans as outlined above and Indonesia's low 4G penetration rate at 45%, I expect telecommunications companies' capital expenditures to continue to grow and support Sarana Menara's organic growth prospects.

Consolidation In The Tower Industry Offers Inorganic Growth Opportunities

There is an estimated 92,000 towers in Indonesia, of which approximately 43,000 of them are owned by independent tower companies. Sarana Menara and Tower Bersama are the largest tower owners with 18,233 and 15,272 towers respectively. In comparison, telecommunications services operators XL Axiata and Indosat (taking into account the recently concluded sale of 3,100 towers) currently own around 5,000 towers each, less than a third of what the independent towers have. The tower industry is a capital intensive and high fixed-cost business, where economies of scale plays a significant role in the profitability of tower operators. Therefore, it makes sense for sub-scale tower operators to divest their towers.

At XL Axiata's recent 3Q2019 results briefing on November 1, 2019, XL Axiata confirmed that it has the intention to sell the towers it owns. A key reason for XL Axiata plans to sell its towers is because it acknowledges that it benefits less from economies of scale, after having already sold 3,500 towers for IDR5.6 trillion in 2014, and divested 2,500 towers for IDR3.6 trillion in 2016. It was reported in the media this week that XL Axiata has initiated a tender process to sell 3,250 of its towers for IDR5.4 trillion. With Sarana Menara's net debt-to-EBITDA at a comfortable 2.0 times, the company is well-positioned to participate in tender and acquire XL Axiata's towers to drive its inorganic growth.

Earlier, Sarana Menara announced on October 14, 2019 that it has signed a purchase agreement to acquire 1,000 towers from Indosat for IDR1.95 trillion. The 1,000 towers Sarana Menara bought from Indosat was part of the 3,100 towers Indosat sold in an earlier tender. PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi, or Mitratel, a subsidiary of Telekomunikasi Indonesia acquired Indosat's other 2,100 towers. Indosat still has an estimated 5,500 towers that it could divest in the future.

In the medium to long term, there are still approximately 2,300 towers held by multiple sub-scale independent tower companies and an additional 5,062 towers owned by IBST (the tower subsidiary of another mobile operator Smartfren Telecom), which could be potential acquisition targets for Sarana Menara, on top of the 5,500 towers that Indosat owns.

Potential Consolidation In The Telecommunications Sector Is Not As Positive

There are signs that the Indonesian telecommunications industry could potentially consolidate in the near future. Indonesia's Minister for Information, Communication and Technology Rudiantara has spoken to the media in May 2019 and commented that "the government had hoped that telco operators would consolidate to make the industry healthy." There have been market rumors of a potential merger between XL Axiata and Hutchison 3 Indonesia for months, as cited by sell-side analysts.

A positive for Sarana Menara and other tower companies is that the potential consolidation of the Indonesian telecommunications sector could potentially reduce price competition in the industry and allow operators to allocate more of their free cash flow (rather than spent on defending market share) to network expansion and investments.

But the negatives are expected to outweigh the positives of any consolidation activity in the Indonesian telecommunications industry.

It is already an industry norm that tower lease rates are expected to either stay flat or be lowered upon contract renewal. This is because tower operators' customers, the telecommunications services operators have tremendous bargaining power. Take Sarana Menara for example, its four largest customers PT Hutchison 3 Indonesia, XL Axiata, Telekomunikasi Indonesia and Indosat accounted for 86% of the company's 9M2019 revenue. If the industry consolidates further, the remaining operators are expected to have even greater bargaining power with tower companies like Sarana Menara, and tower lease rates could be lowered to a greater extent upon contract renewal.

More importantly, if Hutchison 3 Indonesia and XL Axiata do merge, they could potentially share some of their towers, which could lead to lower revenue for Sarana Menara upon contract renewal. Hutchison 3 Indonesia's lease contracts are expiring in the 2020-2022 period. The total combined network capital expenditure needs for both operators could be reduced, if they merge. On the flip side, Sarana Menara committed revenue from existing contracts will not be affected by any consolidation activity in the telecommunications sector, as there are no break clauses.

Valuation

Sarana Menara trades at 9.8 times trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA and 8.2 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA based on its share price of IDR650 as of November 11, 2019. This represents a discount to the stock's historical five-year average EV/EBITDA of approximately 10 times.

In comparison, Sarana Menara's closest peer and independent tower operator PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk is valued by the market at 13.4 times trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA and 11.4 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA.

Historically, Tower Bersama has traded at a premium to Sarana Menara, because Tower Bersama generates a higher proportion (roughly 45%) of its revenue from Indonesia's largest telecommunications company, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk. As Telekomunikasi Indonesia is less likely to merge with its peers, Tower Bersama has a lower risk of revenue loss due to consolidation in the telecommunications industry. In contrast, Sarana Menara faces the risk that its two largest customers, Hutchison 3 Indonesia and XL Axiata, which accounted for 32% and 29% of the company's 9M2019 revenue, could potentially merge. Tower Bersama generates approximately a quarter of its revenue from Hutchison 3 Indonesia and XL Axiata, so the negative impact from any consolidation activity is relatively lower.

However, given that Sarana Menara has lower financial leverage than Tower Bersama and Sarana Menara is slowly catching up with Tower Bersama in terms of EBITDA growth, Sarana Menara's valuation should re-rate positively as the valuation discount between the two companies narrows. Sarana Menara's net debt-to-EBITDA was 2.0 times, compared with 5.2 times net debt-to-EBITDA for Tower Bersama.

Also, Sarana Menara's FY2019F-FY2021F EBITDA CAGR is expected to be 6.9%, compared with a two-year EBITDA CAGR of 7.6% for Tower Bersama over the same period. Sarana Menara's EBITDA growth should accelerate over the next few years, due to inorganic growth opportunities in the form of tower acquisitions from telecommunications operators and organic growth from telecommunications companies' capital expenditure plans.

Sarana Menara offers a trailing 3.6% dividend yield and a consensus forward FY2019 dividend yield of 3.9%.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Sarana Menara are customer concentration (major telecommunications operators are the key customers), lease rate reduction upon contract renewal, company's USD-denominated debt being affected by foreign exchange volatility, and telecommunications operators reducing capital expenditures for network expansion.

